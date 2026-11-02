Alternative And Inconsistent Pleadings In Queensland

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings allow a party to put different cases before a Queensland court without committing prematurely to one disputed version of events. Rule 154 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) permits inconsistent allegations or claims within a pleading only when they are pleaded as alternatives. A party cannot use that permission to advance facts it must know are false, or contradict its own earlier pleading without amendment. Each alternative still needs material facts, appropriate particulars and a clearly identified claim or defence.

A disputed transaction rarely arrives at a solicitor’s desk with every document available and every witness in agreement. There may be uncertainty about who contracted, whether a signature is genuine, or what legal consequences follow from an agreement. A properly framed alternative can preserve a viable case while those questions are resolved. An indiscriminate collection of contradictory allegations does something quite different: it makes the opponent guess what case must be answered.

What are Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings

An alternative pleading asks the court to consider a second route if the first is not accepted. The alternatives may concern the facts, the legal characterisation of established facts, or the relief sought. Not every alternative is inconsistent. Two causes of action may coexist; two incompatible factual accounts cannot both be found true.

For example, a defendant might deny that an alleged agreement contains the term relied on by the plaintiff. Alternatively, if the court finds that term was agreed, the defendant might rely on a pleaded release. Those positions address different possible findings. The second does not have to concede the first.

The drafting question is whether the opponent can identify the factual and legal basis of each route. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains the broader requirements that continue to apply when a party advances more than one case.

Type of pleading What it does Drafting consequence Cumulative claims Advances claims that may stand together Identify the material facts supporting each claim Alternative legal cases Gives different legal consequences to the relevant facts State when the alternative is relied on and its factual foundation Inconsistent factual alternatives Advances factual versions that cannot both be true Separate the alternatives and consider the party’s knowledge A later inconsistent pleading Contradicts the party’s own existing pleading Address amendment rather than leaving both pleadings in conflict

Rule 154 and Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings

There are two limbs to rule 154. Under rule 154(1), inconsistent allegations or claims in the same pleading are permissible only as alternatives. Under rule 154(2), a party must amend rather than make an allegation or new claim inconsistent with another pleading of that party.

The first limb permits competing cases to be presented together. The second prevents a party from changing its position in a later document while leaving an inconsistent earlier position untouched. That distinction matters especially when drafting a reply. A reply is not a convenient place to introduce a contradictory replacement for the statement of claim.

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings therefore require a reading of the pleadings as a whole. A paragraph that appears clear in isolation may become incoherent when it incorporates every preceding allegation, including allegations inconsistent with its own premise.

Material facts remain necessary for each alternative

Rule 149(1)(b) requires material facts rather than the evidence used to prove them. Rule 149(2) allows a legal conclusion or point of law when the supporting material facts are also pleaded.

Adding an alternative heading does not repair a missing element of a claim. An allegation that an agreement is unenforceable needs the facts relied on to establish that result. An allegation of undue influence needs more than the label. The pleading must explain the relevant relationship and conduct on which the claim depends.

Rule 150(1) requires specified matters to be pleaded expressly, including breach of contract, misrepresentation, negligence, payment and undue influence. Under rule 150(2), facts supporting an inference of those matters must also be specifically pleaded. The guide to matters that must be specifically pleaded is useful when checking whether an alternative has a complete factual foundation.

When Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings go too far

A party may genuinely be uncertain which of two incompatible accounts is correct. That is different from knowing the true position and pleading an account that must therefore be false. The latter is not made acceptable by the words “in the alternative”.

The distinction is explained in Mulivai v Utaileio [2022] QCA 173 at [19]–[23]. Logical inconsistency alone does not establish the objection. The critical issue is whether the party must know which version is false.

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings should consequently be tested against instructions, documents and the identity of the party making each allegation. A solicitor should establish whether the client disputes a fact, cannot reliably recall it, or accepts it but disputes its legal effect. Those are different positions and should produce different pleadings.

A conditional case based on the opponent’s version

Sometimes the clearest alternative begins by identifying a finding the opponent asks the court to make. The party then states the consequences it contends would follow if that finding is made. This can preserve an alternative without pretending to have a recollection inconsistent with the party’s primary case.

The distinction is particularly useful in disputes about signatures. “I do not believe I signed that guarantee” and “if the court finds I signed it, these pleaded circumstances entitle me to have it set aside” may be legitimate positions. Claiming a detailed recollection of signing while simultaneously asserting a detailed recollection of not signing presents a different problem.

Case examples of Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings

Groves v Groves and the disputed guarantees

In Groves v Groves [2011] QSC 411 at [5]–[6] and [16]–[18], the plaintiff denied signing documents used to justify sales of shares registered in her name. She sought to add an alternative case: if she was found to have signed, the guarantees were affected by undue influence or unconscionable conduct associated with the history of her relationship with her former husband.

Boddice J allowed the amendment. The alternative relied on that history rather than positively alleging a remembered signing inconsistent with the primary case. His Honour distinguished a proposed allegation that the plaintiff recalled the circumstances of signing, where one inconsistent account must be known to be false.

The decision illustrates why Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings turn on the substance of the allegations. Permission to plead the alternative did not decide whether the plaintiff would prove it.

Mulivai v Utaileio and the joint defence

In Mulivai v Utaileio [2022] QCA 173, a motor accident defence filed jointly for the alleged driver and insurer asserted that the plaintiff had been driving. An amendment sought an alternative contributory negligence case premised on the first defendant being the driver.

The insurer could have faced genuine uncertainty. The first defendant, however, must have known who drove. At [21]–[23], the Court distinguished the insurer’s position from the joint assertions made for both defendants. It set aside the order allowing amendment. Possible ways of separating the defendants’ positions were discussed at [25], without a concluded ruling approving them.

For Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings, the lesson is to identify whose allegation each paragraph actually contains. A joint defence cannot erase a defendant’s knowledge merely because another defendant is uncertain.

Drafting Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings clearly

Use a direct conditional formulation and identify the paragraphs to which it is alternative. There is no benefit in making the reader work through “and/or” expressions to discover whether an allegation is additional, alternative, or both.

In Liddicoat v Asteron Life Limited [2007] QDC 102 at [6]–[7] and [12], the court required removal of “further and” from a heading introducing an inconsistent alternative defence. The phrase suggested that the new case was simultaneously cumulative and alternative. Where the cases are inconsistent, “alternatively” communicates the relationship more accurately.

A useful structure for Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings is to state the common facts first, then set out the primary case, the condition activating the alternative, its additional material facts, and the corresponding relief. Cross-references should adopt only facts that belong in that alternative.

Real world example of a disputed contract term

Suppose a supplier sues for the price of equipment, alleging a written agreement required payment within 30 days. The customer says the agreement permitted payment after commissioning. Alternatively, if the supplier’s construction is accepted, the customer says the supplier later released the payment obligation in a specified settlement.

The alternative should identify the settlement’s parties, date, relevant terms and facts giving it effect. It should not simply say that the debt was “otherwise discharged”. The primary dispute concerns the payment term; the alternative concerns a later release. Each requires its own facts.

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings are useful here because the release defence can be considered if the customer loses the construction argument. Their availability does not relieve the customer of proving the release.

Real world example of a payment said to be a loan

A company claims repayment of money transferred to a former business associate. It pleads an agreement to lend, including the repayment terms. The associate says the payment was made for a proposed project, not as a loan. Depending on the available facts and substantive law, the company may consider an alternative restitutionary claim if the court rejects the loan case.

That claim needs an identified legal basis and the supporting facts. The mere facts that money changed hands and the project disappointed do not supply every element of a restitutionary claim. The pleading should explain the purpose or basis of the payment, the relevant failure of that basis, and why restitution is available on the findings sought.

A recent caution appears in SKJ Qld Pty Ltd v Turul Building Services Pty Ltd [No 2] [2025] QDC 34 at [26]–[34]. The court rejected an objection to an alternative restitutionary claim and warned against an inadequately founded suggestion that the pleader knew its allegations were false. Inconsistency alone does not justify an accusation of deliberate dishonesty.

Particulars and relief in Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings

Rule 157 requires particulars that define the issues, prevent surprise, enable the opponent to plead and support specifically pleaded matters. Those functions apply to every alternative. The guide to particulars and further and better particulars explains how a party can seek clarification where the competing cases cannot be understood.

The relief must also match the case. Rule 155(1) requires the nature and amount of damages claimed; rule 155(2) requires particulars of general damages, including the loss, its circumstances and the calculation or estimate. Different alternatives may require different explanations of loss. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleading damages interest and relief addresses those requirements in greater detail.

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings should not leave the court or the opponent to guess which damages calculation belongs to which claim. Nor should a global claim for every possible remedy obscure whether the remedies are sought together or conditionally.

Changing Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings as the case develops

New information may justify adding an alternative or abandoning one. Rule 154(2) requires the inconsistency with the party’s other pleading to be addressed by amendment. It does not itself grant unrestricted permission to amend.

Before a request for trial date is filed, rule 378 permits amendments for which leave is not otherwise required. Rule 470(1)–(2)(a) requires leave to amend once a request has been filed or a trial date has been set without a request. Adding a new cause of action after the relevant limitation period has expired also engages rule 376(1) and (4). Its conditions require separate attention.

A genuine withdrawal of a pleading admission needs leave under rule 188. Do not assume that every conditional alternative withdraws an admission, or that calling a withdrawal an alternative avoids the rule. Liddicoat demonstrates why the effect of the proposed amendment must be examined.

The guide to amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings explains the wider procedure. Late alternatives can require additional preparation, revised evidence and reconsideration of the trial timetable. Those consequences should be assessed before making the amendment.

Procedural issue Relevant rule Practical consequence Contradicting another pleading of the same party Rule 154(2) Amend rather than leave inconsistent positions in separate pleadings Amendment before a trial request Rule 378 Check whether another rule requires leave Trial requested or set Rule 470(1)–(2)(a) Obtain leave to amend Amendment made without leave before the trial request Rule 379(1) An opponent may apply to disallow within eight days after service Costs wasted by an amendment under rule 378 Rule 386(1) The amending party pays unless the court orders otherwise Pleading prejudices or delays a fair trial Rule 171(1)(b) and (2) Strike-out and an indemnity costs order are available

The table’s additional provisions are rule 379(1), rule 386(1) and rule 171(1)(b) and (2).

Responding to defective Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings

Start by identifying the actual defect. Are the alternatives insufficiently separated? Is a material fact missing? Does the objection depend on proving that a party knows a version is false? Those issues call for different responses.

A request for clarification or particulars may resolve an uncertain formulation. A fundamentally defective pleading may warrant a strike-out application under rule 171. The court can strike out all or part and order indemnity costs under subrule (2); that costs outcome is discretionary. Stonegate Legal’s guide to striking out pleadings and particulars explains the relevant grounds.

Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings also need a proper response on the merits. Rule 166(3)–(6) regulates non-admissions, requires a direct explanation for a denial or non-admission, and provides for deemed admission where that explanation is missing. A non-admission requires reasonable inquiries and continuing attention to information that permits admission or denial. The existence of alternatives is no excuse for an evasive defence.

A final check before filing

For Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings, the most useful final review is to read each alternative as if it were the only case advanced. Can its essential facts be identified? Does it state the finding on which it depends? Are the incorporated paragraphs consistent with that premise? Is the relief supported? Then read the document against the party’s other pleadings and instructions.

Remove alternatives that add no viable route to relief or defence. Investigate contradictions that the client can resolve. If further documents are needed, consider the applicable disclosure obligations in Queensland rather than treating uncertainty as a reason to stop investigating. The purpose of Alternative and Inconsistent Pleadings is to preserve properly founded cases while the dispute is resolved. They work best when every route is intelligible, supported and worth deciding.