Article Summary

An instalment order in Queensland allows a judgment debt to be paid over time under UCPR rules 868–872.

Either party can apply, but approval depends on reliable financial evidence, affordable payments and repayment of the debt, including interest, within a reasonable time.

While the order is in force, a new enforcement warrant generally cannot issue unless the court orders otherwise; filing an application alone provides no such protection. Two consecutive missed payments cause the order to cease, and the creditor must comply with the notice and filing requirements.

Either party may seek variation, suspension or setting aside. This article explains the application process, private payment agreements, enforcement consequences, changing circumstances, and the evidence examined in Bucknell v Robins and Williams v Leach, with practical examples and comparison tables.

In this article, our debt recovery & enforcement lawyers explain it in much more detail.

An instalment order allows a Queensland judgment debt to be paid through scheduled payments rather than one lump sum. Either party can apply under rule 868 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). The court considers the debtor’s finances, necessary living expenses, other liabilities and whether the debt, including interest, will be paid within a reasonable time. While the order remains in force, rule 870 generally prevents a new enforcement warrant unless the court orders otherwise. Two consecutive missed payments cause the order to cease under rule 872.

A creditor who has obtained judgment is entitled to payment. A debtor who cannot pay immediately needs more than a promise that better days are coming. An instalment order Queensland courts are prepared to make must have a credible financial foundation: a source of money, an affordable payment amount and a realistic end date.

This guide addresses civil money orders in Queensland’s Supreme, District and Magistrates Courts. It does not describe SPER fine payment plans or administrative arrangements for tax debts.

What is an instalment order Queensland courts can make?

Rule 868(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) authorises a court to permit satisfaction of an order debt by instalment payments. The judgment remains in place. The order changes the payment arrangement; it does not forgive the unpaid balance or determine the original dispute again.

The creditor is the person entitled to enforce the money order. The debtor is the person liable to satisfy it. Both can seek an instalment order, although their reasons may differ. A debtor may need time to pay from wages. A creditor may prefer reliable payments to spending money on an unsuccessful attempt to seize assets.

For the broader process after judgment, Stonegate Legal’s guide to enforcement of a judgment in Queensland explains the available recovery procedures. The narrower question here is when scheduled payments are justified and what legal protection the order provides.

When can either party apply?

Under rule 868(2), the court can make the order when making the money order, or on a party’s application at any later time before the money order has been satisfied. The creditor’s agreement is therefore not an absolute prerequisite. The court decides whether to exercise its discretion.

An instalment order Queensland debtors seek after judgment should be considered promptly. Delay does not create an entitlement to time, and a history of unpaid promises can undermine the reliability of a later proposal.

For a creditor starting enforcement proceedings, rule 799(1)–(2) generally permits commencement without leave within six years of the money order, but requires leave after six years or where there has been a change in creditor or debtor. That is a leave requirement, not a statement that every judgment automatically disappears on its sixth anniversary. A debtor’s power to apply under rule 868(2)(b) should not be confused with the creditor’s enforcement timetable.

A court order and a private payment agreement have different consequences

Parties often agree to instalments without returning to court. That can be commercially sensible, but the documents matter. A private arrangement does not, merely because it calls for monthly payments, become an order under rule 868 or automatically attract the protection in rule 870.

The agreement should address the balance, interest, payment dates, treatment of costs and what the creditor agrees to do while payments are maintained. Whether it restricts enforcement depends on its terms and legal effect. A debtor should not assume that accepting one small payment means the creditor has abandoned enforcement rights.

The instalment order Queensland litigants obtain from the court has a defined statutory consequence: while it is in force, a new enforcement warrant generally cannot issue for the same money order unless the court orders otherwise.

Arrangement Who makes it? Effect on new enforcement warrants Private payment agreement Creditor and debtor Depends on the agreement; rule 870 does not apply merely because instalments were agreed Court instalment order Court under rule 868 Rule 870 generally prevents issue of a new warrant unless the court orders otherwise Stay of enforcement Court, including under rule 800 Depends on the scope and terms of the stay actually granted

A payment arrangement should also distinguish an instalment order from a warrant redirecting earnings. An instalment order requires the debtor to make payments. A redirection warrant operates through the employer. Stonegate Legal’s guide to enforcement warrants for redirection of earnings explains that separate procedure.

Instalment order Queensland requirements under rule 869

The court must consider the matters in rule 869(1). The assessment is wider than whether the proposed weekly amount looks affordable. It includes whether instalments provide a reasonable method of satisfying an existing judgment.

Required consideration What useful evidence should address Employment — r 869(1)(a) Current employment, stability of income and any material changes Means of satisfying the order — r 869(1)(b) Net earnings, accessible funds, assets, business income and the actual source of payments Payment within a reasonable time — r 869(1)(c) Outstanding balance, interest and a repayment calculation Necessary living expenses — r 869(1)(d) Housing, food, utilities, medical expenses and dependant support Other liabilities — r 869(1)(e) Secured debts, tax liabilities, other judgments and existing repayment obligations Public interest where the debtor applies — r 869(1)(f) Available alternatives and whether instalments support efficient and expeditious enforcement

In addition, rule 869(2) requires the court to be satisfied that the amount and timing of instalments will not impose unreasonable hardship on the debtor. An order that fails at the first payment date is of little use to either party.

Employment is one factor, not an express rule that every applicant must hold a salaried job. A self-employed debtor must still establish dependable means of payment. Conversely, a salary alone does not establish capacity if necessary expenses and other liabilities consume it.

The debt must be paid within a reasonable time

There is no universal repayment period in rule 869. A proposal is assessed against the circumstances, including the size of the debt, available means and accumulated delay. The instalment order Queensland courts assess must account for interest, because rule 869(1)(c) expressly includes it.

A plan that barely covers interest may leave the principal largely untouched. An attractive-looking monthly figure can therefore conceal a repayment period that is commercially and legally difficult to justify.

Rule 797(1)–(2) makes enforcement costs and interest recoverable as part of the money order. Do not assume an instalment order cancels either. The proposed schedule should identify the current balance and deal expressly with continuing interest. Stonegate Legal’s guide to interest on unpaid debts in Queensland expands on the distinction between different sources of interest.

Hypothetical example — affordable payments still need a calculation

Assume a debtor owes $24,000 and proposes $500 each month from stable net wages. Ignoring interest and additional costs, that is 48 payments. If interest remains payable, the repayment period will be longer unless the payment increases or the creditor agrees to an appropriate concession.

The debtor’s budget shows $650 available after necessary expenses and other commitments. That supports affordability, but it does not decide whether the overall period is reasonable. An instalment order Queensland courts might consider in these circumstances needs both sides of the calculation: can the debtor sustain $500, and does $500 discharge the actual debt within an acceptable time?

This is an illustrative scenario, not a reported case or a prediction that a four-year plan would be approved.

Hardship does not give the debtor an automatic preference

A creditor may have a legitimate objection where a debtor proposes years of payments while holding assets capable of satisfying the judgment sooner. Under rule 869(1)(f), a debtor’s application requires consideration of other enforcement means and the public interest in efficient and expeditious enforcement.

The instalment order Queensland courts consider is therefore not simply the debtor’s preferred financial arrangement. Keeping an asset may be convenient, but the evidence must explain why the proposed delay is justified. An asset’s gross value is not enough either: secured debt, ownership and practical realisation costs can affect what is available.

Stonegate Legal’s comparison of the best enforcement method for a Queensland money order helps explain why the debtor’s financial position should determine the recovery strategy.

Two Queensland cases on proving capacity to pay

Bucknell v Robins — hardship needed evidence

In Bucknell v Robins [2008] QCA 214, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application for leave to appeal against refusal of an instalment order. The order debt was $28,696.95. Mr Bucknell proposed monthly payments but had not supplied adequate evidence of future payment capacity.

At [14]–[17], Fraser JA explained why the financial evidence and prolonged non-payment mattered. The rules did not require hardship to receive greater weight than every other consideration. The two-consecutive-payment default provision did not remove the need to establish the rule 869 criteria before an order was made.

The lesson is practical: an instalment order Queensland applicants request must be supported by a forward-looking budget and evidence behind it. Historic financial statements may be insufficient where they do not explain how the proposed payments will now be funded. An assertion that selling business assets would hurt the business needs evidence of the likely impact.

Williams v Leach — anticipated income was not enough

In Williams & Ors v Leach [2023] QDC 124, the debtor sought instalments for a judgment debt of approximately $565,000 after a bankruptcy notice had been served. He relied on anticipated income connected with overseas business arrangements. The District Court dismissed the application and ordered him to pay the plaintiffs’ costs.

At [52]–[56], the court identified inadequate evidence of means and reasonable repayment time. The documents left too many gaps about whether the proposed income would materialise. Earlier promises had produced no payments. At [74], the court also rejected the suggestion that the Queensland rules generally favour granting these orders.

For an instalment order Queensland courts can approve, a proposed source of funds must withstand scrutiny. A contract promising future remuneration does not necessarily prove that the employer can pay it. Business projections need an evidentiary foundation, particularly when the proposal depends on transactions that have not occurred.

How to apply for an instalment order in Queensland

Start with the money order and an accurate account of the outstanding debt. Identify all payments, interest and recoverable costs. Then prepare a proposal specifying the amount, frequency, first payment date and payment method. A vague offer to pay “as much as possible” is difficult to assess or administer.

The Queensland Courts guide to orders to pay by instalments identifies Form 9, Form 82 and a supporting Form 74 statement for its creditor-facing procedure. It directs applicants using that procedure to swear the statement at least two business days before filing, lodge the documents and serve the debtor. A debtor’s application should also provide sworn financial evidence addressing rule 869, rather than assuming those forms alone prove affordability.

For an instalment order Queensland debtors seek, useful supporting material ordinarily includes recent payslips, bank statements, a household budget, details of assets and secured liabilities, other debts, and evidence of dependant expenses. These are practical evidentiary recommendations; rule 869 does not prescribe one identical document bundle for every applicant.

If income comes from a business, explain net available cash rather than turnover. Allow for tax, operating expenses and commitments. A business receiving $15,000 each month does not necessarily leave its owner $15,000 available for judgment payments.

Is an enforcement hearing required first?

No. Rule 869(3) expressly says an enforcement hearing is not necessary before the court makes an instalment order. That does not remove the need for sufficient financial evidence.

Where a creditor lacks reliable information, obtaining it may be the sensible next step before choosing a payment amount. Stonegate Legal’s guide to enforcement hearings and statements of financial position explains the procedure for investigating the debtor’s means.

Can the application be made without notice?

Rule 868(3) permits an application without notice to another party. If an order is made that way, rule 868(4) requires the applicant to serve it on the other party. A served party who was not before the court can apply, on notice to the applicant, to set it aside or vary it under rule 868(5). Rule 868(6) requires service on an absent original applicant of an order made on that challenge.

An instalment order Queensland creditors first learn about through service is not immune from challenge. Equally, permission to apply without notice should not be mistaken for permission to conceal an order once obtained. Whether to proceed on notice should be considered against the circumstances and any applicable directions.

Does an instalment order stop enforcement?

The precise protection is in rule 870: unless the court orders otherwise, no enforcement warrant may be issued for the relevant money order while the instalment order is in force. Merely filing an application does not bring that protection into operation.

The rule speaks about issue of a warrant. It should not be presented as automatically cancelling every warrant already issued or as resolving every possible insolvency step. Where enforcement has started, the existing orders and proposed relief need close attention.

A debtor needing a stay can apply under rule 800(1). That rule permits a stay of all or part of a money order and appropriate orders, including instalments. Rule 800(2)–(3) requires a supporting affidavit and personal service of the application and affidavit on the creditor at least three business days before the hearing. Those requirements should not be confused with the separate without-notice power in rule 868.

An instalment order Queensland debtors seek also does not, by the act of applying, answer a bankruptcy notice. Where one has been served, its consequences and available relief require separate attention. Stonegate Legal’s explanation of bankruptcy notices and judgment debts addresses that distinct process. Waiting for the instalment application to be decided can be a serious mistake if another deadline is running.

What happens if instalment payments are missed?

Under rule 872(1)(c), the order ceases to have effect if the debtor fails to make two consecutive payments. The rule concerns consecutive failures, not simply any two missed payments at unrelated times.

A single missed payment does not trigger that particular cessation provision. It remains a failure to comply, however, and the creditor may consider seeking relief under rule 871. The order’s own conditions also matter: rule 872(1)(b) recognises cessation when the order is set aside or expires according to its conditions.

Once an instalment order Queensland parties have relied on ceases, the creditor must address the notice requirements. Under rule 872(2)–(4), except where cessation results from an order made in the debtor’s presence, the creditor must give the debtor notice in the approved form and file a copy. Cessation occurs under the rule; the notice obligations should not be ignored merely because the creditor considers the default obvious.

Other cessation events are satisfaction of the debt under rule 872(1)(a), and, unless the court orders otherwise, issue of an enforcement warrant for the debt under rule 872(1)(d). Payment records should therefore be kept until the balance, interest and costs have been reconciled and completion confirmed.

Hypothetical example — two consecutive missed payments

An order requires $300 every Friday. The debtor pays on the first Friday, then misses the next two Fridays. Unless an effective intervening order changes the position, those consecutive failures engage rule 872(1)(c). The creditor should give and file the required cessation notice and assess the appropriate next enforcement step.

If the debtor misses one Friday but pays the next scheduled instalment, those events alone are not two consecutive failures. The unpaid instalment does not disappear. Both parties should keep a payment ledger identifying due dates, amounts and actual receipt, because a dispute about payment allocation can affect the default analysis.

This example assumes no special expiry condition and no court order varying or suspending the schedule.

Varying or suspending an instalment order Queensland parties already have

Rule 871(1) permits either party to apply to set aside, suspend or vary the order. A debtor whose income falls should provide updated evidence and seek relief before the next unaffordable payments fall due. Unilaterally paying a smaller amount does not vary the court order.

A creditor can also apply. If the debtor receives a substantial financial improvement, the existing schedule may deserve reconsideration. The application should establish the changed position and explain the relief sought rather than relying on suspicion.

The timing provision is easy to overlook. Under rule 871(2)–(3), an order must be served on another party who was absent when it was made. A suspension or variation does not come into force until the end of seven days after the order was made, or, where service is required, until the end of seven days after the last day on which it is served. That seven-day rule is expressly directed to suspension and variation; it should not be casually extended to every setting-aside order.

Until the change takes effect, assess compliance against the operative order. A pending application, an informal conversation or the debtor’s changed circumstances is not itself a replacement payment schedule.

Preparing a proposal that can be assessed

A useful proposal answers three questions: what is owed now, where will each payment come from, and when will the debt be discharged? It should be possible for the creditor and court to test those answers against the documents.

Check the arithmetic using the actual interest position. Match payment dates to income receipt. Explain necessary expenses and liabilities without treating every discretionary expense as untouchable. Address why available assets or other enforcement methods do not provide a more appropriate solution.

For a creditor, the decision is equally concrete. Compare the likely net recovery from instalments with the likely recovery, delay and expense of alternatives. Agreement may be sensible where the evidence supports a dependable plan. Opposition may be justified where the proposed payments depend on speculation or postpone an available recovery without adequate reason.

A sound instalment order Queensland courts can approve starts with the quality of the proposal. A supported schedule gives the court something it can evaluate; a request for indefinite patience does not.