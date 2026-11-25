Article Summary

You can sue anonymous social media accounts for defamation in Queensland, but not in the account’s name. You must first identify the person behind it. The usual route is a preliminary discovery application against the platform under r 7.22 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth), or r 208C of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). Courts typically order the platform to hand over subscriber details and login IP addresses. If the trail leads to an IP address, a second application to the internet service provider may be needed, as in Colagrande v Telstra [2020] FCA 1595.

Since 26 December 2025, s 23A of the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld) requires the court to consider privacy, safety and the public interest before ordering disclosure. Once the poster is identified, you must give them a concerns notice and wait for the period for an offer to make amends to end before suing. You must also prove serious harm to reputation.

Proceedings must start within one year of the post being uploaded. A court can extend that to up to three years where it is just and reasonable, including where the poster’s identity came to light late. Platforms that remove material within 7 days of a proper written complaint may have a defence under s 31A, which makes a well-drafted complaint a practical first step.

In this article, our defamation lawyers discuss this in a lot more detail.

Yes. You can take action over anonymous social media defamation in Australia, but you cannot sue the account itself. You must first identify the person behind it, usually by obtaining a court order requiring the platform (and sometimes the poster’s internet service provider) to hand over identifying information. Once you have a name, you give that person a concerns notice and, if the matter does not resolve, start defamation proceedings against them in the ordinary way. The elements and defences that apply once the poster is identified are explained in our guide to defamation in Queensland.

In practical terms, the steps are:

Anonymity Is a Procedural Problem, Not a Defence

Nothing about the cause of action changes because the publisher used a pseudonym. You still need to prove publication to at least one other person, that you are identifiable, that the material carries a defamatory meaning and, for publications since 1 July 2021, that it has caused or is likely to cause serious harm to your reputation (s 10A(1)). Our guide to social media defamation walks through those elements platform by platform.

Serious harm deserves attention early, and it cuts both ways for an anonymous post. A throwaway account with a handful of followers may reach very few people. A Google review, on the other hand, sits beside your business name every time a prospective client searches for you. The judge (not a jury) decides the issue, and if a party applies for it to be decided before trial, it ordinarily must be decided as soon as practicable (s 10A(3) and (5)). A claim can fail on the pleadings alone if the particulars of harm are thin (s 10A(7)). The serious harm threshold is the first question to test before spending money on identification.

Businesses face an extra hurdle. Most corporations cannot sue for defamation at all. Only an “excluded corporation” can — broadly, a not-for-profit or a company with fewer than 10 employees that is not an associated entity of another corporation (s 9(1)–(2)) — and it must show serious financial loss (s 10A(2)). The individuals behind the business keep their own cause of action if the post defames them personally (s 9(5)).

What anonymity does change is the mechanics:

You cannot give a concerns notice to someone you cannot identify or contact, and without one you cannot start proceedings (s 12B(1)).

A claim needs a named defendant who can be served.

The limitation clock is running the whole time you are trying to find out who that is.

If you intend to sue an anonymous poster, assume the identification stage will take months and plan the limitation period around it.

Finding Out Who Is Behind an Anonymous Account

The tool is preliminary discovery: an order, made before any defamation claim exists, requiring a third party who holds identifying information to produce it. Platforms do not hand this over voluntarily. In the first case discussed below, Google declined both to remove the review and to provide identifying details until a court was involved.

Federal Court: rule 7.22

Most applications to identify anonymous posters that involve Google, Meta or similar platforms have been brought in the Federal Court under r 7.22 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth). The prospective applicant must satisfy the Court that:

there may be a right to obtain relief against the prospective respondent (r 7.22(1)(a));

be a right to obtain relief against the prospective respondent (r 7.22(1)(a)); the applicant is unable to ascertain the prospective respondent’s description (r 7.22(1)(b)); and

another person knows, or is likely to know, that description, or has or is likely to have had control of a document that would help ascertain it (r 7.22(1)(c)).

The Court can then order the other person to attend to be examined, produce documents, or give discovery of documents relating to the respondent’s description (r 7.22(2)). The threshold is deliberately low: a prima facie case is not required, only a possible right to relief.

The real hurdle is often service. The major platforms are incorporated overseas, so the applicant needs leave to serve outside Australia under rr 10.42–10.43 of the Federal Court Rules 2011. For Google LLC in California, the Court has repeatedly permitted service by international registered post under the Hague Service Convention. Our article on removing Google reviews posted by anonymous reviewers covers the service steps in more detail.

Queensland courts: rule 208C

Queensland has its own procedure in r 208C of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). The court may order a person to attend and give evidence, or to produce documents relating to the identity or whereabouts of a prospective defendant, if it appears that:

the applicant may have a right to relief against a prospective defendant;

the applicant has made reasonable inquiries but cannot sufficiently ascertain the prospective defendant’s identity or whereabouts; and

another person may have information, or possession or control of a document or thing, that may assist.

In Blue Dog Group Pty Ltd v Glaucus Research Group California LLC [2024] QSC 37, Brown J held that the applicant needs a genuine intention to sue, although that intention may be conditional on what the disclosure reveals, and that the Queensland test of material that “may assist” is a slightly lower bar than the New South Wales wording. Her Honour also cut back orders that were wider than necessary, and adjourned the part of the application against the overseas respondent because valid service had not been shown. Expect the same discipline in an anonymous-poster application: ask for what identifies the person, not everything the platform holds.

The court may require security for costs (r 208E) and make orders about the costs of the application and of complying with it (r 208G). Our article on preliminary disclosure under rules 208C–208G explains how these rules operate and how they differ from ordinary disclosure.

Section 23A: privacy and safety now count

The Defamation and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2025 (Qld) implemented the national Stage 2 defamation reforms in Queensland. It received assent on 19 December 2025 and its amendments to the Defamation Act commenced on 26 December 2025. Among other things, it inserted s 23A.

Section 23A does not create a new power. It applies where existing court procedure law already allows preliminary discovery to identify the poster of digital matter, or to find a physical or electronic address so that a concerns notice can be given or proceedings started (s 23A(1)). When that happens, the court must have regard to the objects of the Act and to any privacy, safety or other public interest considerations that may arise if the order is made (s 23A(2)). The statutory example is a poster who fears domestic violence from the applicant. The court may consider other matters as well (s 23A(3)), and “court procedure law” includes rules of court and the court’s inherent or implied powers (s 23A(4)).

For anyone seeking to identify an anonymous poster in Queensland, two consequences follow. First, an application should now address privacy and safety directly in the supporting affidavit, rather than leaving the court to raise it. Second, the amendment applies to orders made after commencement, regardless of the date of publication (s 54). The reforms are explained in our guide to digital intermediary defamation laws in Queensland.

Table 1: Two routes to identify an anonymous poster

Issue Federal Court — r 7.22 FCR Queensland courts — r 208C UCPR Threshold There may be a right to relief against the prospective respondent The applicant may have a right to relief against a prospective defendant Inquiries No express requirement in the rule, but courts examine what the applicant has done (e.g. Kabbabe, Colagrande) Express requirement: reasonable inquiries made without success Who holds the information Another person who knows, or is likely to know, the description or controls a relevant document Another person who may have information, a document or thing that may assist Orders available Oral examination, production, or discovery of documents (r 7.22(2)) Attend and give evidence, or produce a document or thing (r 208C(2)) Overseas platform Leave to serve abroad under rr 10.42–10.43; postal service on Google LLC accepted Service outside Australia must be properly established (see Blue Dog) Costs Often no order for or against a non-opposing platform Court may order security (r 208E) and costs, including compliance costs (r 208G) Queensland s 23A Arguable — expect submissions on whether and how it applies Applies: court must consider privacy, safety and the Act’s objects

Two Cases That Show How the Process Works

Kabbabe v Google LLC: the dentist and “CBsm 23”

Dr Matthew Kabbabe, a Victorian dental surgeon, was reviewed on Google by a user calling themselves “CBsm 23”. The review said the procedure had failed, the dentist seemed inexperienced, and other patients should stay away. He asked Google to remove it in November 2019. Google refused, and later said it had no means to investigate when and where the account was created.

In Kabbabe v Google LLC [2020] FCA 126, Murphy J granted leave to serve a r 7.22 application on Google LLC in California by international registered post. His Honour found that there may be a right to relief in defamation (a prima facie case was not required), that Dr Kabbabe was not obliged to make fruitless inquiries, and that Google was likely to hold information such as subscriber details, IP addresses, phone numbers, location metadata and linked accounts.

The decision is the template most later applicants have followed. It also shows where the first fight usually is: not whether the review is defamatory, but whether the Court can reach a respondent sitting in another country.

Colagrande v Telstra: following the IP address

Dr Cesidio Colagrande, a Gold Coast plastic surgeon, had a criminal conviction quashed by the Queensland Court of Appeal in 2018; the prosecution later abandoned the charge. In December 2018, an anonymous user posted a review of him on ratemds.com that linked to an online news report of the original conviction and said, in part, “After what he did to me, i can’t believe he’s still practicing.”

The site was hosted in California. His United States lawyer subpoenaed the site owner, which produced the reviewer’s IP address in October 2019. A public lookup showed the address belonged to Telstra, and a letter to Telstra went unanswered. In Colagrande v Telstra Corporation Ltd [2020] FCA 1595, Derrington J ordered Telstra to give discovery of documents identifying the account holder and the location of the connection using that IP address on the day of the review. Telstra did not appear.

Two lessons sit in that history. Identification can take more than one application, in more than one country. And the order came almost two years after the review was posted, a long time when measured against a one-year limitation period.

What a Platform Will Actually Hand Over

People often expect the platform to produce a name and a home address. What the Federal Court has ordered is usually narrower.

In B&P Group Pty Ltd v Google LLC (No 2) [2022] FCA 958, a business sought the identity of a Google Maps reviewer posting as “Timmy Foreign”. Anderson J ordered Google to provide the account’s subscriber registration information (name and address) and the IP addresses used to log in, but only to the extent Google held and could readily access that data. The order did not extend to the contents of emails; Google was permitted to tell the account holder about the request, and the applicant was required to use the information proportionately and in accordance with privacy laws. There was no costs order for or against Google.

In Khan v Google LLC [2023] FCA 785, which concerned an anonymous email sent from a Gmail account to party members and journalists, Button J refused the broad categories sought as ambiguous and wider than necessary, and ordered a more confined set: subscriber registration information and IP login data.

Several practical points follow:

The registered name may be false. Nothing stops someone from opening an account as “Timmy Foreign”. The IP data is often more useful than the name.

Nothing stops someone from opening an account as “Timmy Foreign”. The IP data is often more useful than the name. An IP address may lead nowhere useful — to a VPN, public Wi-Fi or a shared connection — or to a second application against an internet service provider, as in Colagrande.

— to a VPN, public Wi-Fi or a shared connection — or to a second application against an internet service provider, as in Colagrande. The poster may be warned. Where the platform is allowed to notify the account holder, the post may disappear. Capture everything before you apply.

Where the platform is allowed to notify the account holder, the post may disappear. Capture everything before you apply. Carriers need a legal basis to disclose. Telecommunications providers are generally prohibited from disclosing customer information; a disclosure required or authorised by law is excepted (s 280, Telecommunications Act 1997 (Cth)). But s 280(1B) excludes, for civil proceedings, information a provider keeps solely to comply with its mandatory data retention obligations. Whether an ISP holds the record for some other purpose, such as billing or network management, can matter.

Example: the burner account

A café owner in Brisbane’s south finds a new Instagram account posting that her kitchen failed a health inspection and that staff are paid cash below award. Neither claim is true. The account has 40 followers but is tagging local food pages. Her first move is to screenshot every post and comment with URLs and dates, then report the account through Instagram’s own channels. If that fails, an application against the platform’s operator may produce only an email address and login IP addresses. If the email is a Gmail address, a second application to Google may be needed; if the IP addresses resolve to an Australian ISP, an application to that carrier. Each step takes time, so the budget and the timetable should assume two or three applications, not one.

Deadlines for Anonymous Social Media Defamation Claims

A defamation action must be brought within one year after the date of publication (s 10AA(1), Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld)). For online material, that date is the day the matter was first uploaded for access or sent electronically to a recipient (s 10AA(4)). If the same publisher later reposts substantially the same material, the single publication rule usually keeps the original date. If a concerns notice is given in the last 56 days of that year, the period is extended (s 10AA(2)–(3)), but that assumes you know who to give it to.

The more important provision when the poster is anonymous is s 32A. The court may extend the period to up to three years from publication if satisfied it is just and reasonable to allow the action to proceed (s 32A(2)). Among the listed considerations is whether facts relevant to the cause of action became known only after the limitation period expired, and whether the plaintiff then acted promptly and reasonably (s 32A(3)(b)). A diligent, documented identification process is exactly the evidence that provision rewards. Our article on extending the limitation period for defamation covers the test in detail.

There is also a safety valve at the concerns notice stage. The court may grant leave to commence proceedings before the offer-to-make-amends period has expired if waiting would breach the limitation law, or if it is otherwise just and reasonable (s 12B(3)).

Table 2: Time limits that matter

Step Time limit Source Commence defamation proceedings 1 year from first upload or sending of the material LAA s 10AA(1), (4) Concerns notice given late in the year Period extended where notice given in the last 56 days LAA s 10AA(2)–(3) Extension application Up to 3 years from publication, if just and reasonable LAA s 32A(2)–(3) Further particulars requested Aggrieved person has 14 days to respond Defamation Act s 12A(4) Before suing Offer-to-make-amends period must have elapsed (ordinarily 28 days) Defamation Act ss 12B(1), 14 Intermediary defence Reasonable access prevention steps within 7 days of a written complaint Defamation Act s 31A(1)

Giving a Concerns Notice to Someone You Cannot Name

A concerns notice must be in writing, identify where the material can be accessed, state the defamatory imputations, and describe the serious harm (and, for an excluded corporation, the serious financial loss) (s 12A(1)). The imputations you later sue on must have been particularised in it (s 12B(1)(b)). Getting the imputations right at this stage matters; our guide to sending a concerns notice explains what each element requires.

Since 26 December 2025, a notice may be given to an individual by email, messaging or other electronic communication to an electronic address or location the person has indicated for receiving documents (s 44(1)(a)(iv)). The examples in the section include an address a poster has supplied for contact about their content.

Does a direct message to the anonymous account count? Possibly, if the account has held itself out as contactable there. The point has not been tested, and it would be unwise to rely on it as the only notice before suing. Sending one in parallel with the identification process can still be worthwhile: some posters remove the material, apologise or make an offer once they realise the complaint is serious. Others delete everything, which is why you must capture the evidence first.

Should You Pursue the Platform or the Page Administrator Instead?

Sometimes the more practical target is not the poster at all. Whether to pursue the anonymous poster, or to concentrate on the platform or page administrator, is a strategic choice rather than a default.

In Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd v Voller [2021] HCA 27, the High Court held that media companies which maintained public Facebook pages were publishers of comments third parties posted under their stories. A year later, in Google LLC v Defteros [2022] HCA 27, a majority held that Google did not publish a defamatory newspaper article merely by returning a hyperlink to it in organic search results. Our article on publication in defamation discusses both decisions.

The 2025 digital intermediary amendments now sit over that case law in Queensland:

Providers of caching, conduit or storage services are exempt where their role was limited to providing that service (s 10C), and search engine providers are exempt for automated search results (s 10D), unless results were promoted because of a payment.

A digital intermediary — someone other than the author or poster who provides or administers the online service — has a defence if it had an accessible complaints mechanism and, where it received a written complaint, took reasonable steps to prevent access within 7 days (s 31A). The plaintiff can defeat the defence only by proving malice.

After judgment, or once a temporary or final injunction is in place, the court may order a non-party digital intermediary to take steps to stop or limit continued publication, even if the intermediary is not itself liable (s 39A). The intermediary must generally be given an opportunity to be heard first, although urgent temporary orders can be made without that.

The practical significance of s 31A is that a properly framed written complaint to the platform starts a 7-day clock. If the platform does nothing, it may lose the defence. That gives the complaint real leverage, and it should be written with that in mind: identify yourself, the material and its location, and state that you consider it defamatory (s 31A(3)).

Example: the community group

A Toowoomba tradesman is accused in a local Facebook community group, by a profile called “Concerned Local”, of taking deposits and disappearing. The administrator is an identifiable resident who runs the group. A written complaint to the administrator through the group’s published contact point, identifying the post and explaining why it is defamatory, may prompt its removal within days. If it stays up, the administrator’s position under s 31A becomes harder to sustain. Removal is often what the tradesman needs most; identifying “Concerned Local” can then proceed at a pace that suits the evidence and the budget.

Table 3: Who can be pursued, and for what

Party What you can seek Main limits The anonymous poster Damages, injunction, apology once identified Must be identified, given a concerns notice and served; may have no assets Platform (e.g. Google, Meta) Preliminary discovery; removal; s 39A orders after judgment or injunction Overseas service; s 31A defence if complaint handled within 7 days Page or group administrator Removal; possibly liability as publisher (Voller) May be a digital intermediary with a s 31A defence Internet service provider Preliminary discovery of the account holder behind an IP address Telecommunications Act s 280 limits; IP may lead to a VPN or shared connection Search engine Removal requests Exempt for automated search results (s 10D); not a publisher of linked material (Defteros)

Before You Sue an Anonymous Poster: Is It Worth It?

Identification is the expensive part, and it is money spent before you know who you are dealing with. A few questions are worth answering honestly at the outset.

What is the real objective? Often it is removal of the post and an assurance it will not be repeated. A complaint that engages s 31A, or a concerns notice once the person is known, may achieve that without a trial.

Who is likely to be behind it? A competitor, a former employee, a former partner and a dissatisfied customer each call for a different strategy. In B&P Group, the business suspected a competitor. If the poster may be someone with a safety concern about the applicant, s 23A puts that squarely before the court.

Can you prove serious harm? Evidence of lost enquiries, cancelled bookings or people who read the post and changed their view of you is worth gathering from the start.

Is the person worth suing? A judgment against an impecunious individual may vindicate your reputation, but may not recover your costs.

Will litigation spread the allegation? Court proceedings are public. A claim can draw more attention to the post than the post ever had.

None of this means you should not sue an anonymous poster. It means the decision to apply for preliminary discovery should be made with the end point in view, not as a reflex.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sue anonymous social media accounts without knowing who runs them?

Not directly. A defamation claim needs a named defendant, and you must first give that person a concerns notice. The usual first step is an application for preliminary discovery against the platform or an internet service provider to identify the poster.

Will Google, Meta or X tell me who posted it?

Not voluntarily, in the ordinary case, which is why most attempts to identify an anonymous poster begin with a court application. In Kabbabe, Google refused both removal and disclosure before the court became involved. With a court order, platforms commonly provide subscriber registration details and login IP addresses, to the extent they hold them.

How long do I have to sue?

One year from the date the material was first uploaded. A court can extend that to up to three years from publication if it is just and reasonable, and delay caused by the time needed to identify the poster is a relevant consideration.

Can my company sue an anonymous reviewer?

Only if it is an excluded corporation — broadly, a not-for-profit or a company with fewer than 10 employees that is not part of a larger group — and it can show serious financial loss. Directors or staff who are personally defamed can sue in their own right.

Can I make the platform take the post down without suing anyone?

Often, yes. A written complaint through the platform’s complaints mechanism that identifies you, the material and its location, and says why you consider it defamatory, puts the platform on a 7-day clock under s 31A if it wants to rely on that defence.

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