No Disclosure, No Deal: The Franchisor’s Disclosure Obligation and the Cost of Getting It Wrong

Ontario’s Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000 (the “AWA”) places an important obligation at the centre of every franchise agreement: before a prospective franchisee signs any franchise agreement, the franchisor must provide a compliant disclosure document containing, among other things, “every material fact, financial statement, statement and other information required by the Act and this Regulation.”1 The obligation sounds simple, but in practice, it is where many franchise disputes are won and lost. 2026 has produced several court decisions that confirm how unforgiving the consequences can be for franchisors.

This article briefly reviews what disclosure the AWA requires, the two statutory rescission routes available to a franchisee, how courts decide when deficient disclosure is treated as “no disclosure at all”, and what a franchisor (and the individuals behind it) must pay when rescission succeeds.

What the AWA Requires

Section 5(1) of the AWA requires a franchisor to provide a prospective franchisee with a disclosure document, which the franchisee must receive not less than 14 days before the earlier of (a) signing the franchise agreement or any other agreement relating to the franchise, and (b) paying any consideration relating to the franchise to the franchisor or a franchisor’s associate, subject to a narrow exception for a small, fully refundable, non-binding deposit.2

The form and content of the document are equally prescribed by the Regulation:

It must be one document, delivered as one document at one time (s. 5(3)).

It must contain all material facts, including prescribed material facts; financial statements as prescribed; copies of all proposed franchise agreements and related agreements; and the other prescribed statements and documents (s. 5(4)).

The franchisor must deliver a written statement of any material change that occurs before the franchisee signs or pays (s. 5(5)).

All information must be set out accurately, clearly and concisely (s. 5(6)).

The General Regulation under the AWA, O. Reg. 581/00, prescribes in detail the required disclosure.3 Most importantly, s. 3(1) requires either an audited financial statement or a review engagement financial statement for the franchisor’s most recently completed fiscal year.4

Two further features make the regime strict. First, a franchisee cannot waive its rights under the AWA (s. 11).5 Second, the Court of Appeal has held that the AWA is remedial legislation designed to redress the imbalance of power between franchisors and franchisees, and that “any suggestion that these disclosure requirements or the penalties imposed for non-disclosure should be narrowly construed, must be met with scepticism.”6 As the Court put it in 6792341 Canada Inc. v. Dollar It Limited, “disclosure under the Act is not optional.”7

Two Routes to Rescission

Rescission is a right to cancel an agreement as if it was never entered into, putting the parties back where they started before the rescinded agreement was signed. Section 6 gives the franchisee two distinct rescission rights, depending on the nature of the franchisor’s disclosure defect:8

Section 6(1) – 60 days . A franchisee may rescind, without penalty or obligation, no later than 60 days after receiving the disclosure document, if the document or a statement of material change was late, or if its contents did not meet the requirements of s. 5.

A franchisee may rescind, without penalty or obligation, no later than 60 days after receiving the disclosure document, if the document or a statement of material change was late, or if its contents did not meet the requirements of s. 5. Section 6(2) – two years. A franchisee may rescind, without penalty or obligation, no later than two years after entering into the franchise agreement if the franchisor never provided the disclosure document.

Most franchisees do not discover disclosure problems within 60 days. They typically discover them once the business struggles, often a year or more later. Whether a franchisee can still rescind therefore usually turns on whether the disclosure it received was so deficient that, in law, it can be said to have been no disclosure at all and therefore falling under section 6(2) rather than 6(1) of the AWA.

Where No Disclosure Document Is Delivered

The clearest case is the franchisor that delivers nothing. Franchisors sometimes proceed informally, particularly where the parties know each other or describe their arrangement as a “partnership” or joint venture. The label does not matter if the arrangement meets the statutory definition of a franchise.

In that situation, the two-year right in s. 6(2) is plainly engaged. Rescission is pursued by written notice delivered to the franchisor in accordance with s. 6(3), and the franchisor then has 60 days to make the payments required by s. 6(6).9 Since the AWA defines a “franchisor’s associate” to include persons who control or are controlled by the franchisor and who are directly involved in granting the franchise, a complete failure to disclose exposes not only the franchisor but its principals, related companies and others involved in the sale of the franchise.10

Where Disclosure Is So Deficient That it Amounts to None

The harder cases involve franchisors that deliver something, but not what the AWA requires. In Raibex Canada Ltd. v. ASWR Franchising Corp., the Court of Appeal explained that imperfect disclosure does not automatically engage s. 6(2), but that a purported disclosure document “may be so deficient as to effectively amount to a complete lack of disclosure, thereby permitting rescission under s. 6(2).”11 Whether that threshold is met must be determined on the facts of each case, considering all circumstances bearing on whether the franchisee could make a properly informed decision about whether to invest.12

Two analytical paths have emerged in the case law:

Fatal flaws: Certain deficiencies are treated as categorically fatal, so that the court need not ask whether the deficiency actually impaired the franchisee’s decision. These include unsigned disclosure certificates, a missing head lease, non-compliant financial statements and piecemeal disclosure.13 Material deficiency under the “informed investor” test: Other deficiencies will support s. 6(2) rescission where, on an objective analysis, they prevented a prospective franchisee from making an informed decision about whether to invest.14

The test is objective. The franchisor’s obligations “do not change depending on the actions or reactions of a particular franchisee,” and they are not diminished because a franchisee did not study the document.15

Equally, not every omission is fatal. In Caffé Demetre Franchising Corp. v. 2249027 Ontario Inc., the Court held that ongoing or prospective litigation involving a franchisor is not, by definition, a material fact. 16 Litigation must be disclosed if it falls within the description in s. 2(5) of the Regulation, otherwise, whether it constitutes a material fact under the AWA is a fact-specific determination to be made on a case-by-case basis, with no bright-line rule. And in Freshly Squeezed, the failure to disclose that the location would be the system’s first non-mall outlet was a material omission, but not on its own sufficient for two-year rescission.17

The Consequences: What Rescission Costs

Statutory Compensation Under Section 6(6)

Within 60 days of the effective date of rescission, the franchisor or the franchisor’s associate must18:

refund any money received from or on behalf of the franchisee, other than for inventory, supplies or equipment; buy back inventory remaining at the date of rescission at the price the franchisee paid; buy back supplies and equipment at the price the franchisee paid; and compensate the franchisee for its losses in acquiring, setting up and operating the franchise, less the amounts above.

The objective is to put the franchisee “back in its pre-franchise position where there has been non-disclosure.”19 It is a statutory unwinding of the transaction, not a damages claim requiring proof that the deficiency in the disclosure caused the loss.

Damages Under Section 7

Separately, s. 7 gives a franchisee a right of action for damages against the franchisor and its associates for losses caused by a misrepresentation in the disclosure document or a statement of material change, or by the franchisor’s failure to comply in any way with s. 5.20

Personal Liability of Franchisor’s Associates

Liability extends beyond the franchisor corporation. A “franchisor’s associate” is a person who controls, or is controlled by, the franchisor (or is under common control) and who is directly involved in the grant of the franchise, including by reviewing or approving the grant or by making representations to the prospective franchisee.21

The Franchisor’s Counterclaim Falls With the Contract

Rescission ends the contract. Franchisors may respond to a notice of rescission by issuing default and termination notices, or by counterclaiming for abandonment, lost royalties or early termination. Where rescission is upheld, those claims fail as a matter of law, as there is no contract left to terminate.22

Eazyfoods Inc. v. 615241 Ontario Ltd.

Franchisees of a Dixie Lee Chicken location rescinded under s. 6(2) roughly a year after signing. Justice Christie found the financial disclosure deficient in three respects:

The financial statements provided were those of an affiliated company, not the franchisor, contrary to the Regulation. 23

The financial statements provided were prepared to a compilation engagement standard, not an audit or review engagement standard. 24

The financial statements provided were stale: 191 days had passed since the fiscal year-end when disclosure was delivered, outside the 180-day grace period. A later statement showing net earnings down nearly 50% became available before signing, yet no new disclosure or statement of material change was provided.25

The Court held that these flaws were fatal and on their own sufficient to justify rescission under s.6(2) (two-year rescission) and added that the absence of a complete and accurate financial picture would in any event have prevented any prospective franchisee from making an informed decision.26

Furthermore, the franchisor’s defences failed. Its argument that the franchisees breached the duty of fair dealing by “sitting on their rights” was rejected.27 The franchisees could not waive their rights under s. 11 in any event.28

The franchisor’s argument that the business failed because of the franchisees’ inexperience and mismanagement was rejected because those issues were irrelevant to whether disclosure was made in accordance with the AWA and Regulation.29

As the Court put it, “Liability under the Act is not fault based. The franchisor and the franchisor’s associates are strictly liable for failure to comply with the Act”.30 The Court declared the franchisor’s principal, her son (a vice president who made representations to the franchisees), and two related companies to be franchisor’s associates, and ordered them jointly and severally liable for $392,698 plus interest and legal costs.31

Moonable Right Ltd. v. Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc.

The franchisee of a Marble Slab Creamery location received a disclosure document in February 2021 containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. The franchisor’s fiscal year-end was January 31. Because the 180-day grace period for 2021 had not run, the franchisor could have disclosed its 2020 statements, which had in fact been delivered to it by its accountant in May 2020.

The Court upheld two-year rescission under s. 6(2). Non-compliant financial statements were a fatal flaw and the undisclosed 2020 statements showed a sharp deterioration (over $200,000 less in assets, nearly $150,000 less in revenue, almost $200,000 more in expenses, and a net loss of about $103,000 compared with net income of about $170,000 the prior year). That information was “squarely material.”32

Again, the franchisor’s defences failed. It had not pleaded the large-franchisor exemption from financial disclosure, had not proven either capitalization threshold in s. 11(1) of the Regulation, and had not stated the exemption in the document.33 Its argument that the franchisee did not behave as though it had been harmed (it built the store, guaranteed a bank loan and discussed a second location) was “entirely at odds with the objective nature of the ‘informed investor’ test.”34

Conclusion:

The message from the courts is consistent, disclosure is a precondition to a franchise agreement, not a formality, and the remedy for getting it wrong is designed to unwind the deal at the Franchisor’s expense regardless of any fault on the part of the franchisee for the failure of their business.

Key Takeaways

For Franchisors:

Deliver one complete document, at one time, at least 14 days before any signature or payment, and keep a signed receipt.

Use the franchisor’s own audited or review-engagement statements and calendar the 180-day grace period.

Monitor for material changes, including a deteriorating later financial statement and deliver a statement of material change.

If relying on an exemption, confirm every condition, state it in the document and plead it.

Enlist the assistance of experienced counsel to vet the disclosure.

For Franchisees:

Have the disclosure document reviewed by a lawyer before signing, and retain everything received and when.

Rescission is pursued by written notice delivered in accordance with s. 6(3), following which the franchisor then has 60 days to pay.

Consult with a lawyer to consider who else may be liable as a franchisor’s associate, and whether claims under s. 7 and at common law should be advanced alongside rescission.

Gurwinder Bansal is a Commercial Litigation associate at Blaney McMurtry LLP and a member of the Construction and Franchise Law subgroups.

Footnotes

1 General, O Reg 581/00, s 7.

2 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 5.

3 General, O Reg 581/00.

4 General, O Reg 581/00, s 3.

5 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 11.

6 Personal Service Coffee Corp. v. Beer, 2005 25180 (ON CA), at para 28.

7 6792341 Canada Inc. v. Dollar It Limited, 2009 ONCA 385, at para 16,

8 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 6.

9 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 6(3) and s 6(6).

10 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 8(2).

11 Raibex Canada Ltd. v. ASWR Franchising Corp., 2018 ONCA 62, at para 47.

12 Raibex Canada Ltd. v. ASWR Franchising Corp., 2018 ONCA 62, at para 48.

13 2364562 Ontario Ltd. v. Yogurtworld Enterprises Inc., 2021 ONSC 5112, at para 37.

14 2611707 Ontario Inc. v. Freshly Squeezed Franchise, 2022 ONCA 437, at para 10.

15 Mendoza v. Active Tire & Auto Inc., 2017 ONCA 471, at para. 26.

16 Caffé Demetre Franchising Corp. v. 2249027 Ontario Inc., 2015 ONCA 258, at para 59.

17 2611707 Ontario Inc., et al v. Freshly Squeezed Franchise Juice Corporation, et al., 2021 ONSC 2323 at para 89.

18 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 6(6).

19 1490664 Ontario Ltd. v. Dig this Garden Retailers Ltd., 2005 CanLII 25181 (ON CA), at para 31.

20 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 7.

21 Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000, SO 2000, c 3, s 1.

22 Moonable Right Ltd. et al v. Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc. et al, 2026 ONSC 3779, at para 81.

23 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 28.

24 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 29.

25 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 30.

26 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 31.

27 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 35.

28 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 37.

29 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 38.

30 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 51.

31 EazyFoods Inc et al v. 615241 Ontario Ltd et al, 2026 ONSC 504, at para 54.

32 Moonable Right Ltd. et al v. Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc. et al, 2026 ONSC 3779, at para 41.

33 Moonable Right Ltd. et al v. Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc. et al, 2026 ONSC 3779, at paras 47-49,