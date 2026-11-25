An enforcement warrant is the point at which a judgment stops being a piece of paper. A bailiff can seize a car, a warrant can be registered against the title to a house, and a bank or employer can be directed to pay money to the creditor instead of the debtor. When a warrant is wrong, or should never have issued, the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR) allow the debtor, and anyone else affected, to put it before the court.

This article explains setting aside an enforcement warrant in Queensland: where the power comes from, the grounds that tend to succeed, the arguments that usually fail, and the procedural traps. The largest trap is simple. Filing an application does not stop the bailiff. The discussion covers civil money orders enforced under Chapter 19 of the UCPR in the Magistrates, District and Supreme Courts, including QCAT decisions filed in a court for enforcement. It does not cover SPER fines. For background on how each type of warrant works, see our complete guide to enforcement warrants in Queensland. For the wider choice of enforcement methods, see how to enforce a judgment in Queensland.

Setting Aside an Enforcement Warrant: The Short Answer

Setting aside an enforcement warrant in Queensland is done by application to the court under rule 819(1) of the UCPR. An enforcement debtor, or another person affected by the warrant, may apply at any time to set the warrant aside or to stay its enforcement. The court has a discretion. Warrants are commonly set aside where the judgment behind them has been set aside, where the debt has been paid, or where the warrant overstates the amount owing. Filing the application does not stay the warrant (r 819(2)), so urgent cases need an interim order.

Source of power: UCPR r 819, with specific provisions for bank redirection warrants (r 854) and earnings warrants (r 862).

UCPR r 819, with specific provisions for bank redirection warrants (r 854) and earnings warrants (r 862). Who may apply: the enforcement debtor, or any other person affected by the warrant, such as a co-owner or the true owner of seized goods.

the enforcement debtor, or any other person affected by the warrant, such as a co-owner or the true owner of seized goods. When: at any time. There is no fixed deadline, although delay counts against discretionary relief.

at any time. There is no fixed deadline, although delay counts against discretionary relief. Effect of filing: The warrant keeps operating until the court orders otherwise.

The warrant keeps operating until the court orders otherwise. Typical grounds: payment, a wrong balance, a warrant issued without required leave, an expired warrant, property that is not the debtor’s, or an instalment order already in force.

payment, a wrong balance, a warrant issued without required leave, an expired warrant, property that is not the debtor’s, or an instalment order already in force. If the real complaint is the debt itself: apply to set aside the judgment (for example under r 290 or r 302, or s 51 of the QCAT Act for a QCAT default decision). The warrant then falls with it.

Where the Power Comes From: Rule 819 and Its Companions

Rule 819 is two sentences long. Subrule (1) lets an enforcement debtor or another person affected by an enforcement warrant apply to set it aside or to stay enforcement at any time. Subrule (2) says that filing the application does not stay the operation of the warrant.

The rule lists no grounds and sets no test. The Queensland Judgments UCPR digest notes that its meaning does not appear to have been considered in any published Queensland decision. That is less unsettling than it sounds. Courts use r 819 routinely; they treat it as an open discretion and decide each application on its facts. The grounds discussed below are drawn from the decided cases and from the rules that a warrant must satisfy before it issues.

Two warrants have their own machinery. A warrant for regular redirection of money from a financial institution can be set aside, suspended or varied under r 854, and an earnings redirection warrant under r 862. In each case either party can apply, and the order takes effect only seven days after it is served on the bank or employer. That delay matters if the next pay cycle is close. How those warrants operate is explained in our guide to enforcement warrants for redirection of debts in Queensland.

The words “another person affected” deserve attention. Rule 819 is not confined to the debtor. A spouse who co-owns land, a company whose truck was parked at the debtor’s house, or a trustee who holds property for others may each be affected, and each may apply in their own right.

Challenge the Warrant or the Judgment?

This distinction is the one most often missed by debtors acting for themselves. A warrant enforces a money order. It is only as good as that order. If the complaint is that the money was never owed, an application confined to r 819 attacks the wrong target. The court will not reopen the merits of the claim on an application about the warrant.

The proper course is to attack the order, and to ask that its enforcement go with it:

Nettle v Paino [2019] QDC 10 shows the two applications working together. Summary judgment for about $138,000 had been entered against a trustee who did not attend, after his solicitor wrongly told him he was not personally exposed. He learned of the judgment only when an enforcement officer contacted him about his home, more than 18 months later. Muir DCJ set the judgment aside under r 302 and, as a consequence, set aside both enforcement warrants (at [49]–[51]). The warrants were not separately analysed. Once the judgment went, there was nothing for them to enforce.

The contrast is Arnold v Commonwealth Bank of Australia [2025] QDC 94. The defendants sought to set aside a default judgment and a warrant for possession, arguing among other things that documents with their names in capital letters were not addressed to them. Grigg DCJ found they had been properly served and that no irregularity had been shown, and dismissed the application. Pseudo-legal arguments of that kind do not succeed, and they cost the applicant time that could have been spent on a real application.

Grounds for Setting Aside an Enforcement Warrant

The grounds below are not a closed list. They are the situations in which an application for setting aside an enforcement warrant is most likely to be worth bringing.

The debt has been paid

Payment is the cleanest ground. Once the money order is satisfied, the warrant has nothing left to do. Before sale, r 830 already protects a debtor who pays: the enforcement officer must not sell seized property if, at or before the sale, the debtor pays the amount owing with interest, the enforcement costs known at that time, and any security the officer fixes for further costs. Payment stops the sale. An order setting aside the warrant tidies up what remains, such as a warrant still registered on a title.

Case example: Innes v Electoral Commission of Queensland [2022] QSC 122

An unsuccessful mayoral candidate was ordered to pay the costs of a failed election challenge. Two costs-based money orders followed, and the two costs creditors each obtained an enforcement warrant. He applied under r 819 and r 800 on a range of grounds, most of which failed. Bradley J nonetheless set aside both warrants under r 819(1). The first had been paid out, and the judgment records that it had no further purpose to serve. The second overstated the debt by $200, because a sum already paid to that creditor from the debtor’s security deposit had not been deducted; counsel for the creditor conceded the error. (Read the judgment.)

The outcome on costs is the lesson. Despite having both warrants set aside, the applicant was ordered to pay the creditors’ costs of his applications, because his substantive challenges failed. Winning on the warrant is not the same as winning the application.

The warrant overstates what is owed

Before a warrant issues, the creditor must file a sworn statement under r 817 setting out, among other things, the order, payments made and interest. Errors in that arithmetic flow through to the warrant. An inflated balance is a legitimate complaint, but it rarely produces the result debtors hope for.

A failure to comply with the rules is an irregularity and does not make the step a nullity (r 371(1)). Under r 371(2) the court may set the step aside, but it may also make other orders, including an order amending the warrant. A warrant is a document capable of amendment under r 375.

Case example: Amos v Wiltshire [2018] QCA 208; [2019] 2 Qd R 232

The creditor’s warrant calculated daily interest at $28.00 when the correct figure was $27.40. The debtor sought to have the warrant set aside or stayed. The District Court instead ordered that it be amended, and the Court of Appeal refused leave to appeal. Brown J (with whom Sofronoff P and Flanagan J agreed) held that r 371 applies to enforcement steps, that an enforcement warrant is a document within r 375, and that r 371(2) is broad enough to permit an amendment (at [44], [49]). The word “must” in r 817 did not make every defect fatal (at [45]–[46]). The error was a failure to comply with the rules, not a failure to follow the judgment, and the amendment caused the debtor no prejudice; it reduced what he owed (at [46], [48]). (Read the judgment.)

Read Amos v Wiltshire and Innes together and the practical position is clear. Where the error is small and the creditor fixes it, expect an amendment and possibly a costs order against the debtor. Where the creditor concedes the warrant is wrong, or refuses to correct a material error, setting aside an enforcement warrant becomes a realistic outcome.

Enforcement without leave, or out of time

An enforcement creditor may start enforcement without leave within six years after the money order (r 799(1)). Leave is needed after six years, and where the creditor or debtor has changed, for example by assignment or death (r 799(2)). A warrant issued without leave that was required is open to challenge. Our article on time limits for enforcing a judgment in Queensland sets out the leave requirements.

What does not work is the argument that the two-year delay rule in r 389(2) applies to enforcement. In Amos v Commissioner of State Revenue [2025] QCA 174, the debtor applied under r 819 to set aside a warrant for seizure and sale of his properties, issued in 2017 and renewed since, on the basis that no leave had been obtained under r 389(2). The Court of Appeal held that r 389(2) does not apply to enforcement proceedings, because it would conflict with the more specific r 799(1) (at [13]–[24]). The Court noted that unreasonable or unexplained delay after enforcement has begun can still be addressed, for example when the creditor seeks to renew the warrant (at [25]).

The warrant has expired

A warrant must state the date on which it ends, which must be within one year after its issue (r 820(1)). Before that date, the court may renew it for up to a year at a time, and a renewed warrant keeps the priority of its original issue (r 821). Debtors should check the dates on the face of the warrant and the registry file. A warrant that has passed its end date without renewal should not be executed; if steps are taken under it, that is strong material for setting aside an enforcement warrant, or at least undoing what was done under it.

The property is not the debtor’s to lose

A warrant for seizure and sale authorises the officer to seize and sell real and personal property, other than exempt property, in which the debtor has a legal or beneficial interest (r 828; see also s 90 of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld)). Exempt property, as defined on the approved warrant form, is property that would not be divisible among a bankrupt’s creditors; the main categories are in s 116 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), including ordinary household property, and tools of trade and a vehicle up to prescribed values.

So a warrant may properly name a house but not reach goods owned by someone else, or protected items. This is where third parties use r 819. The evidence must be documentary and credible. In Commissioner of State Revenue v Amos [2025] QSC 76, the debtor argued that the properties were held on trust under declarations made in 1989 and so fell outside r 828. Smith J did not accept his evidence, found that no trust had been created (at [86]–[88]), made declarations allowing the properties to be sold, and dismissed the application to set aside the warrant.

Illustration: the borrowed tipper

Suppose a bailiff seizes a tipper truck parked at a debtor’s house. The truck is registered to, and paid for by, a company owned by the debtor’s brother, who lent it for a weekend job. The company is a person affected by the warrant and can apply under r 819 in its own name, with the registration certificate, the purchase invoice and evidence of who pays the insurance. The relief sought should match the problem: an order directed at that truck, rather than an attack on a warrant that may validly reach the debtor’s own assets.

An instalment order is in force

While an instalment order is in force, no enforcement warrant may be issued for the money order unless the court orders otherwise (r 870). The protection runs the other way too: an instalment order ceases to have effect if an enforcement warrant is issued for the debt, unless the court orders otherwise (r 872). A debtor who is complying with a court-ordered instalment arrangement and is then served with a new warrant has a strong case for setting aside an enforcement warrant issued in breach of that rule. Filing an instalment application, by itself, gives no such protection. Our guide to instalment orders in Queensland explains how to obtain one under r 868.

Summary of grounds

How the Court Exercises Its Discretion

Because r 819 sets no test, the court looks at the whole picture: what is wrong with the warrant, whether the debt is actually owed, whether the defect has caused any prejudice, how promptly the applicant moved, and how both parties have behaved. Two themes recur.

First, form gives way to substance. A debtor who owes the money and complains only about how the warrant was framed will usually get an amendment, not an order setting the warrant aside. Amos v Wiltshire is direct authority for that approach. Setting aside an enforcement warrant is reserved for cases where enforcement should not be happening at all, or not in that form.

Secondly, the stay principles provide a useful guide where the application seeks a stay in the alternative. In Contempree v BS Investments Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 243; (2021) 9 QR 408, the Court of Appeal held that an applicant for a stay under r 800 need not show special or exceptional circumstances, but must show that a stay is appropriate in the circumstances (at [17]–[20]). In Lee v Abedian [2017] QSC 22, Applegarth J noted that the onus lies on the applicant and that delay in applying weighs against a stay. Courts are not disposed to delay the enforcement of their own orders. An applicant who has known of the warrant for months and moves only when the bailiff arrives will find that the delay is held against them.

Stay, Set Aside or Pay by Instalments? Choosing the Right Application

Debtors often ask for the wrong relief. The choice depends on what is actually wrong. Our guide to what happens if you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland sets out all of a debtor’s options side by side.

The applications are often combined. A debtor with an arguable defence to a default judgment will usually apply under r 290 to set the judgment aside, and in the same application seek a stay of the warrant until that is decided. An application under r 800 must be supported by an affidavit and served personally on the creditor at least three business days before the hearing. The test for a stay, and the evidence needed, are covered in our article on stays of enforcement of a money order in Queensland.

The Procedure: Application, Affidavit and Service

The application is made in the proceeding in which the money order was made or filed, in the court that issued the warrant. The steps are:

Obtain the documents. Get a copy of the warrant and the creditor’s r 817 sworn statement from the registry. Most errors are visible on the face of those two documents. Contact the creditor’s solicitors. Set out the problem in writing and ask them to instruct the enforcement officer to hold off. The creditor controls whether the officer acts; in Arnold, for example, the eviction was put on hold at the bank’s request. Many errors are fixed at this stage, which saves both sides the cost of an application. File the application with affidavit evidence. An application for setting aside an enforcement warrant uses the court’s general application form (Form 9 under the UCPR). The affidavit should exhibit the warrant, proof of payment, ownership documents or whatever else founds the ground relied on. Assertion without documents rarely succeeds. Ask for an interim stay if execution is imminent. Because of r 819(2), the warrant continues to operate while the application is pending. If a sale, seizure or eviction is days away, ask for the application to be listed urgently and for an interim stay. Serve the application on the creditor, and tell the enforcement officer that it has been filed.

Illustration: paid on Friday, bailiff on Tuesday

A small business owner pays a $14,000 Magistrates Court judgment in full by bank transfer on a Friday. On Tuesday a bailiff arrives to seize her work van under a warrant issued weeks earlier. Her first step is not an application; it is an email to the creditor’s solicitors with the transfer receipt, asking them to withdraw their instructions to the bailiff that day. If they do, an application may be unnecessary, or can be made by consent to remove the warrant from the record. If they refuse, she has a strong r 819 application on the ground of payment, an urgent case for an interim stay, and a good argument that the creditor should pay the costs.

Money Already Paid Under the Warrant

Timing matters most with redirection warrants. A third person, such as a bank or customer, who pays the creditor in compliance with an enforcement warrant is discharged from its liability to the debtor to the extent of the payment, even if the warrant is later set aside or the order is reversed or varied (r 846(2)). In other words, the debtor cannot recover from the bank. Any claim to recover the money lies against the creditor. That is a strong reason to apply for setting aside an enforcement warrant before the money moves rather than after.

Who Pays the Costs?

Costs are discretionary but generally follow the event (r 681(1)). The outcomes vary. In Innes, the debtor had both warrants set aside but paid the creditors’ costs because most of his application failed. In Kiernan v Bunnings Building Supplies Pty Ltd [2004] QDC 522, a default costs assessment was set aside because the costs statement served on the paying party lacked the registrar’s endorsement of the hearing details; the warrant founded on that assessment was set aside under r 819, with no costs order on that application.

Two practical points follow. A debtor should confine the application to the grounds that are genuinely available; adding weak arguments to a sound one risks a costs order. A creditor who is told of a real error and refuses to fix it invites an adverse costs order, so the sensible response to a letter identifying a mistake is usually to correct the warrant or consent to an order.

For Creditors: Avoiding a Challenge to Your Warrant

Most successful applications for setting aside an enforcement warrant begin with a careless r 817 statement. Before filing, reconcile every payment received, check the interest calculation against the order, confirm whether leave is needed under r 799, and check the title or registration of any property to be seized. If the debtor has already paid into court or to a third party, account for it. A warrant that overstates the debt hands the debtor an argument, and sometimes a costs order, that the creditor did not need to concede.

Creditors in the Noosa, Maroochydore and Caloundra areas who want their enforcement material checked before it is filed can speak with our Sunshine Coast debt recovery lawyers, who act on judgment enforcement from demand through to warrant.

Frequently Asked Questions About Setting Aside an Enforcement Warrant

Does applying to set aside an enforcement warrant stop the bailiff?

No. Under r 819(2), filing the application does not stay the warrant. You need either the creditor’s agreement to hold off or an interim stay from the court.

Is there a time limit for setting aside an enforcement warrant?

Rule 819 allows an application at any time. Delay is still relevant to the discretion, and money already paid out by a third party under a redirection warrant cannot be recovered from that third party.

Can I set aside a warrant because I do not owe the debt?

Not on that ground alone. The warrant enforces the judgment. If the debt is disputed, apply to set aside the judgment (or QCAT decision) and ask for a stay of the warrant in the meantime.

Can someone other than the debtor apply?

Yes. Any person affected by the warrant may apply, which commonly includes co-owners and people whose property has been seized at the debtor’s premises.