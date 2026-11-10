What To Do When A Business Partnership Starts To Falter

You have put time, money and hard work into your business. Discovering that your business partner may be acting against you can leave you feeling betrayed and unsure what to do next.

You may be worried about your income, your staff or what this means for the future of your business, you and your family. At the same time, you may still be trying to keep the business running and deal with someone you no longer trust.

At PCL Lawyers, we help business owners through their business partnership disputes. We provide prompt, clear advice so you can understand your options and decide on your next steps.

When trust breaks down between business partners

You may be looking for help because your business partner is:

making important decisions without involving you;

refusing to share financial records or explain payments;

moving clients or work to another business;

blocking your access to accounts, emails or business information; or

pressuring you to leave the business or agree to terms that worry you.

Perhaps you only have part of the picture. You may be wondering whether you have misunderstood something or whether raising your concerns will make things worse. You can speak with us even if you are still trying to understand what has happened.

Clear advice when you need it

When you are under pressure, it can be difficult to think beyond the next phone call or email. Our role is to help you understand where you stand and what needs attention first.

We will listen to what has happened, ask about your main concerns and explain your options in plain English. If something needs urgent attention, we can assess it promptly and advise you on the next step.

We will answer your questions and explain anything that is unclear.

Support with the difficult parts

If conflict arises dealing directly with your business partner may have become exhausting or unproductive. We can represent you in discussions and handle communications on your behalf, helping to take some of that pressure off you.

You may want to keep the business going without your partner, repair the working relationship, or find a fair way to leave. We will take the time to understand what matters to you and help you consider the practical choices.

We will also discuss the likely costs and what each step may involve, so you can make informed decisions as things develop.