Article Summary

If you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland, the debt does not go away. Interest keeps running at 6% above the RBA cash rate, and the creditor can enforce the judgment for up to 12 years (6 years without leave).

The creditor can require a statement of financial position within 14 days, summon you to an enforcement hearing, and apply for warrants to redirect your wages or bank funds or to seize and sell non-exempt property.

Household items, tools of trade and a car up to set values are protected. You cannot be jailed for being unable to pay, but you can be arrested for ignoring a hearing summons.

This guide explains your options, including instalment orders, staying or setting aside enforcement, and what happens if you owe $10,000 or more and receive a bankruptcy notice. Need advice on a judgment against you? Speak with our debt recovery lawyers.

If a court or QCAT has ordered you to pay money and you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland, the creditor has a set of enforcement tools under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules, and you have a set of responses. This guide is for individuals and small business owners who owe a judgment and need to know what the creditor can actually do, what you can protect, and which step to take first.

Key points

If you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland, the debt does not go away and interest keeps running. The creditor can make you disclose your finances, redirect part of your wages or bank funds, have a bailiff seize non-exempt property, or, if the judgment is for $10,000 or more and no more than six years old, start bankruptcy proceedings. You cannot be jailed for being unable to pay.

Act early: while an instalment order is in force, no new enforcement warrant can be issued unless the court orders otherwise. The order ends if you miss two consecutive payments.

You must complete a statement of financial position within 14 days if the creditor serves one on you.

Ignoring an enforcement hearing summons can lead to a warrant for your arrest.

Basic household items, tools of trade up to a set value and vehicles used mainly for transport up to a set equity are protected from seizure.

A creditor can enforce without the court’s leave for 6 years after the order; after that leave is needed, and an action on the judgment is barred 12 years after it became enforceable.

What happens if you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland?

Nothing happens automatically. A judgment is a court order that you owe the money, but the court does not collect it. The creditor (called the enforcement creditor) has to take further steps under Chapter 19 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR), and each step adds to what you owe. Our guide on how creditors enforce a judgment in Queensland shows the process from the other side.

Two costs grow while the debt sits unpaid. Unless the court orders otherwise, interest runs from the date of the money order under s 59 of the Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld), at a rate set by Supreme Court practice direction (currently 6% above the Reserve Bank cash rate, reset each January and July). If the order is for a stated amount of damages or costs and you pay it in full within 21 days, no interest is payable on that amount (s 59(4)). And under UCPR r 797, the costs of enforcing the order are recoverable as part of it, so each warrant or hearing the creditor runs is usually added to your balance.

The creditor does not have to act straight away. Under r 799, enforcement can start without the court’s leave at any time within six years after the order. After that, or if the creditor or debtor has changed, the creditor needs leave, and an action on a judgment is barred after 12 years under s 10(4) of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld). A judgment you cannot pay this year can still be enforced when your circumstances change.

First check whether the judgment itself can be challenged

Before planning how to pay, confirm the judgment is right. If it was entered by default because you never filed a defence, and you have a real defence or were not properly served, you may be able to apply under r 290 to have it set aside. Our guide on setting aside a default judgment in Queensland explains the test and the evidence the court expects. If the judgment followed a contested hearing, the route is an appeal, and appeal time limits are short.

Can you go to jail for not paying a judgment debt?

No. You cannot be sent to prison simply because you are unable to pay a civil judgment debt. Legal Aid Queensland’s guidance for people who owe money states plainly that a creditor cannot send you to prison.

The risk of arrest comes from ignoring the court, not from being poor. If you are served with an enforcement hearing summons and fail to attend without sufficient cause, the court can issue an enforcement hearing warrant for your arrest so you can be brought before it (r 816). If an enforcement hearing summons requires you to return a statement of financial position, failing without lawful excuse to return it, or failing at the hearing to be sworn, answer questions or produce documents, can be treated as contempt of court (r 815). Attending, answering honestly and bringing the documents asked for avoids that risk.

If you can’t pay a judgment debt: the statement of financial position and enforcement hearing

At any time after judgment, the creditor can serve a notice requiring you to complete a statement of financial position in the approved form (Form 71 for individuals). Under r 807, you must return it within 14 days after receiving it. If you receive regular payments such as wages or social security benefits, you must include the dates of the last four payments and the account they were paid into.

If you do not return it, or the creditor is not satisfied with it, the creditor can apply for an enforcement hearing (r 808). The summons must be served personally or by prepaid ordinary post at least 14 days before the hearing (r 809). At the hearing you answer questions on oath about your income, assets and liabilities, and you may be ordered to produce documents.

If you can’t pay a judgment debt, treat the statement as your best opportunity, not a trap. A complete, accurate statement with a realistic repayment proposal gives the creditor a reason to consider an instalment arrangement instead of a warrant. Our guide to the enforcement hearing and statement of financial position covers what to bring and how the questioning works.

What can a creditor take if you can’t pay a judgment debt?

If you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland, the creditor can apply to the court for an enforcement warrant. The registrar usually decides the application on the papers (r 817), so you may not know about it until the warrant is served or a bailiff arrives. A warrant generally lasts one year unless renewed. Each type of warrant is explained in more detail in our guide to enforcement warrants in Queensland.

Enforcement warrant What it does What you can do Seizure and sale (r 828) A bailiff seizes and sells non-exempt goods or land in which you have an interest Pay before sale (r 830); claim exempt property; apply to set aside or stay the warrant (r 819) Redirection of debts (r 840) Money owed to you, such as a bank balance or a customer’s invoice, is paid to the creditor Check joint account and ownership issues; apply under r 819 if the warrant is wrong Regular redirection from a financial institution (r 848) Your bank deducts a set amount from regular deposits into a nominated account Apply to set aside, suspend or vary the warrant (r 854), for example if the deductions cause unreasonable hardship; a change takes effect 7 days after it is served on the bank Redirection of earnings (r 855) Your employer deducts a set amount from each pay and sends it to the creditor Apply to set aside, suspend or vary the warrant (r 862); show your living expenses Instalment order (r 868) You pay set amounts on set dates instead of the full debt Apply yourself; while it is in force, no new warrant can issue unless the court orders otherwise (r 870)

Wages and bank accounts

A warrant redirecting your earnings cannot be issued just because you have a job and can’t pay the judgment debt in full. Under r 856(3), the court must consider whether you have sufficient means after your necessary living expenses, the living expenses of your dependants and your other known liabilities, and whether the deduction would impose unreasonable hardship on you. The procedure is explained in our guide to the enforcement warrant for redirection of earnings.

If Centrelink is your only income, Legal Aid Queensland advises that it cannot be redirected. Money in your bank account can still be reached by a warrant, but Centrelink payments deposited in the four weeks before the warrant (less withdrawals) are generally protected under s 62 of the Social Security (Administration) Act 1999 (Cth).

What a bailiff cannot take

Exempt property cannot be seized (our guide on what a bailiff can take in Queensland explains the categories and limits in detail). The Civil Proceedings Act 2011 (Qld), sch 1 defines exempt property as property that is not divisible among the creditors of a bankrupt under bankruptcy law. That means the categories protected by s 116(2) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), which include prescribed household property, tools of trade and a vehicle used mainly for transport, up to indexed values published by the Australian Financial Security Authority.

Protected property Limit Source Prescribed household property (for example, ordinary furniture and appliances) Property of a prescribed kind; AFSA lists no dollar cap Bankruptcy Act s 116(2)(b) Tools of trade used to earn income by personal exertion $4,600 total value s 116(2)(c); AFSA indexed amounts Motor vehicle used primarily for transport $9,950 (value less any finance owing) s 116(2)(ca); AFSA indexed amounts

AFSA updates these figures each financial year, so check the current amounts before relying on them. Land, investment property, boats and valuable non-essential items are not protected. More than one vehicle can be protected, but only if each is used mainly for transport and their combined value (less finance) is within the limit. Our guide to the warrant for seizure and sale of property explains how the bailiff process runs.

Suppose a Sunshine Coast tiler owes a $14,000 judgment. His ute is worth $22,000 with $15,000 still owing on finance, so his equity is $7,000, under the vehicle limit. His tile saw, cutters and hand tools are worth about $3,000. Neither is likely to be taken. If he also owns a weekend car, the two vehicles’ combined equity is what counts, and once that total goes over the vehicle limit the exemption may not cover them.

Can’t pay a judgment debt in full? Paying by instalments

Yes. If you can’t pay a judgment debt in one lump sum, the court can make an instalment order under r 868 at the time of judgment or, on either party’s application, at any later time before the debt is paid. The application can be made without notice to the creditor, but you must then serve the order on them, and they can apply to set it aside or vary it.

An instalment order gives you real protection. While it is in force, no enforcement warrant may be issued for the debt unless the court orders otherwise (r 870). It is the single most useful step for someone who can pay something, but not everything.

What the court looks at

Under r 869, the court must consider:

whether you are employed;

your means of satisfying the debt;

whether the debt, including interest, will be paid within a reasonable time;

your necessary living expenses and those of your dependants;

your other liabilities; and

if you are the applicant, whether other enforcement options are available to the creditor, given the public interest in enforcing orders efficiently.

The amount and timing of each instalment must not impose unreasonable hardship on you. An enforcement hearing is not required before the order is made. More detail, including drafting the application, is in our guide to instalment orders in Queensland.

How to apply for an instalment order

Work out a weekly, fortnightly or monthly amount you can genuinely keep paying after rent, food, transport and other debts. Calculate how long that will take to clear the debt with interest. A plan that never catches up with the interest is unlikely to be accepted. Prepare an application with an affidavit setting out your income, expenses, assets and liabilities, attaching payslips, bank statements and bills. File it and serve the creditor, or serve the order on them if it is made without notice. Start paying straight away, even before the hearing, and keep receipts for every payment.

The Queensland Courts instalment order page (written for creditors) lists the court forms used for instalment orders.

What happens if you miss payments

The order stops having effect if you fail to make two consecutive payments, when the debt is paid or the order is set aside or expires, or, unless the court orders otherwise, if an enforcement warrant is issued for the debt (r 872). Once it ends, the creditor can apply for warrants again. If your circumstances change, apply to vary or suspend the order under r 871 before you fall behind. A suspension or variation does not take effect until seven days after it is made or served.

Take a Brisbane warehouse worker with a $9,000 judgment who earns $1,400 a fortnight after tax. After rent and family expenses she can spare $150 a fortnight. At that rate the debt and interest would be cleared in roughly three years. With payslips, a budget and a record of payments already made, that is a proposal a court can assess. A bare promise to pay “when things improve” is not.

Two Queensland cases on instalment orders

Bucknell v Robins [2008] QCA 214

In Bucknell v Robins [2008] QCA 214, a litigant owed about $28,700 in assessed costs and had paid none of it. He applied for an instalment order offering $1,500 a month, but over two adjournments he did not provide the evidence of capacity to pay the judges had asked for. The application was refused, and the Court of Appeal refused leave to appeal.

The Court rejected the argument that his failure to pay was irrelevant because the court can make an instalment order at any time before the debt is satisfied. That argument “confuses the power of the court with the considerations relevant” to the discretion ([19]). The judge was entitled to rely on his failure to make any payment when assessing whether his assertions about capacity and willingness to pay were reliable. The lesson for debtors is simple: pay something while the application is pending.

Williams v Leach [2023] QDC 124

In Williams v Leach [2023] QDC 124, default judgment of about $565,000 had been entered and a bankruptcy notice served. The debtor applied for an instalment order based on a new executive role whose pay was to start months later. He had about $1.50 in savings, limited credit and monthly expenses of about $13,000, and he had made no payments.

The District Court dismissed the application. The judge was not satisfied the debtor would have the means to meet the order ([52]) or that payment would be made within a reasonable time ([56]), because the income depended on vague and unproven arrangements. The case shows that the court tests the evidence behind a proposal, not just the proposal. Future income has to be shown, not asserted.

Can’t pay a judgment debt and enforcement has started? Stopping or challenging it

If you can’t pay a judgment debt and enforcement has already started, two rules let you ask the court to pause or undo it. Under r 800, you can apply to stay all or part of the money order, including because of facts that arose or were discovered after it was made. The application needs an affidavit of those facts and must be served personally on the creditor at least three business days before the hearing. The court can also make other orders, including for payment by instalments. See our guide to a stay of enforcement of a money order.

Under r 819, you or anyone affected by a warrant can apply at any time to set it aside or stay enforcement. Filing the application does not itself stop the warrant, so ask for an urgent interim stay if property is about to be sold or money redirected. Common grounds include a wrongly calculated balance, payments not credited, property that belongs to someone else, or an earnings deduction that leaves you unable to meet basic living costs. Our guide to setting aside an enforcement warrant in Queensland sets out the evidence required.

Can a creditor make you bankrupt over a judgment debt?

Yes, if the creditor has a final judgment for at least $10,000 that is no more than six years old. For people who can’t pay a judgment debt of that size, a bankruptcy notice is the most serious risk.

A creditor with a final judgment for that amount can apply to the Official Receiver for a bankruptcy notice. AFSA states that post-judgment interest cannot be included to reach the $10,000 minimum. Once the bankruptcy notice is served, you have 21 days to comply. If you do not, that failure is an act of bankruptcy under s 40 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), and the creditor can petition the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia or the Federal Court for a sequestration order making you bankrupt.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court’s information sheet lists your options within that period: pay the debt, make arrangements to the creditor’s satisfaction, or apply to the court to set aside the notice or extend time for compliance. Act within the 21 days: once the time passes without compliance, the act of bankruptcy has occurred. Our guide on how to set aside a bankruptcy notice explains the grounds.

Bankruptcy is a serious step for a creditor too, because it costs money and they then share whatever is recovered with your other unsecured creditors. If your debts are already beyond your means, a debt agreement under Part IX of the Bankruptcy Act, or voluntary bankruptcy, may be worth discussing with a financial counsellor or lawyer. AFSA sets debt agreement eligibility limits on unsecured debts, assets and after-tax income (currently $150,950.80 in unsecured debts), updated each March and September.

Other consequences of an unpaid judgment

Will a judgment affect your credit report?

It can, whether or not you can pay the judgment debt later. When default judgment is entered, Queensland Courts notifies credit reporting agencies. Under the credit reporting rules, a court judgment that relates to credit can stay on your report for five years, according to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

Builders and QBCC licensees

If you hold a Queensland Building and Construction Commission licence, an unpaid judgment debt for building-related goods or services carries extra consequences. The QBCC applies 10 demerit points for each judgment debt not paid on time, records them publicly on the licence search, and treats an unpaid judgment debt as failing the financial requirement for holding a licence.

Key time limits and numbers

Step or rule Time or amount Source Return a statement of financial position Within 14 days after receiving it UCPR r 807 Enforcement hearing summons served At least 14 days before the hearing UCPR r 809 Serve a stay application on the creditor At least 3 business days before the hearing UCPR r 800 Instalment order ends After 2 consecutive missed payments UCPR r 872 Comply with a bankruptcy notice 21 days after service AFSA; Bankruptcy Act s 40 Minimum debt for a bankruptcy notice $10,000 AFSA; Bankruptcy Regulations 2021 s 10A Age of judgment for a bankruptcy notice No more than 6 years AFSA Enforcement without leave Within 6 years of the order UCPR r 799 Outer limit for an action on a judgment 12 years Limitation of Actions Act s 10(4) Life of an enforcement warrant 1 year unless the warrant states an earlier end; can be renewed under the UCPR Civil Proceedings Act s 91 Court judgment on a credit report 5 years OAIC

Common questions if you can’t pay a judgment debt

What if I can’t pay anything at all?

If you can’t pay a judgment debt even in small instalments, say so, accurately, in your statement of financial position and at any enforcement hearing. If you have no non-exempt assets and no income that can be redirected, a creditor may decide enforcement is not worth the cost for now. The judgment remains, though, and can be enforced later within the time limits if your position improves.

Can the creditor contact my employer?

Your employer becomes involved through a court process: an earnings warrant is served on the employer, who must then make the deductions it specifies. Separately, Legal Aid Queensland notes that creditors and collectors must not threaten, intimidate or harass you, your family or your friends.

I paid part of the debt. Do I need proof?

Yes. Get a receipt or bank record for every payment. If a warrant is issued for an amount that ignores your payments, that evidence is the basis for an application under r 819 to set it aside or stay it.

Does a judgment debt disappear if I move interstate?

No. A Queensland judgment can be registered and enforced in another state or territory under the Service and Execution of Process Act 1992 (Cth), and the creditor’s time limits keep running regardless of where you live.

Is a QCAT order treated the same way?

Once a QCAT money order is filed in a Queensland court, it is enforced as an order of that court, so the same rules about statements of financial position, warrants and instalment orders apply.

What to do next

If you can’t pay a judgment debt in Queensland, these steps help: