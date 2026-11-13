Can I Recover My Debts?

Is hiring a lawyer to chase unpaid invoices or money owed to me actually worth it?

For significant debts where the debtor is unresponsive, disputing the invoice, or has already ignored informal attempts to resolve the matter, the answer for many creditors is yes.

The process is more predictable than most business owners expect: a formal demand, a potential court claim, a judgment, and enforcement tools that can reach bank accounts and wages. It is not a mystery; it is a structured legal process with defined steps and realistic timelines. Where a lawyer comes in is to help navigate and leverage it to your advantage.

The clearest risk is not engaging too early; it’s engaging too late. Debtors who have been given months to delay have had months to move assets, think of how to avoid responsibility, deteriorate financially, or structure themselves in ways that complicate recovery. The 6-year limitation period feels generous until the debt is five years old and the debtor has dissolved the company or disappeared.

If you have invoices sitting unpaid right now, the practical next step is straightforward: gather your invoices and contracts, confirm the debt is within the limitation window, and speak with a debt recovery lawyer who can give you legal advice on how to recover the debt.

I don’t have the right documents – can I still pursue the debt?

For many types of claims, it is easier to have clear written documents, but that is often not how business or life works! There are often problems with documentation, disputes about their wording or only informally-documented arrangements, for which early legal advice can be particularly helpful

Documents to gather before you instruct a lawyer (if you have them)

The core evidence that will help your lawyer help you

Having these documents ready at your first contact or consultation means your lawyer can assess the matter properly and move quickly, rather than working with an incomplete picture or spending time going back and forth to request documents.

Copies of all unpaid invoices, including due dates, amounts, and any interest or late payment clauses in your terms of trade

The contract, signed quote, purchase order, loan agreement, correspondence etc, showing how the debt arose

A statement of account showing all payments made, credits applied, and the outstanding balance

Proof of supply: delivery dockets, completion certificates, or emails confirming the goods or services were received

Even without a signed contract, a clear communication chain in which the debtor accepts your terms and confirms the scope of work can be sufficient to establish an enforceable agreement. Courts look at the totality of the communication, not just a single signed document.

Communication records and prior demand attempts

Gather all reminder emails, text messages, and notes from phone calls, including dates and a summary of what was said or agreed. If you’ve previously sent a letter of demand, include it along with proof of delivery such as registered post tracking or a read receipt. Any written acknowledgement from the debtor, confirming the debt exists or agreeing to a repayment plan, is particularly valuable and should be preserved carefully.

One practical point worth checking before you instruct: debts are generally only recoverable up to 6 years from when they first arose, though this period can differ between jurisdictions so it’s worth confirming with your lawyer. The period may also restart where the amount of the debt changes, but if your debt is approaching that window, delay is not your friend.

Getting Expert Advice on Commercial Debt Collection

Getting advice on debt collection is crucial before you take serious steps to recover your funds. Our debt recovery lawyers provide legal advice that considers your commercial situation and circumstances to devise a strategy that will work.

Each matter has differing circumstances that change how the matter is handled and with expert legal guidance you will get a clear expectation on what and efficient and effective debt recovery process could look like in your situation.