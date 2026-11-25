Warning: This article contains details about suicide which may be upsetting for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

The Supreme Court of Victoria provides guidance on the extent to which a duty of care is owed to witnesses of traumatic events leading them to suffer psychiatric harm.

In issue

The plaintiff brought proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria, initially against five defendants who were in part each responsible for the design, construction, operation and management of the Madison Tower 2 Apartments (Madison Tower) which was part of an Upper West Side residential development (UWS), located on Lonsdale Street in Melbourne’s CBD.

The plaintiff claimed that each defendant owed her a duty to prevent the psychiatric harm she suffered after witnessing a resident of Madison Tower commit suicide by deliberately jumping from the terrace which was located on the 47th floor.

The Court considered whether:

the balustrade, which was constructed to a height lower than the architectural plans required, was a failure the defendants had a duty to address, and the deliberate act of the deceased to commit suicide was a foreseeable risk the defendants had to guard the plaintiff from, and the extent or scope of any duty of care owed by the respective defendants.

The background

On 24 April 2017, whilst walking to lunch with a colleague, the plaintiff witnessed the suicide of a man who landed on the ground not far from where she was walking, leading to a 'debilitating' psychiatric injury.

The plaintiff was employed by the first defendant, Care Park Pty Ltd (Care Park), as an owners corporation manager with nearly 10 years of experience managing high-rise residential properties.

The plaintiff was described by the Court as not a person of 'normal fortitude' due to her psychological vulnerability stemming from past experiences with traumatic death.

The plaintiff’s initial claim in negligence was made against five defendants, including:

Care Park, the plaintiff’s employer the second defendant, Multiplex Constructions Pty Ltd (Multiplex), the builder responsible for the construction of the Madison Tower the third defendant, Far East Consortium (Australia) Pty Ltd (Far East Consortium), the developer the fourth defendant, known at the time of the incident as Australian Property Management (APM), the entity which entered into agreements with the owners corporations to manage the UWS, and the fifth defendant, Cottee Parker Architects Pty Ltd (Cottee Parker), the architectural firm which designed the UWS, including the Madison Tower.

On the first day of trial, the plaintiff agreed to dismiss her case against Far East Consortium, and by the sixth day of trial, she dismissed her case against Cottee Parker. The Court was therefore left to determine the liability of Care Park, Multiplex and APM.

The decision at trial

The Court heard evidence from the plaintiff that during her interview for the position with Care Park, she had asked whether there were any previous deaths on site, which, although disputed by other witnesses, drew the Court’s attention to the plaintiff’s prior and relevant traumatic experiences.

When considering whether the defendants had knowledge as to the risk of suicide, the Court held that whether or not they had actual knowledge of the potential for suicide from the roof terrace (because the plaintiff alerted them to this) or general knowledge of the potential for suicide from the roof terrace, its consideration of the legal analysis of the duty of care owed remained unchanged. The Court also held that on the evidence, it could not determine whether the deceased fell or jumped from the terrace, which nevertheless did not change its conclusions.

The Court’s primary consideration was the scope or extent of the duty of care owed by Care Park, Multiplex and APM in the circumstances. In this regard, the Court found that the defendants’ duty of care could not be extended so far as to require them to have in contemplation the actions of a person intending suicide, nor to take reasonable steps to protect a witness such as the plaintiff from the conduct of such a person.

In the case of Care Park, the Court accepted that, similarly to the other defendants, it had no knowledge of the deceased’s intentions, nor did it have a duty as an employer to protect the plaintiff in a similar way as an employer of a first responder would. This was further supported by the fact the plaintiff was not ordinarily required to attend the premises as part of her role, having only witnessed the suicide by sheer coincidence. Hence, Care Park was under no obligation to assess the plaintiff’s workplace for unauthorised and dangerous acts by unrelated persons.

As for Multiplex, the Court noted that the height of the balustrade was below that in the architectural plans, although it was not in breach of the Building Code. In any event, the Court considered that there was still no duty of care on the part of Multiplex to account for the suicide of the deceased. It also stated that even if the balustrade was constructed to the height specified in the architectural plans (1500mm), this would have done little to deter the six-foot-tall deceased from climbing over it in order to fall to his death.

With respect to APM, it was the plaintiff’s contention that this entity’s duty of care was one 'akin to' that of an employer because of the close legal and factual arrangements between Care Park and APM. APM admitted a duty based on its contractual role of 'property manager', which required it to direct the facilities managers and owners corporation managers employed by Care Park. Notwithstanding, the Court determined that the contractual power of APM to disburse owners corporation funds pursuant to the contract, did not extend the content of APM’s common law duty of care so far as to require them to have regard for the risk of persons deliberately crossing a protective barrier in order to commit suicide, thereby causing an injury to witnesses in and around the building that they manage.

Implications for you

This case confines the formulation of the scope of the duty of care owed to persons who sustain psychiatric injury from witnessing a person commit suicide in certain circumstances. The Court confirmed that even where the duty arises from a settled relationship (e.g. employee/employer), the relationship itself does not always provide the answer to the scope or extent of that duty.

It also reinforces that a plaintiff’s claim for damages will require careful examination of even very distant past traumatic events that are likely to change their behaviours and responses to events which cause psychiatric harm.

Groothuis v Care Park Pty Ltd & Ors [2026] VSC 703