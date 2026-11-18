Can you recover Debt Recovery Costs from the debtor?

Debt Recovery Costs may be recoverable under an enforceable contract, a court costs order or a specific statutory entitlement. In Queensland courts, the successful party will usually receive costs, but that rarely means reimbursement of every dollar spent. QCAT minor debt claims have much narrower costs rules. A debtor does not become liable for your solicitor’s bill simply because an invoice is overdue.

For a creditor deciding whether to sue, the useful question is how much money will remain after the unrecovered expense of obtaining and enforcing judgment. A strong claim can still be a poor commercial proposition if it requires substantial legal work against a debtor with no accessible assets.

This article concerns ordinary Queensland commercial debt claims. Regulated consumer credit, body corporate levies, insolvency proceedings and other statutory debts require separate consideration of their particular costs provisions.

Before spending money pursuing a debt, consider the likely return after legal fees and enforcement expenses. Our Sunshine Coast debt recovery lawyers can assess your recovery options and explain the proposed scope and costs of taking the next step.

What counts as Debt Recovery Costs?

The expression can cover a solicitor’s fees for reviewing the agreement, preparing a demand, negotiating, conducting proceedings and pursuing enforcement. It can also include filing fees, service expenses, searches and counsel’s fees. Whether a particular expense is recoverable is a separate question from whether you have incurred it.

Keep three obligations distinct: what you owe your solicitor, what the debtor promised in the contract, and what the court orders the debtor to pay. Your engagement with a law firm does not itself bind the debtor to that firm’s charges.

Type of expense Possible basis of recovery Main qualification Pre-court legal advice and demand letter Enforceable recovery clause or negotiated settlement No automatic entitlement merely because payment is late Solicitor and counsel fees in court proceedings Court costs order and applicable rules The amount allowed can be less than the actual bill Filing, service and search expenses Applicable court or tribunal costs rules Not every outlay is recoverable in every forum Debt collector commission Enforceable contractual entitlement, subject to applicable law Your agreement with the collector alone is insufficient Post-judgment enforcement expenses Enforcement rules and relevant orders Recoverability does not establish that the debtor can pay

Debt Recovery Costs should also be separated from interest. Interest compensates for delayed payment under a different legal basis; it is not a convenient substitute for an unsupported legal fee. Stonegate Legal’s guide to interest on unpaid debts in Queensland explains that distinction.

Recovering Debt Recovery Costs under a contract

A properly incorporated recovery clause can put a creditor in a better position before any proceedings begin. Start with the agreement that actually governed the transaction. Did the customer accept the credit application or terms? Which version applied? Does the clause cover legal fees, collection commissions, enforcement expenses or only some of those items?

The wording matters. A promise to reimburse reasonable expenses incurred because of non-payment raises different questions from a clause imposing a fixed administration charge. An indemnity must be read in the context of the whole agreement, as Queensland Crown Law’s guidance on indemnity clauses explains. Do not assume the heading “indemnity” answers every question about its reach.

For Debt Recovery Costs, preserve the accepted agreement, evidence of the default and the invoices supporting the amount sought. Stonegate Legal’s discussion of contract clauses that improve debt recovery prospects deals with recovery clauses alongside guarantees and security arrangements.

A recovery clause is not a blank cheque

A standard form consumer or small business contract also needs an unfair terms review. The ACCC’s guidance on contracts explains those protections. A clause demanding unlimited expenses regardless of their connection with the default deserves careful scrutiny. Drafting broadly is not the same as drafting effectively.

Nor should contractual language be used to sidestep the court’s control of litigation costs. Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), rule 680 controls recovery of costs of a proceeding. Identify which expenses are claimed as a substantive contractual liability and which are sought through a costs order; obtain the appropriate relief and avoid overlapping recovery.

Real-world example an invoice footer added too late

A supplier accepts an order for $18,000. Its quotation says nothing about legal expenses. After delivery, the supplier sends an invoice with a new footer stating that the customer must pay all Debt Recovery Costs. The customer disputes that additional term.

The supplier needs evidence that the recovery term formed part of the bargain or was subsequently agreed. Its presence on the later invoice does not, by itself, prove agreement. The underlying debt may be sound while the demand for additional legal expenses is unsupported. The same evidentiary discipline applies to the principal claim; our guide to documents and evidence needed to prove a debt in court explains what to assemble.

Debt Recovery Costs before court proceedings

Paying a solicitor to send a demand does not automatically create a corresponding debt owed by the recipient. Before adding that fee, identify the contractual or statutory entitlement and check that it covers the work performed.

The ACCC and ASIC debt collection guideline, particularly its discussion of representations about legal status and consequences, warns against asserting additional charges without a contractual right or where the law does not permit them. A demand should distinguish an existing liability from costs that a creditor intends to ask a court to award later.

If the debtor pays the principal after receiving the letter, assess the remaining fees claim on its own merits. Spending several thousand dollars arguing over a modest demand-letter fee may make little sense. Where the parties negotiate payment of Debt Recovery Costs, record the amount and whether it settles all outstanding claims.

How Queensland courts award Debt Recovery Costs

Under UCPR rule 681, costs ordinarily follow the outcome, subject to the court’s discretion. Winning therefore usually supports a costs order. It does not establish the amount recoverable.

The practical task is to identify the order sought, the basis of assessment and the work it covers. Debt Recovery Costs should be budgeted using a realistic allowance for the portion the creditor will bear, rather than an assumed percentage reimbursement.

Standard costs and indemnity costs

Rule 702 supplies the ordinary standard basis: costs necessary or proper for justice or enforcement or defence of rights. Rule 703 permits indemnity assessment, with reasonable expenditure and reasonable amounts still required.

Costs basis What it means for a creditor What it does not promise Standard basis Recovery assessed under the ordinary rules and relevant scale Payment of the solicitor’s entire invoice Indemnity basis Broader recovery, subject to reasonableness and the matters in rule 703 Unrestricted reimbursement of everything spent Fixed costs amount The court or registrar determines a dollar figure That the figure equals actual expenditure Contractual recovery entitlement Recovery depends on the accepted clause, applicable law and relief obtained Automatic displacement of procedural costs rules

Do not treat “indemnity costs” as a quotation for what the debtor will eventually pay. The work, rates, scale, procedural history and reasons for the order all matter.

Case example Credit Corp Services Pty Ltd v Shahi

In Credit Corp Services Pty Ltd v Shahi [2024] QMC 25, the creditor had obtained judgment for $23,954.37. Its actual and estimated legal costs were put at $44,889.34; it proposed reducing its costs claim to $30,000 for proportionality.

The Magistrates Court fixed costs at $7,945.79, including disbursements, despite allowing indemnity costs for part of the proceeding. The court regarded the debt recovery litigation as relatively straightforward and gave significant weight to proportionality: see paragraphs 28–44.

For creditors, the lesson is concrete. Even a favourable costs basis can leave a substantial gap between expenditure and recovery. The figures are historical facts from that case, not a current tariff or an estimate for another claim.

Case example Amos v Monsour Legal Costs Pty Ltd

Amos v Monsour Legal Costs Pty Ltd [2007] QCA 235 concerned indemnity costs following a professional negligence claim, rather than an ordinary unpaid invoice. The Court of Appeal’s reasoning at paragraphs 29–31 remains useful when assessing Debt Recovery Costs.

The court treated the scale as one consideration alongside the costs agreement, ordinary charges and the circumstances of the litigation. Proportionality mattered, but the defendant’s need to protect its professional reputation and respond to the way the claim was conducted also mattered. The appeal was dismissed.

The decision applied the former numbering of the indemnity assessment provision. Its discussion should be read alongside current rule 703. It supports a contextual assessment, not a rule that recoverable costs can never exceed the amount in dispute.

Debt Recovery Costs in QCAT minor debt claims

QCAT starts from a different position. Section 100 of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2009 (Qld) generally requires each party to bear its own costs. Section 102 includes an interests-of-justice power, but expressly restricts costs awards under that power in minor civil disputes.

For a minor debt claim, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2009 (Qld), rule 84 identifies limited items: the application filing fee, a service provider’s electronic filing fee, service and travel at prescribed bailiff rates, and a business name or company search fee. It does not provide a general award of solicitor’s fees.

Do not budget on recovering a lawyer’s preparation or appearance fees merely because the debtor’s position is weak. A contractual claim for pre-proceeding expenses needs separate analysis; relabelling tribunal legal fees as a debt is not a reliable way around the costs restrictions.

Real-world example a successful claim with unrecovered fees

A consultant obtains advice and help preparing a QCAT minor debt application. Assume the consultant pays $2,200 for that assistance and succeeds on the debt. Those Debt Recovery Costs do not become recoverable under rule 84 simply because the consultant wins. The permitted filing, service and search items require separate consideration.

The choice of forum can therefore change the economics of recovery. Stonegate Legal’s guide to which court should hear a Queensland debt claim explains the jurisdictional choices. Suing in a higher court can also restrict recoverable costs under UCPR rule 697.

Settlement offers can change Debt Recovery Costs

A carefully framed offer can materially alter costs exposure. UCPR rule 360 provides potential indemnity consequences where a plaintiff’s qualifying offer is rejected and the eventual order is no less favourable. A defendant’s offer can reverse the later costs position under rule 361. The applicable conditions and exceptions need checking.

Assess an offer against the likely judgment, the expense still to be incurred and the debtor’s ability to pay. A creditor can recover a debt yet face an adverse costs consequence after rejecting a better offer.

Shahi also illustrates the importance of checking the version of the rule applying to an offer. The court addressed the pre-June 2023 version of rule 360 because of the offer’s date. Its result should not be copied without considering the current wording and the particular offer.

When settling, say whether the agreed amount includes Debt Recovery Costs, interest and disbursements. An agreement to pay “the debt” may leave the most expensive remaining disagreement unresolved.

Default judgment and defended claims

For default judgment where no defence has been filed, UCPR rule 694 requires the registrar to fix costs under the prescribed scale when giving default judgment with costs. The creditor’s actual bill is a different figure.

If a defence is filed, consider the evidence before spending money on an application for summary judgment in debt recovery. A shortcut that requires substantial contested evidence may not deliver the expected saving. Price the application and assess its prospects before authorising it.

Debt Recovery Costs also need attention at each interlocutory application. Rule 693 generally excludes application costs from costs of the proceeding unless otherwise ordered. Do not assume the eventual trial costs order will resolve every earlier application.

In the Magistrates Court, rule 683 allows the magistrate to fix costs, with assessment available where appropriate because of the proceeding’s nature and complexity. Have the supporting material ready when seeking a fixed amount.

Recovering Debt Recovery Costs after judgment

An unpaid judgment may require further expenditure. UCPR rule 797 makes enforcement costs recoverable as part of the money order. Rule 820 addresses the amount recoverable under a warrant, including relevant enforcement costs and interest. That does not justify adding any expense a creditor chooses to incur.

Before spending more, identify the likely source of payment. A bank account with no funds, heavily financed equipment or a company that has ceased trading may leave both the judgment and Debt Recovery Costs unpaid. Our guide to choosing the best enforcement method for a Queensland money order examines that commercial decision.

Ask for a staged estimate covering the next step, likely recoverable costs and the expected shortfall. Keep the contract, invoices, payment records, offers, orders and enforcement ledger together. Debt Recovery Costs are worth pursuing when there is both a supported legal entitlement and a credible prospect that collecting them will improve the creditor’s net position.