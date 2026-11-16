Private Audience, Serious Consequences: Defamation Risks In Limited Social Media Publications

This case review was co-authored by Leona Zhu (Law Graduate, Sydney)

A recent decision of the District Court of Western Australia provides a useful reminder that publishing defamatory allegations to a relatively small or private audience does not necessarily mean the reputational consequences, or resulting damages, will be insignificant.

In JVL v AGL [2026] WADC 103, the Court awarded a Perth grandfather almost $35,000 after finding that his estranged daughter-in-law had defamed him through a series of social media posts and private communications accusing him of sexually abusing his grandchildren.

Background

The proceedings arose against the backdrop of a family dispute. The defendant published two Facebook posts and a comment, sent an email to members of the family, and made statements during a FaceTime call. The publications variously accused the plaintiff of being abusive, a child abuser and a paedophile, and suggested that he posed a risk to his grandchildren.

The defendant argued that her Facebook account was private and accessible only to approved friends, that the plaintiff was not identified by name in the posts and that most recipients did not know him. The other publications were said to have been made only to close family members in the context of the ongoing family dispute.

The Court accepted that access to the Facebook account had been restricted to approximately 50 followers and that the other publications had a considerably smaller audience. However, the Court found that the publications sufficiently identified the plaintiff and conveyed the pleaded imputations.

The Court's decision

The Court rejected the defendant's defence of triviality in relation to the Facebook publications. Judge Jeyamohan considered the allegations to be of the utmost seriousness, observing that an accusation of child sexual abuse was among the most serious allegations that could be made against a person. Western Australia remains the only Australian jurisdiction not to have adopted the serious harm threshold introduced by the Stage 1 reforms and continues to apply the former defence of triviality. Under that defence, the defendant must establish that the circumstances of publication were such that the plaintiff was unlikely to sustain any harm. Although triviality and serious harm are different tests, Her Honour’s emphasis on the gravity and stigma of the child sexual abuse allegations is nevertheless relevant to the broader assessment of reputational harm. Despite the relatively confined audience, the seriousness of the imputations weighed strongly against characterising the publications as trivial. Since the decision, the WA Government introduced the Civil Liability Legislation Amendment (Defamation) Bill 2026 (WA) into the Legislative Assembly on 11 November 2026. The Bill would implement both the Stage 1 and Stage 2A model defamation reforms, including replacing the defence of triviality with a serious harm element of the cause of action. If enacted, the Bill will bring WA into line with the other Australian jurisdictions that have already adopted the Stage 1 reforms.

The defendant's qualified privilege defences in relation to the other communications were also unsuccessful. Statutory qualified privilege may protect a publication where the recipient has an interest or apparent interest in receiving information on a subject, the matter is published in the course of giving that information and the publisher's conduct is reasonable in the circumstances. In relation to the email, the Court accepted that the recipients had the requisite interest but was not satisfied that the publication was reasonable in the circumstances. In relation to the FaceTime statements, the Court found there was no effort to impart information and that the requirements of statutory qualified privilege were not met. In any event, the Court found that the defence would have been defeated by malice.

In assessing damages, the Court took into account the relatively limited circulation of the publications. However, that was weighed against the seriousness of the allegations, the absence of any apology or correction and the Court's finding that the allegations were false and made with reckless disregard for the damage they would cause. The plaintiff was awarded $30,000 in aggravated damages and $4,797 in interest.

The Court declined to grant an injunction because the online publications had been removed and there was no evidence of republication during the four years since they were made.

Why does the decision matter?

The decision illustrates that the size of the audience is only one part of the assessment of reputational harm and damages.

Social media users may assume that restricting an account to friends or approved followers significantly reduces the risk associated with what they publish. JVL v AGL demonstrates why that assumption can be dangerous. A publication communicated within a relatively confined network can still carry significant consequences where the allegations themselves are grave and the recipients are capable of identifying the person concerned.

The decision also highlights the importance of context when considering communications made during personal or family disputes. The fact that a statement is made to relatives, friends or others with knowledge of the underlying dispute does not, by itself, establish qualified privilege. Whether the occasion is privileged, and whether the conduct of the publisher is reasonable, remain important considerations.

Key takeaway

For individuals and businesses communicating through social media, “private” does not necessarily mean consequence-free. Restricting the audience for a publication may be relevant to the extent of reputational harm and ultimately to damages, but it does not provide a shield from defamation liability.

The decision is a reminder that the nature of the allegation, the identity of the recipients and the circumstances in which it is communicated can matter just as much as the number of people who receive it. JVL v AGL demonstrates that even within a relatively confined audience, particularly where serious allegations are concerned, the consequences of publication can be significant.