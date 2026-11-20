Enforcement warrants in Queensland allow a creditor with an enforceable money order to pursue payment through court-supervised procedures. Depending on the circumstances, a warrant may authorise the seizure and sale of eligible property, redirect a debt owed to the debtor, redirect recurring payments or require an employer to deduct part of the debtor’s earnings. A charging order may also be available over specified investment assets.

The right option depends on what the debtor owns, what money is owed to them, competing interests and the likely cost of enforcement. A warrant does not guarantee recovery: a property may have little equity, a bank account may have no credit balance, and a third party may dispute that it owes the debtor money.

A creditor can generally start enforcement proceedings without leave within six years after the money order. A warrant ordinarily lasts one year and may be renewed on application before it expires. A debtor or another affected person may apply to challenge a warrant or seek a stay, but filing an application does not itself stop enforcement. A court-made instalment order generally prevents a new warrant from being issued while the order is in force, unless the court orders otherwise.

In this article, our debt recovery lawyers explain enforcement warrants in Qld.

What are enforcement warrants in Queensland?

Enforcement warrants in Queensland are court-issued instruments used to enforce an unpaid money order. Depending on the warrant, an enforcement officer may seize and sell eligible property, a third party may be required to redirect a debt, or an employer may be required to redirect part of the debtor’s earnings. The creditor needs an enforceable order, accurate evidence of the balance and a realistic target. The court’s issue of a warrant does not guarantee payment.

This guide deals with civil money orders enforceable in Queensland courts under Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR). It does not deal with SPER fines. Different procedures apply to possession of land and other non-money orders. A QCAT or other external decision may first need to be registered in the appropriate court.

Obtaining judgment does not necessarily result in payment. If you have an unpaid money order, our Sunshine Coast debt recovery and enforcement team can assess the available enforcement options against what is known about the debtor’s assets, income and liabilities.

Choosing enforcement warrants in Queensland

The choice should begin with the debtor’s financial position, not the form most readily available. A vehicle with a large finance payout, a bank account with no credit balance and a company shareholding with no market are each capable of producing a disappointing result.

Warrant Potential target Central question Seizure and sale Non-exempt property in which the debtor has an interest Is there sufficient realisable value after prior interests and costs? Redirection of debt An identifiable debt owed by a third party, including a bank credit balance Does the third party owe the debtor money when the warrant takes effect? Regular redirection Qualifying recurring payments into a financial institution account Are the payments and account identifiable, and is the proposed amount appropriate? Redirection of earnings Earnings paid by an employer Is employment current and can a reasonable deduction be made? Charging order Specified investment assets Is the asset within the statutory classes, and is Supreme Court relief justified?

The comparison is a starting point. The underlying source and legal ownership of money matter, as do any stay, instalment order, insolvency appointment or competing claim. The broader process is covered in the guide to enforcement of a judgment in Queensland.

Before applying for enforcement warrants in Queensland

Confirm the order and calculate the balance

Check the order, the identity and legal capacity of the person ordered to pay, any payment deadline, and whether the order is enforceable in the proposed court. A judgment against a company is not automatically a judgment against its director. Conversely, an individual’s assets cannot be treated as company assets merely because the individual controls the company.

Prepare a running calculation showing the principal, payments and credits, applicable post-judgment interest and properly recoverable enforcement costs. The rate and dates must match the order and applicable law. A settlement, part-payment or costs adjustment can change the amount recoverable; do not simply copy a figure from an old warrant.

Find out what the debtor owns

Land-title searches, company records, information about business customers, and searches for registered security interests may help. A search result is a lead, not conclusive proof of ownership or priority. Check whether a registered mortgage or secured finance leaves worthwhile equity and whether an apparent asset belongs to a trust, another company or a third party.

Where information is missing, UCPR rule 807 provides for a statement of financial position. If the requirements are met, the creditor may seek an enforcement hearing at which the debtor can be questioned and documents required. An enforcement hearing is not an automatic prerequisite to every warrant. The guide to enforcement hearings and statements of financial position explains the process; the Queensland Courts guidance should also be checked for current forms and steps.

Seizure and sale under enforcement warrants in Queensland

Section 90(2)(a) of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld) and UCPR rule 828 provide the foundation for seizure and sale of non-exempt property in which the debtor has a legal or beneficial interest. The enforcement officer, not the creditor, carries out the warrant. The creditor should give the officer accurate information identifying the property and its location.

Property can include land and personal property. The fact that goods are at the debtor’s premises does not establish that the debtor owns them. Leased equipment, financed vehicles, trust assets and goods belonging to family members or customers require particular care. Exemptions and competing interests must be considered before assuming that an asset is available.

Land requires a different practical process from taking goods into custody. Under rule 828(4)–(6), actual seizure is not necessary to authorise sale of real property and the prescribed advertisement constitutes seizure. The officer’s sale process is governed by the rules; rule 832 generally provides for public auction unless the registrar directs otherwise. A sale is not a promise that the creditor will receive the property’s gross value.

Before a sale, rule 830 allows the debtor to stop it by making the payments and providing the security specified in that rule. The creditor should obtain an up-to-date payout figure from the enforcement officer rather than assume that the original judgment amount alone will suffice.

Example: a valuable house with little equity

Suppose a debtor owns a house worth $800,000, subject to a $755,000 mortgage. If sale and enforcement costs are estimated at $35,000, the apparent $45,000 equity could shrink to roughly $10,000 before other interests or adjustments. The figures are illustrative; actual priorities and costs require investigation. A creditor owed $100,000 should not treat the house’s market value as the likely recovery.

The distinction between a forced sale and a charge over investment property is explained in charging orders and asset seizure in Queensland.

Case example: shares are property, but enforcement needs workable directions

In Allen v CGI Holdings Pty Ltd (No 3) [2022] QDC 133, the District Court lifted a stay of a seizure-and-sale warrant over shares held by the judgment debtor in two proprietary companies. It directed the enforcement officer to deliver notices of seizure and declared the shares seized for the purposes of sale once the specified steps were taken. The court also ordered financial disclosure. The decision illustrates why an intangible asset can require tailored execution directions; it does not establish that every private-company shareholding will be readily saleable or valuable.

Redirecting debts and money held by third parties

A warrant for redirection of a debt can reach an identifiable debt owed to the debtor by another person. Examples include a bank account in credit or an amount a customer owes under a contract. Under rule 842, the warrant has no effect until served on the third person. Timing, the identity of that person and whether a debt exists all matter.

A warrant served on a bank does not create a balance where none exists. A joint account may involve competing rights; a contingent or disputed payment may not be an immediately recoverable debt. The third person can dispute liability under rule 844, and a person claiming an interest can use the procedure in rule 845. A third person who pays in accordance with the warrant receives the protection described in rule 846.

Regular redirection is a separate procedure for appropriate recurring payments into an account. Direct deductions from wages are addressed by a different warrant. The distinctions and practical service issues are examined in garnishee orders in Queensland.

Example: a customer owes the debtor money

A contractor has a $30,000 judgment against a supplier. The supplier’s customer owes the supplier $12,000 for work already accepted. A debt-redirection warrant may be useful if the customer and debt are correctly identified and the warrant is properly served. If the customer has a genuine set-off or says the work has not been completed, the amount owing may be disputed. The warrant does not convert a disputed claim into an unquestionable $12,000 payment.

Enforcement warrants in Queensland for earnings

An earnings warrant directs an employer to deduct an amount from the debtor’s earnings. The registrar considers the debtor’s circumstances, including income, ordinary living expenses and liabilities. A proposed deduction must be supported by current information and must not impose unreasonable hardship; see UCPR rule 856.

The warrant must be served on the debtor and employer, and the employer must receive the prescribed notices. It takes effect seven days after service on the employer. The Queensland Courts earnings-warrant guide identifies the forms. A change of employer can make the existing arrangement ineffective as a source of future deductions, so the creditor should investigate promptly rather than assume payments will follow the debtor to a new job.

Charging orders and other options

A charging order is not a charge over everything the debtor owns. It concerns the investment property specified in rule 875, and section 90(4) and rule 874 confine the issue of a warrant containing a charging order to the Supreme Court. A charge can preserve an interest, but a further step may be needed to realise value. Examine transfer restrictions, competing interests and the likely market before spending money on the application.

A defendant with an enforceable contribution or indemnity order against a third party must still consider the third party’s ability to pay. The procedural route to that order is addressed in third-party proceedings in Queensland; the enforcement target remains the party actually liable under the order.

How to apply for enforcement warrants in Queensland

The Queensland Courts enforcement warrant guidance identifies Form 9, Form 74 and the warrant form appropriate to the remedy: Form 75 for seizure and sale, Form 76 for debt redirection, Form 77 for regular redirection and Form 78 for earnings. Additional evidence and notices depend on the remedy. The court guidance says Form 74 must be sworn at least two business days before filing; check the current instructions and registry requirements before filing.

The statement should support the money order, the unpaid amount, payments, interest and the proposed enforcement. For seizure and sale, the court identifies an execution fee and the officer will need instructions. For a redirection warrant, identify the third party and serve the persons required by the relevant rules. Filing is only the beginning: a warrant that is not properly served or executed may produce nothing.

Time limits and renewal of enforcement warrants in Queensland

Under rule 799, enforcement proceedings may generally be started without leave within six years after the money order; later commencement requires leave. This is a rule about commencing enforcement proceedings. It should not be confused with the separate law on limitation of actions or assumed to answer every question about a later warrant in proceedings already started.

A warrant ordinarily has a one-year life. Under rule 821, an application to renew must be made before it ends, and each renewal may be for no more than one year. The creditor should diarise expiry and seek renewal in time; it should also be ready to explain delay.

Case example: delay and the two-year rule

In Amos v Commissioner of State Revenue [2025] QCA 174, the Court of Appeal rejected an argument that the two-year inactivity rule in r 389(2) applied to enforcement proceedings under Chapter 19. The appeal concerned enforcement of costs orders and a renewed seizure-and-sale warrant. The Court explained that unreasonable or unexplained delay could still be relevant to renewal. The decision does not remove the six-year rule for commencing enforcement or excuse a creditor from monitoring an existing warrant.

Can enforcement warrants in Queensland be challenged or stopped?

A debtor or another affected person may apply under rule 819 to set aside a warrant or stay its enforcement. Grounds depend on the facts: payment, a wrong balance, mistaken identity, a defective process, a competing interest or a relevant change of circumstances may all need examination. For regular redirection or earnings, the applicable rules also provide for variation or suspension. An application does not automatically stop execution; urgent relief must be sought where necessary.

A debtor disputing the underlying judgment may need a separate application, for example to set aside a default judgment, and a stay pending its determination. An appeal or a proposed application should not be assumed to suspend enforcement. Produce the order, warrant, calculation, proof of payments and evidence of ownership or financial circumstances promptly.

A court-made instalment order is different from a private promise to pay. While an instalment order remains in force, rule 870 generally prevents issue of a new warrant for the money order unless the court orders otherwise. Filing an application alone does not provide that protection, and the effect on an existing warrant needs to be assessed separately. See instalment orders in Queensland.

Costs, priorities and commercial judgment

Question What to investigate Likely return Realistic sale value or redirectable balance, less superior interests and execution costs Evidence Current title, ownership, bank, employment and liability information Timing Payment dates, service, warrant expiry, competing enforcement and any stay Alternative A credible instalment arrangement, further examination or insolvency advice

The creditor may incur search costs, legal fees, officer’s fees, valuation, storage or auction expenses. Whether a particular amount is recoverable from the debtor depends on the order, rules and circumstances. Ask for an estimate before execution and reassess it when new information emerges. Even a legally sound warrant can be commercially unattractive if another creditor has priority or the asset will be expensive to realise.

Bankruptcy and corporate insolvency may change what can be enforced, who controls assets and who must receive proceeds. Timing is critical. A creditor, officer or third party who learns of an insolvency appointment should obtain advice before assuming an existing warrant can simply continue.

Frequently asked questions about enforcement warrants in Queensland

Can a creditor obtain a warrant for an unpaid invoice?

Not merely because the invoice is unpaid. The creditor generally needs a judgment or another enforceable money order first. A registered tribunal decision may be enforceable, subject to the relevant registration and court requirements.

Can the family home be sold?

It can be possible to enforce against a debtor’s interest in land, including a home, but ownership, exemptions, mortgages, other interests, sale costs and the applicable procedure must be examined. Ownership of a home alone does not prove that a sale will produce a useful surplus.

Can enforcement warrants in Queensland reach property held by a company or trust?

Only the debtor’s relevant legal or beneficial interest is the starting point. A company is a separate legal person, and a trustee’s title and beneficial interests must be analysed in their proper context. Control, possession or a shared surname is not enough by itself to establish ownership.

Does paying the original judgment amount end the matter?

Not necessarily. Applicable interest and recoverable enforcement costs may remain outstanding. Ask for an itemised current balance and confirm the terms on which enforcement will cease and any warrant or registration will be withdrawn.