Allegations of family violence are an increasingly prominent feature of parenting disputes. Family violence can affect the orders a court makes about where children live, the time they spend with each parent and whether safeguards are needed. However, not every violent, threatening or unacceptable act meets the legal definition of “family violence” in the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth).

In Cannon & Moore [2026] FedCFamC1A 206 (“Cannon & Moore”), a five-member Full Court revisited its earlier decision in Pickford & Pickford [2024] FedCFamC1A 249; (2024) FLC 94-230 (“Pickford”). The Court said that one part of the majority’s reasoning in Pickford was “plainly wrong”. It did not overturn Pickford. Instead, it corrected one important proposition and preserved the rest of the decision’s practical guidance.

The key point from Cannon & Moore is that violent or threatening behaviour does not automatically amount to family violence under the Act. The behaviour must also be coercive or controlling or cause a family member to be fearful.

What does “family violence” mean under the Act?

Section 4AB(1) defines family violence as “violent, threatening or other behaviour by a person that coerces or controls a family member, or causes that family member to be fearful”.

In practical terms, there are two questions:

Was there violent, threatening or other behaviour? Did that behaviour coerce or control the other family member, or cause them to be fearful?

Both parts matter. Proving that an incident was violent or threatening is not, by itself, enough. The court must also consider the character or effect of that behaviour.

What did Cannon & Moore correct?

Pickford remains an important decision, especially in explaining coercive and controlling behaviour. However, part of the majority’s reasoning suggested that violent or threatening conduct could be family violence even where it did not coerce or control anyone and did not cause fear. In Cannon & Moore, the Full Court rejected that proposition as “plainly wrong”. Violent, threatening or other behaviour must still satisfy the second part of the definition.

The Court used an example from Pickford: a woman punches her partner, but the punch neither coerces nor controls the partner and does not cause fear. On those assumed facts, the punch is violence in the ordinary sense, but it does not meet the statutory definition of family violence.

It does not mean the conduct is acceptable, lawful or irrelevant. It means only that the conduct, on those particular facts, does not fall within s 4AB(1).

Why an assault is not automatically “family violence”

Section 4AB(2) lists conduct that “may constitute” family violence. The examples include assault, sexual assault, stalking, repeated derogatory taunts, damage to property and economic or financial abuse.

The words “may constitute” are important. The list identifies conduct that can amount to family violence, but it does not create an automatic rule.

For example, an assault may be family violence. Whether it is will depend upon the evidence and the context.

The court must still decide whether the assault was objectively coercive or controlling, or whether it caused the other family member to be fearful.

Coercion and control are different from fear

Cannon & Moore preserves an important distinction from Pickford. A court approaches coercion and control differently from fear.

Whether behaviour is coercive or controlling is assessed objectively. The court looks at what happened, the surrounding circumstances and the dynamics of the relationship. A person’s belief that they were controlled is relevant, but it does not decide the issue.

Fear is more personal. If fear is relied upon, the court must decide whether the proved behaviour actually caused that family member to be fearful.

The person’s intention is not decisive

A person does not need to intend to coerce, control or frighten another family member. The focus is on the nature and effect of the behaviour, not simply the explanation given afterwards.

Behaviour can therefore be coercive or controlling, or cause fear, even if the person says, “I did not intend to frighten them”. That explanation may be relevant to the wider factual assessment, but it does not prevent a finding of family violence.

The Full Court also warned against treating the family law test as though it were a criminal prosecution. The court does not need to prove every element of a criminal offence. Its task is to assess the behaviour within the family relationship and apply s 4AB.

What remains useful from Pickford?

Cannon & Moore is a correction, not a wholesale rejection of Pickford. The Full Court confirmed that, apart from the propositions it identified as wrong, the majority judgments in Pickford remain “accurate and useful statements of the law”.

The practical guidance about fact-finding remains especially important. The court should identify the particular conduct alleged, consider its context and assess any explanation offered. It must then make findings about what happened and explain why the conduct does, or does not, meet the statutory definition.

If the conduct is said to be coercive or controlling, the court should explain why it has that character. If fear is relied upon, the court must consider whether the behaviour actually caused fear.

This matters for both lawyers and separating families. Broad or generalised allegations of family violence are not a substitute for evidence. Significant allegations should be clearly identified and determined, particularly where they affect risk, parenting capacity, supervision or the time a child spends with a parent.

Does there need to be a pattern?

No. Cannon & Moore does not limit family violence to an ongoing pattern of coercive control.

A single incident can be family violence if it satisfies s 4AB(1). One violent act or threat may be enough if it causes fear. A single incident may also be objectively coercive or controlling.

The opposite is also true. Conduct that appears minor when viewed alone may take on a different meaning when considered in the context of the relationship. A pattern may reveal that seemingly ordinary acts were part of a broader course of control or intimidation.

Context is therefore critical. Courts, lawyers and parties should avoid looking at each incident in isolation where the broader relationship may change its meaning.

Behaviour can still matter even if it is not “family violence”

Conduct does not become irrelevant merely because it falls outside s 4AB.

The Full Court approved the observation in Re: Devin [2025] FedCFamC1F 211 that behaviour may be inappropriate, harmful or violent in the ordinary sense without meeting the statutory definition of family violence. It may still be relevant to a child’s best interests.

Angry outbursts, inappropriate discipline, denigration, poor emotional regulation or other harmful behaviour may still bear on parenting capacity and future risk. A court can consider that evidence when deciding what arrangements are in a child’s best interests, even if coercion, control or fear is not proved.

What does the decision mean in practice?

Cannon & Moore narrows one part of Pickford, but it preserves the broader message that family violence allegations require careful evidence, context and clear findings.

For separated parties, the decision is a reminder to describe what happened rather than rely only on labels. Useful evidence may include the words used, the surrounding circumstances, what occurred before and after the incident, whether the behaviour formed part of a pattern and how it affected the other person or the children.

For legal practitioners, the task is to connect each material allegation to the statutory test and in doing so the following questions should be asked:

What conduct is alleged and what evidence supports it?

What was the relationship context?

Was the behaviour objectively coercive or controlling?

Did it cause the family member to be fearful?

Even if s 4AB is not satisfied, what does the conduct show about the child’s best interests, parenting capacity or future risk?

The result is a more precise approach. Not every act of violence is “family violence” as defined by the Act but conduct outside the definition can still be serious and can still affect the outcome of a parenting case.

This publication is intended as a source of information only. No reader should act on any matter without first obtaining professional advice.