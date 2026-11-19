Article Summary

Identification in Defamation does not require your name to appear in a publication. You may be identified through a photograph, position, relationship, location or combination of contextual clues.

The question is whether recipients would reasonably understand the allegation to concern you. Group membership alone may be insufficient, and each publication requires separate assessment.

In this article, our defamation solicitors explain the identification test, the decisions in Canavan and Burston, practical examples, evidence preservation and Queensland pleading requirements.

It also explains why identification does not establish serious reputational harm or defeat available defences, and why concerns notices and limitation periods require early attention.

Identification in Defamation — the short answer

Can you sue if you were not named? Yes. Identification in defamation does not depend on a name. You can sue for defamation without being named if recipients would reasonably understand that the publication refers to you. A photograph, job title, relationship, location or combination of details may establish identification. You must still prove the other elements of defamation (publication to another person, defamatory meaning and serious reputational harm) and overcome any available defence. Omitting a name does not, by itself, prevent a claim.

The difficult question is often evidentiary: who connected the allegation with you, and why?

A stranger might learn nothing from a reference to “the former treasurer”. Members of a local sporting club may immediately know whom the writer means. That difference matters. Identification concerns the publication’s effect on its audience, including people who know relevant background circumstances.

What must be proved for Identification in Defamation?

The plaintiff must establish that the defamatory matter was about them. Naming the plaintiff is one way of doing that, but it is not a separate legal requirement.

In David Syme & Co v Canavan [1918] HCA 50; (1918) 25 CLR 234, Isaacs J explained at 238 that the question is whether the words would reasonably lead people acquainted with the plaintiff to believe that the plaintiff was the person referred to.

The test permits recognition through description and surrounding circumstances. It also places the burden of proving identification on the person bringing the claim.

Three questions provide a useful starting point:

What identifying information did the publication contain?

What relevant information did recipients already possess or subsequently acquire?

Would the connection with the plaintiff be reasonable in those circumstances?

A claimant’s certainty that “this was obviously about me” does not answer those questions. The court needs a sustainable connection between the publication, its recipients and the claimant.

Does everyone need to recognise you?

No. Identification does not require recognition by every reader or by the public generally. A publication may identify someone to colleagues, relatives or members of a small community while remaining anonymous to outsiders.

That makes audience evidence particularly valuable. A colleague who recognised the claimant from a distinctive role may provide a stronger basis for identification than thousands of online views by people unfamiliar with the circumstances.

The separate question of whether anybody received and understood the material is discussed in Stonegate Legal’s guide to when publication occurs in defamation law.

How identification works without a name

A publisher can remove a name while leaving enough information to identify the subject. Sometimes one detail is decisive. More often, several ordinary details become identifying when read together.

Identifying detail How it may connect the publication with a person Position or office “The club’s outgoing treasurer” may identify the only person who recently held that office. Photograph or video Recipients may recognise a face, uniform, vehicle or premises. Relationship “My former business partner” may identify someone to the publisher’s professional contacts. Place and timing A suburb, event and departure date may narrow the description substantially. Distinctive incident People familiar with a particular dispute may recognise its participants. Combined clues A role, workplace and unusual personal detail may identify someone although none would do so alone.

These are illustrations, not automatic findings. Identification depends on the actual publication and the knowledge of its audience.

Real-world example — the unnamed employee

Consider a hypothetical message in a workplace chat:

“The payroll manager who left last Friday was helping herself to company money.”

The employee is not named. Nevertheless, colleagues who know that only one payroll manager left that Friday may reasonably understand the accusation to concern her.

A solicitor assessing identification should establish who read the message, whether those recipients knew about the departure, and whether the description could reasonably refer to someone else. The employee’s job title and departure records may corroborate the witnesses’ accounts.

The allegation’s seriousness does not remove the need to examine possible defences. An internal communication can raise privilege issues as well as questions about identification.

Real-world example — an allegation about a former partner

Suppose a person posts an allegation of sexual assault about “my former partner who coached the under-15 team last season”.

For strangers, that description may disclose little. For mutual friends and club members, it may identify one person readily.

Identification would require examination of the relationship history, the coaching role and the recipients’ knowledge. The accusation’s gravity does not establish that it was false, nor does it resolve the legal protection attaching to a particular communication.

Stonegate Legal’s page concerning defamation claims involving allegedly false sexual-assault accusations addresses the broader issues arising from that type of allegation. A public post and a report to police must be assessed separately: the current Queensland Act expressly addresses publications to police officials acting in their official capacity in s 27(2)(ba).

Case examples of Identification in Defamation

David Syme & Co v Canavan — membership did not settle identification

David Syme & Co v Canavan concerned a newspaper report of remarks about members of the Returned Soldiers’ No-Conscription League. The reported remarks referred to approximately 100 men, while evidence indicated that the organisation had about 1,000 members.

The jury found the words defamatory but found that they did not refer to Canavan. The High Court restored the defendants’ verdict. It was open to the jury to understand the remarks as concerning a smaller, unidentified group rather than necessarily including the plaintiff.

The practical lesson is that belonging to a criticised organisation does not automatically prove that an accusation concerned a particular member. The language and surrounding circumstances still need to connect the plaintiff with the allegation.

Burston v Hanson — the Facebook post required its own proof

In Burston v Hanson [2022] FCA 1235, the Federal Court considered several publications, including a Facebook post about an unnamed senator.

Identification was not established for that post. Mr Burston’s success concerning a separate television interview did not cure that failure.

The judgment also explains that identification can involve subsequently acquired information; there is no universal rule restricting recognition to the instant of first publication. That makes the chronology of recognition significant, rather than irrelevant.

The lesson is to assess each publication separately and investigate how recipients made the connection. A later public association between a claimant and an allegation does not dispense with that work.

Group defamation: can one member of a group sue?

There is no safe numerical rule under which a group is automatically too large, or sufficiently small, for its members to sue.

Compare these hypothetical statements:

“Some contractors in this industry inflate their invoices.”

“The three partners of this named firm jointly falsified the accounts.”

The first does not necessarily identify a particular contractor. The second directs an accusation towards a defined group whose members may be readily ascertainable.

The question remains whether the publication would reasonably be understood to concern the individual plaintiff. Canavan demonstrates why group membership alone may leave that question unanswered.

The leading English authority is Knupffer v London Express Newspaper Ltd [1944] AC 116. A newspaper described the Mlado Russ, or Young Russia, émigré party as a group on which Hitler hoped to build a pro-German movement. The plaintiff was the party’s representative in Great Britain, where the branch had 24 members; the movement had about 2,000 members in total. The House of Lords held that the article was not capable of referring to him personally. Being a prominent member of a criticised group was not enough when nothing in the words pointed to him. Viscount Simon LC applied the same test as Canavan: whether the words would reasonably lead people acquainted with the plaintiff to believe that he was the person referred to.

Small groups and “one of them” accusations

Smaller, clearly defined groups are a different matter. An allegation about a board of five directors, the three partners of a firm, a family, a club committee or the staff of a small business may identify each member, because readers who know the group know exactly who is in it.

A related problem arises when a publication accuses an unnamed member of a small group, such as “one of the three directors has been taking money”. Readers cannot tell which director is meant, so suspicion may fall on each of them. Whether that is enough for a particular member to sue depends on the size of the group, the wording and the context. The smaller and more clearly defined the group, the stronger the argument that each member was identified.

What a group member needs to show

A member suing over an allegation about a group should be ready to show:

who was in the group when the matter was published, and that the plaintiff was one of them;

how readers knew the plaintiff belonged to it;

why the words would reasonably be understood to include the plaintiff, rather than only some unidentified members; and

how recipients reacted, such as messages asking the plaintiff about the allegation.

Each member who sues must establish identification, serious harm and the other elements individually, and each must have given the publisher a concerns notice.

Companies, directors and owners

Identification also needs care where a publication criticises a company. Readers may know who owns or manages the business without understanding the accusation to concern that person personally.

Section 9(5) of the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld) preserves an associated individual’s claim where the publication also defames that individual. It does not automatically turn criticism of a corporation into an accusation against its director.

Identification in Defamation is different from defamatory meaning

Two questions need separate answers:

Who is the publication about?

What damaging allegation does it convey about that person?

A reader may need background knowledge to recognise the person accused while understanding the accusation from the ordinary words alone. For example, knowing who served as treasurer identifies the subject of “the former treasurer stole club funds”. That knowledge does not supply the defamatory sting; the accusation of theft already does that.

By contrast, a true innuendo involves background information that gives the publication its defamatory meaning.

Confusing these issues can produce an unnecessarily complicated claim. Stonegate Legal’s guide to innuendo in defamation examines the distinction, including the use of extrinsic facts solely for identification.

When preparing a claim that depends on identification, the solicitor should identify which facts establish recognition and which facts, if any, establish an extended defamatory meaning. They may overlap, but they perform different work.

What evidence supports Identification in Defamation?

Preserve the publication before arguing about it.

A cropped screenshot may retain the accusation while removing the photograph, account description or preceding comment that made the subject recognisable. Conversely, material added later may create a misleading impression about what an earlier reader actually saw.

Evidence What it helps establish Complete screenshots and original files The words, images and surrounding material communicated to recipients. URLs, dates and timestamps Which version appeared when, and the sequence of later changes. Recipient accounts Who recognised the claimant and the basis for that recognition. Existing messages and replies Whether recipients spontaneously connected the publication with the claimant. Employment, club or business records Whether identifying descriptions matched the claimant’s circumstances. Evidence of consequences Whether recognition was followed by reputational or financial effects.

A witness’s explanation matters more than an unexplained conclusion. “I knew it was her” invites further questions. What did the witness know? Which detail produced recognition? Had somebody already supplied the claimant’s name?

Those questions should be asked neutrally. Leading potential witnesses towards a desired answer can weaken otherwise useful evidence.

What if comments later name the person?

Preserve the original post and the comments, including their timing. Record whether the publisher wrote, adopted or responded to the identifying comment.

Do not assume that every reader saw the entire thread. Some may have read only the original post; others may have encountered a screenshot containing the name. Identification must be assessed against the material and knowledge relevant to the recipients relied upon.

A public denial also deserves thought before publication. It may bring an allegation to people who had not previously connected it with the claimant. That is a reason for careful advice about the response and evidence, rather than an automatic answer to liability.

Identification in Defamation does not establish serious harm

Recognition and reputational harm are separate issues.

Under s 10A(1) of the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld), the publication must have caused, or be likely to cause, serious harm to reputation. The judge determines that issue and may dismiss proceedings if the requirement is not established: see s 10A(3)–(7).

A large audience is of limited assistance if nobody can connect the accusation with the claimant. A smaller audience may matter considerably where it includes employers, clients or professional colleagues.

That is why evidence should address both recognition and consequences. Losing a client after an allegation may be relevant, but the connection needs investigation. Did the client see the publication? Did they recognise the claimant? Why did they end the relationship?

Stonegate Legal’s guide to the serious harm threshold in defamation discusses that separate requirement.

Pleading identification in Queensland

A statement of claim should explain the factual basis of identification rather than merely assert that the publication “clearly referred to the plaintiff”.

Where recognition depends on external circumstances, the pleading should identify the material circumstances relied upon. It should also distinguish those circumstances from the defamatory imputations.

Rule 149(1)(b) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) requires material facts rather than the evidence proving them. Rule 157 requires particulars necessary to define the issues, prevent surprise and enable the opposing party to plead. Defective pleadings can attract an application under r 171.

For example, a claimant might rely on being the only person holding a specified office during a stated period, together with recipients’ knowledge of that appointment. The witness statements and appointment records are the evidence supporting those facts.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that drafting discipline more fully.

Concerns notices and time limits

Before proceedings, the identification case should be sufficiently developed to explain why an unnamed allegation concerns the claimant.

Section 12A(1) of the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld) prescribes the contents of a concerns notice. These include the location of the matter, the defamatory imputations and the harm considered serious. Providing a practical explanation of identification can help the publisher understand an unnamed claimant’s complaint.

Section 12B(1)–(3) governs commencement of proceedings, including the concerns-notice requirement and applicable offer-to-make-amends period. Stonegate Legal’s guide to sending a concerns notice explains the process.

The ordinary limitation period is one year under s 10AA(1) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld). Special rules include the concerns notice extension in s 10AA(2)–(3) and the single-publication rule in s 10AB. Do not assume that later recognition, or continued online availability, starts a fresh year.

What should an unnamed claimant do first?

Identification is best assessed before a public confrontation changes the evidence.

Keep the complete publication. Preserve spontaneous messages from people who recognised you. Record what each recipient knew and when. Then assess the defamatory meaning, serious harm, possible defences and deadlines together.

For a publisher, removing a name is insufficient if the remaining details still point to the person. For a claimant, recognising yourself is the beginning of the inquiry. The case needs evidence showing why recipients would reasonably make that connection.

Identification in defamation: frequently asked questions

Can I sue for defamation if I was not named?

Yes, if people who received the publication would reasonably understand it to refer to you. A photograph, job title, relationship, location or a combination of details can be enough. You must still prove the other elements of defamation, including serious harm to your reputation.

Can one member of a group sue for defamation?

Sometimes. A statement about a large or loosely defined group usually does not identify any one member. A statement about a small, clearly defined group, such as a board, a firm’s partners or a family, may identify each member. The question is whether readers would reasonably understand the words to refer to you personally.

What evidence proves identification?

The most useful evidence is the complete publication, preserved as recipients saw it, together with evidence from people who recognised you and can explain how. Messages from people asking you about the allegation, and records showing that a description matched you, can also help.