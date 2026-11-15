Contractual And Equitable Remedies And Defences

Article Summary

Contractual and equitable remedies can secure payment, compensate for breach, compel performance, restrain wrongful conduct, unwind a transaction or correct a written instrument. The appropriate remedy depends on the obligation, evidence, loss and available defences. Breach does not automatically justify termination, suspension or equitable intervention.

The article explains damages, penalties, termination, specific performance, injunctions, rescission and rectification under Queensland law. Tabcorp illustrates why restoration costs may exceed the reduction in property value. Tanwar demonstrates the limits of equitable intervention after an essential deadline is missed.

Defences include payment, release, exclusion clauses, estoppel, set-off and limitation. Delay and acquiescence may affect equitable relief. Ordinary simple-contract claims generally attract a six-year limitation period; equitable claims require separate analysis.

In this article, our litigation lawyers also address pleading requirements, alternative remedies, defective denials, strike-out and summary judgment.

What are contractual and equitable remedies

Contractual and equitable remedies are the legal responses available when a contractual obligation is broken or a recognised equitable ground for relief is established. They include damages, specific performance, injunctions, rescission and rectification. Their availability depends on the right infringed, the evidence, the terms of the agreement and, for discretionary relief, the circumstances in which the court is asked to intervene.

A business owed money usually wants payment. A purchaser may want the particular property promised. Someone induced to sign by a material misrepresentation may want the transaction unwound. Those objectives require different legal cases. Proving that something went wrong does not establish an entitlement to every possible remedy.

This guide examines contractual and equitable remedies in Queensland commercial disputes, the defences that can defeat or limit them, and the pleading decisions that affect whether those arguments can be advanced at trial.

How contractual and equitable remedies operate in Queensland

The expression covers overlapping areas of law rather than a single cause of action. Contract law identifies the bargain and the consequences of non-performance. Equity supplies particular doctrines and remedies, including grounds for resisting enforcement. A remedy must follow from an established legal or equitable entitlement.

Under section 7(1)–(3) of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld), courts administer law and equity together and equity prevails where their rules conflict. That does not permit a judge to rewrite an inconvenient bargain according to an unrestricted view of fairness. Nor does it enlarge the jurisdiction of the District Court or Magistrates Courts: section 7(6) expressly preserves their jurisdictional limits.

Before choosing contractual and equitable remedies, identify who contracted, the operative terms, what performance was due and the conduct said to justify relief. A director who negotiated for a company is not necessarily personally liable for its promise. A document headed “invoice” does not, by itself, establish an agreed obligation to pay the amount shown.

Response What it seeks to achieve Question that commonly decides availability Debt claim Recover an amount already contractually due Has the obligation to pay accrued under the agreed terms? Contractual damages Compensate for the loss of promised performance What recoverable loss did the breach cause? Termination Discharge future performance obligations Does the contract or general law authorise termination? Specific performance Compel performance of an enforceable obligation Would damages be inadequate, and is the order otherwise appropriate? Injunction Restrain wrongful conduct or require particular action What right needs protection, and what order is justified? Rescission Set aside a transaction and restore the parties substantially Is there a recognised ground for avoidance, and can relief still be granted? Rectification Correct an instrument that fails to record the parties’ common intention What was the actual common intention, and how did the document depart from it?

The table is a starting point. Termination is generally exercised by a party rather than first obtained as a court order. Rescission has both common law and equitable aspects. A debt claim also differs from a claim for an agreed sum payable on default, which may raise the penalty doctrine.

Damages and payment claims

Proving the value of the promised performance

The ordinary contractual measure puts the claimant, so far as money can, in the position it would have occupied if the contract had been performed. It does not simply reimburse expenditure or punish the party in breach. The High Court explains the importance of identifying the particular performance promised in Clark v Macourt [2013] HCA 56 at [7]–[13].

Contractual and equitable remedies should therefore be assessed against the commercial objective. If an ordinary replacement can be purchased promptly, a properly calculated damages claim may resolve the loss. If the subject matter cannot adequately be replaced, the case for specific performance requires closer attention.

A damages claim needs more than a total at the end of a pleading. Identify the causal connection between breach and each loss, allow for relevant avoided expenditure, and explain the calculation. Lost revenue is not automatically lost profit. A claim for the cost of replacement work must address what work is necessary and whether the proposed response is reasonable.

Remoteness limits recovery as well. The contractual test concerns the kind of loss reasonably contemplated when the parties contracted, assessed with the relevant knowledge; it is not simply a question of whether some harm was foreseeable. See Elisha v Vision Australia Ltd [2024] HCA 50 at [60]–[69]. Reasonable mitigation and the treatment of benefits also depend on identifying the loss actually claimed: Clark v Macourt at [14]–[19].

Case example one Tabcorp and the cost of restoring the bargain

In Tabcorp Holdings Ltd v Bowen Investments Pty Ltd [2009] HCA 8, a tenant substantially altered a building foyer without the landlord’s required written consent. The dispute concerned whether damages should reflect the relatively small reduction in property value or the cost of restoring the promised condition.

The High Court upheld the restoration-based award of $1.38 million, comprising reinstatement costs and associated lost rent. The landlord’s contractual entitlement to preservation of the foyer mattered. Market value alone did not capture the performance for which it had bargained. The Court also addressed the requirement that reinstatement be necessary to produce conformity with the contract and a reasonable course to adopt: see [5]–[6] and [13]–[19].

The decision does not make every proposed repair recoverable. It shows why the measure of loss must be worked out from the obligation, rather than selected from whichever valuation produces the preferred figure. In lease disputes, the wording of alteration, repair and make good obligations deserves early attention; Stonegate’s commercial lease review checklist explains the contractual risks to examine.

Agreed damages and penalties

A liquidated damages clause may fix the amount payable for a specified default. Calling it “liquidated damages” does not settle enforceability. Equally, an amount exceeding the creditor’s immediate administrative cost is not automatically a penalty.

In Paciocco v Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd [2016] HCA 28, the High Court rejected the challenge to credit card late payment fees. The analysis considered the interests protected by the stipulation, beyond the immediate expense of processing a default. Any penalty argument needs the clause, its operation and the relevant protected interests examined; see particularly [23]–[33].

Termination and suspension require their own legal basis

An entitlement to damages does not necessarily permit termination. At common law, termination may follow breach of an essential term, a sufficiently serious breach of an intermediate term, or repudiation. The distinctions are explained in Koompahtoo Local Aboriginal Land Council v Sanpine Pty Ltd [2007] HCA 61 at [44]–[55].

An express termination clause may provide another route, but its trigger, notice and cure requirements must be examined. Exercising a contractual termination right does not, without further analysis, establish an entitlement to every claimed future loss.

Assessing contractual and equitable remedies includes checking what the claimant has already done. A party that has affirmed a contract or terminated on an unsustainable ground may have changed its own position substantially. Termination generally discharges future performance rather than erasing the transaction from the beginning; accrued rights require separate attention.

Stopping work is a different decision again. Non-payment does not create a universal right to suspend. Any entitlement must be found in the contract, applicable legislation or another recognised legal basis. The distinction and the risk of an unjustified stoppage are examined in when you can suspend performance under a contract.

When contractual and equitable remedies require performance or restraint

Specific performance

A court may order performance where damages would not adequately protect the claimant’s entitlement. Land contracts are a familiar setting, but the remedy is not automatic merely because land is involved. The obligation must be enforceable and sufficiently defined, and the claimant’s own performance obligations and ability to perform matter.

The practical question is whether the proposed order can be made and obeyed. An order transferring an identified property raises different issues from an order requiring years of disputed cooperation. Readiness and willingness to perform cannot be replaced by a general assertion that the defendant behaved badly. Stonegate’s guide to specific performance of contracts examines the remedy in more detail.

Injunctions and interim protection

Damages paid after trial may offer little protection where confidential material is about to be disclosed or disputed property is about to be dealt with. An injunction may be needed before final contractual and equitable remedies can be determined.

Section 9(1) of the Civil Proceedings Act addresses restraint of a threatened contractual breach or other wrongful conduct where the court has jurisdiction. Section 9(3) provides for interlocutory injunctions where just or convenient.

An applicant must still establish a proper basis for intervention. The general approach considers the strength of the prima facie case and the balance of convenience, including whether damages would adequately protect the parties. These considerations interact. They are explained in Australian Broadcasting Corporation v O’Neill [2006] HCA 46 at [65]–[72], although that case itself arose in the distinct context of defamation.

Under UCPR r 264(1) and (5), the applicant will ordinarily need to give the usual undertaking as to damages. That can expose it to compensation if the interim restraint later proves unjustified. Urgent relief requires evidence of the threatened conduct and its consequences, not simply a strongly worded demand. Stonegate’s guide to injunctions in Queensland explains the different forms of order.

Section 8 of the Civil Proceedings Act also permits damages in addition to, or instead of, an injunction or specific performance where the court has jurisdiction to hear the application. This power should not be confused with equitable compensation for breach of an equitable duty.

Rescission and rectification address different problems

Unwinding a transaction

Rescission may be available where a recognised vitiating factor, such as an inducing misrepresentation, justifies setting aside the transaction. It aims at substantial restoration of the parties’ positions. It differs from termination for a later breach.

In Alati v Kruger (1955) 94 CLR 216 at 223–224, the High Court explained equity’s ability to achieve practical restoration through accounts and adjustments. Exact physical restoration is not invariably necessary. Whether rescission remains available also requires consideration of affirmation, delay, restoration and intervening third-party rights.

That distinction can change the entire claim for contractual and equitable remedies. A buyer seeking to keep a business and recover the value of a broken warranty advances a different case from a buyer seeking to unwind the purchase. Pleading both positions as alternatives may be appropriate, but the facts must support them and any eventual election must be addressed.

Correcting the written instrument

Rectification deals with a document that fails to record the parties’ actual common intention. This section concerns rectification for common mistake; other forms of rectification require their own analysis. It does not improve a bargain because one party later regrets it. The relevant intention and the precise correction sought must be established. Simic v New South Wales Land and Housing Corporation [2016] HCA 47 distinguishes construction of an instrument from equitable rectification; see particularly [37]–[46] and [103]–[106].

Suppose both parties agreed that a particular machine was excluded from a business sale, but the executed asset schedule mistakenly includes it. Contemporaneous drafts and correspondence may support rectification. If the exclusion was only the seller’s uncommunicated intention, those facts do not establish the common-mistake case. This is a hypothetical illustration, not a reported decision.

Defences to contractual and equitable remedies

A defence may deny that an obligation exists, show that it has been discharged, reduce the loss, or resist a particular discretionary order. These are different answers. Proof that an injunction should be refused does not necessarily defeat a damages claim.

Issue What needs examination Possible consequence No enforceable obligation or no breach Formation, parties, terms, conditions and performance Defeats liability if established Payment or release What was paid or released, by whom and on what terms Discharges all or part of the demand Exclusion or limitation clause Incorporation, construction and applicable statutory controls May exclude liability or limit recovery Penalty Operation of the stipulation and protected interests May prevent enforcement of the challenged stipulation Estoppel Induced assumption, reliance, detriment and unconscionability May restrain inconsistent enforcement or support relief Set-off Substantive basis for applying the cross-demand May reduce or answer the plaintiff’s demand Limitation Cause of action, accrual, governing period and exceptions May bar the action or affect equitable relief by analogy Delay, acquiescence or relevant misconduct Conduct, knowledge, prejudice and connection to the relief sought May defeat or qualify equitable relief

Contract terms and informed pleading

An exclusion clause requires analysis before it is dismissed as “fine print”. Toll (FGCT) Pty Ltd v Alphapharm Pty Ltd [2004] HCA 52 at [40]–[47] explains the ordinary significance of signing a contractual document. Subject to recognised grounds affecting consent or enforceability, failing to read it does not ordinarily avoid its terms. Whether a particular clause covers the pleaded breach, and whether legislation prevents its operation, remain separate questions.

An allegation of unconscionability also needs substance. Equitable unconscionable dealing concerns exploitation of a special disadvantage affecting the weaker party’s ability to protect their interests, with the necessary knowledge on the stronger party’s side. An unequal bargain alone does not prove it. See Stubbings v Jams 2 Pty Ltd [2022] HCA 6 at [39]–[43].

Estoppel depends on reliance and detriment

A party assessing contractual and equitable remedies should examine assurances and conduct after signature as well as the original document. Estoppel may arise where a party induces an assumption, another acts on it to their detriment, and departure from it would be unconscionable. Reliance must be proved; Sidhu v Van Dyke [2014] HCA 19 at [58]–[66] explains why it cannot simply be presumed.

For example, a supplier clearly assures a customer that it may defer payment until a specified date. The customer then commits available funds elsewhere in reliance on that assurance. A later demand for immediate payment may require an estoppel analysis. An unanswered request for more time, or mere difficulty paying, presents a different factual case. This is a hypothetical example; the assurance, authority, reliance and detriment would all need proof.

Case example two Tanwar and the limits of equitable intervention

In Tanwar Enterprises Pty Ltd v Cauchi [2003] HCA 57, a purchaser failed to complete land purchases by the essential deadline in a supplemental arrangement. The vendors terminated, and the required purchase funds became available the next day.

The purchaser sought specific performance and relief against forfeiture. The High Court dismissed its appeal. Missing an essential deadline and being able to pay shortly afterwards did not, on the facts established, make the vendors’ reliance on their contractual rights unconscionable: see particularly [60]–[68].

There is also a pleading lesson. At [4]–[5], the Court observed that the case had not proceeded on pleadings and explained how pleadings would have exposed the issues. When contractual and equitable remedies are pursued together, the defence to contractual enforcement and the ground for equitable intervention must each be identified.

Set-off is more than a separate grievance

Rule 173(1) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) allows set-off to be relied on as a defence whether or not also pleaded as a counterclaim. A substantive basis is still necessary. Equitable set-off requires the cross-demand to bear the required connection to the plaintiff’s demand, so that enforcing that demand without accounting for the cross-demand would be inequitable. Having claims against the same person is insufficient. The connection required is explained in Forsyth v Gibbs [2008] QCA 103 at [8]–[15].

If a supplier claims $70,000 and the customer establishes an available $20,000 set-off, the resulting balance may be $50,000. An unrelated damages claim does not automatically produce that result. Rule 173(2)–(3) also addresses a surplus and the court’s powers to separate or reject set-off arguments. Stonegate’s guide to tender, set-off and special defences expands on these distinctions.

Time limits and delay can change the available relief

For ordinary commercial claims founded on simple contract, section 10(1)(a) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld) generally provides six years from accrual. A breach claim ordinarily accrues when the breach occurs, rather than when its full financial consequences become apparent. Accrual and any postponement or other exception need to be checked against the actual cause of action.

Equitable claims require separate analysis. Section 10(6)(b) excludes specified equitable relief from that section’s direct application, while preserving application by analogy. Section 43 preserves the equitable jurisdiction to refuse relief for acquiescence or otherwise.

There is therefore no universal six-year safe period for contractual and equitable remedies. Delay may affect discretionary relief even where a statutory bar has not been established. Conversely, a delay does not establish laches merely because it is lengthy; the circumstances and resulting injustice matter. A claimant seeking urgent restraint should expect its own chronology to be examined.

Pleading contractual and equitable remedies and defences properly

A sound pleading starts with the material facts supporting the particular entitlement, followed by a check of the special pleading and particulars requirements. Labels such as “unconscionable”, “estopped” and “damages” do not perform that work.

Under UCPR r 149(1)(b), (d)–(e) and (2), plead material facts, specify the relief and identify the provision relied on for a statutory claim or defence. A legal conclusion needs supporting facts. A contractual claim should identify formation, relevant terms, breach and the basis for the relief claimed.

Rule 150(1)–(2) requires express pleading of matters including breach, damage types, limitation, estoppel, misrepresentation, payment, release, undue influence and waiver, together with facts supporting the inferences relied on. Rule 150(4) addresses affirmative matters raised in a defence or later pleading. Merely denying liability does not properly introduce them.

For contractual and equitable remedies involving money, r 155(1)–(4) governs the nature, amount and particulars of damages. Rule 157 requires particulars defining the issues and supporting specifically pleaded matters. Rule 158(1) addresses payments made or liabilities incurred within a damages claim.

Alternatives are permitted under r 154(1). For example, a claimant may seek specific performance or, alternatively, damages. That does not authorise double recovery or remove the need for a factual foundation for each case.

A defective pleading can lose the opportunity to prove the point

Rule 166(4)–(5) requires a direct explanation for a denial or non-admission; non-compliance results in the allegation being taken as admitted. A blanket denial can therefore damage a defence before evidence is tested.

A pleading disclosing no reasonable cause of action or defence may be struck out under r 171(1)(a) and (2), with a possible indemnity costs order. Amendment may be available, but should not be treated as cost-free or inevitable. Stonegate’s guide to pleadings that are not filed or disclose no case explains the different procedural consequences.

Nor does including an equitable label prevent summary judgment. Under r 292(2), the plaintiff must establish no real prospect of successfully defending the relevant claim and no need for trial. Rule 295(1) ordinarily requires affidavit evidence. The guide to opposing a summary judgment application in Queensland explains how to support a genuine dispute.

The useful early assessment of contractual and equitable remedies is a concrete one: what order is needed, what facts justify it, what defence could answer it, and what evidence exists now? Answering those questions before issuing a termination notice or filing proceedings is usually more valuable than adding another remedy to the end of a pleading.