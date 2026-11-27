Article Summary

The single publication rule in defamation sets when the one-year limitation period starts for material that stays online or is republished. In Queensland, s 10AB of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 provides that if a publisher puts matter out to the public and later publishes substantially the same matter, the limitation period for the later publication runs from the date of the first publication. For online material, time starts on the day it was first uploaded or sent, not when the person defamed found it.

The rule protects only the original publisher and its associates, so anyone else who shares or copies the material can be sued separately. It does not apply if the republication is made in a materially different manner, judged by its prominence and how widely it is published. The rule affects time limits only: each publication is still a separate publication, and a court can extend the limitation period to up to three years if it is just and reasonable.

In this article, our defamation lawyers will explain in much greater detail.

Updated 24 November 2026 by Wayne Davis, Stonegate Legal

The single publication rule in defamation decides when the one-year limitation period starts for material that stays online or is published again. In Queensland, it means a later publication of substantially the same matter by the same publisher (or an associate) is treated, for limitation purposes, as if the cause of action accrued on the date of the first publication, unless it is published in a materially different manner. This guide is for people who have found an old post or article about them, and for publishers who want to know whether keeping material online, or republishing it, reopens the risk of being sued.

Key points

Under the single publication rule in defamation, if a publisher puts matter out to the public and later publishes substantially the same matter again, the one-year limitation period for the later publication runs from the date of the first publication. The rule does not apply if the later publication is made in a materially different manner.

The rule is in s 10AB of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld). It applies to later publications made after it commenced on 1 July 2021, including republication of material first published before that date (s 50).

For online material, time runs from the day it was first uploaded or sent, not the day you found it (s 10AA).

It protects only the first publisher and its associates. Someone else who shares the material can still be sued separately.

A republication made in a materially different manner (the court may consider, for example, its prominence or how far it reaches) can start a fresh limitation period.

The rule affects time limits only. Each publication is still a separate publication, and the court can extend the period, up to three years from publication, if satisfied it is just and reasonable (s 32A).

If you have found an old post about you, or received a complaint about archived material, our Brisbane defamation lawyers can check the limitation dates and advise on your options. Our defamation lawyers act across Queensland, and Sunshine Coast clients can contact our Sunshine Coast defamation lawyers.

What Is the Single Publication Rule in Defamation?

The single publication rule in defamation is a limitation rule. It stops a publisher who republishes the same material from facing a fresh one-year limitation period every time it does so. Instead, the clock for the later publication starts from the date of the first publication.

To understand why it was needed, you have to start with the rule it modifies. At common law, every publication of defamatory matter is a separate wrong, with its own cause of action and its own limitation period. That is the multiple publication rule. A newspaper article read by a thousand people is a thousand publications, and an online article is published again each time someone downloads it.

For material kept in an online archive, that meant the limitation period never really expired. A plaintiff could sue over an article published five years earlier, because someone had read it last month. The single publication rule closes that door for the original publisher, while leaving the multiple publication rule in place for every other purpose.

Where the rule comes from

Queensland introduced the single publication rule as part of the national Stage 1 reforms to defamation law in Queensland and the other states, which commenced on 1 July 2021. It was inserted into the limitation statute rather than the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld). The provision is s 10AB of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld), and every other state and territory that adopted the reforms has an equivalent. In New South Wales it is s 14C of the Limitation Act 1969, and in Victoria s 5A of the Limitation of Actions Act 1958. As at mid-2026, Western Australia had not adopted the reforms, so the multiple publication rule still governs limitation there.

How Does the Single Publication Rule Work in Queensland?

Section 10AB(2) provides that, where the rule applies, a cause of action for the later publication is taken to have accrued on the date of the first publication. That deemed date is used for both the one-year limitation period in s 10AA and the three-year outer limit in s 32A(2).

The rule applies where all of the following are true (s 10AB(1)):

A person (the first publisher) publishes matter to the public that is alleged to be defamatory. The first publisher, or an associate of the first publisher, later publishes matter that is substantially the same. The manner of the later publication is not materially different from the manner of the first publication (s 10AB(3)).

Each of those requirements does real work.

Publication to the public

The rule applies only where the first publication was made to the public. A news article, a public social media post, a website page and a public online review will usually qualify. A private email to one person, or a message in a closed group chat, may not. Where the rule does not apply, each publication keeps its own limitation period under the ordinary rules.

The first publisher and its associates

The single publication rule protects the original publisher and its associates only. An associate is defined in s 10AB(6) as the publisher’s employees, contractors who publish matter for it, and associated entities within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and their employees or contractors. If a newspaper republishes its own article, or its parent company republishes it on another site, the rule can apply. If a stranger copies the article onto their own blog, or shares it with their own comment, the stranger cannot rely on the rule. Their publication has its own limitation period. Our article on reposting defamatory content in Australia explains when sharing creates liability.

Substantially the same matter

The later publication must be substantially the same as the first. Republishing an article word for word, or with minor formatting changes, will usually satisfy this. A substantially rewritten article, one that adds new allegations, or one that changes what the article means, may not. The Act does not define “substantially the same”, and there is little Australian authority on where the line falls.

Materially different manner

Even where the content is substantially the same, the rule does not apply if the manner of the later publication is materially different from the manner of the first publication (s 10AB(3)). In deciding that question, the court may have regard to the level of prominence given to the matter and the extent of the later publication (s 10AB(4)).

This is the exception most likely to matter. An article that sat quietly in an archive for two years and is then republished as the lead item on a homepage, promoted on social media, or sent to a mailing list of 50,000 subscribers, may well be published in a materially different manner. The court would then treat the republication as a fresh publication with its own one-year period.

When Does the Limitation Period Start for Online Defamation?

For material published electronically, the limitation period starts on the day the matter was first uploaded for access or sent electronically to a recipient (s 10AA). It does not start when the plaintiff found it, and it does not restart each time someone reads it. A defamation action must generally be brought within one year of that date.

The table below sets out the time limits that interact with the single publication rule.

Time limit What it means Source 1 year from publication The ordinary limitation period for a defamation action Limitation of Actions Act s 10AA(1) Date of first upload or sending The publication date for electronic material Limitation of Actions Act s 10AA Deemed date of first publication Accrual date for a substantially similar later publication by the same publisher or an associate s 10AB(2) Extra time after a late concerns notice If a concerns notice is given in the last 56 days, the period is extended by 56 days minus the days that remained s 10AA(2)–(3) Up to 3 years from publication Court-ordered extension if it is just and reasonable s 32A Publications after 1 July 2021 The single publication rule applies only to later publications made after it commenced s 50

Before suing, a plaintiff must generally give a concerns notice and wait out the period for an offer to make amends (usually 28 days), unless the court gives leave, for example where waiting would put the claim out of time (ss 12B, 14). That waiting period does not stop the limitation clock, which is why the Act extends the period where a concerns notice is given close to the end of the year.

Does Reposting or Updating an Article Restart the Limitation Period?

It depends on who reposts it and how. A republication by the original publisher or an associate does not restart the period if it is substantially the same and published in a similar manner. A republication by someone else, a materially different republication, or a republication that changes the content, can start a new period.

Scenario Does the single publication rule apply? Result for limitation The article stays in the publisher’s online archive and is downloaded again Yes, for later publications after 1 July 2021, even if first published before then (s 50(3)) Time runs from first upload The publisher reposts the same article on its own website or social media in a similar way Likely yes Time runs from first publication The publisher republishes it with much greater prominence or to a much larger audience Possibly not: materially different manner (s 10AB(3)–(4)) May be a fresh one-year period The publisher rewrites the article or adds new allegations Possibly not: may not be substantially the same May be a fresh one-year period A third party shares or copies the article No: not the first publisher or an associate Separate publication with its own period The publisher adds a short correction or clarification Unclear: not yet decided Argued both ways (see Dadon)

Suppose a Brisbane property news website publishes an article in March 2025 alleging a developer has misled investors. The developer does nothing for 18 months. In September 2026, the website republishes the same article unchanged in its weekly email newsletter, which it also sent to the same subscriber list when the article first appeared. The single publication rule probably applies, and the developer’s time ran out in March 2026 unless the court extends it. If, instead, the website relaunched the article as its front-page lead, promoted it with paid social media advertising and sent it to a new list of 40,000 readers, the developer would have a strong argument that the republication was materially different and started a new period.

Now suppose a reader of the original article copies it onto a Facebook community page in September 2026 with the comment “Stay away from this crook.” The reader is not the first publisher or an associate. The single publication rule gives them no protection, and the developer has one year from that post to sue the reader.

Two Cases That Show How Online Publication and Limitation Interact

Dow Jones & Co Inc v Gutnick: the High Court rejects a single publication rule

In October 2000, Barron’s Online, a subscription news site run by Dow Jones from servers in New Jersey, published an article entitled “Unholy Gains” about Mr Gutnick, a businessman who lives in Victoria. He sued in the Supreme Court of Victoria. Dow Jones argued that the article was published only once, where it was uploaded in the United States, and asked the High Court to adopt the American single publication rule.

The High Court dismissed the appeal in Dow Jones & Company Inc v Gutnick [2002] HCA 56. The joint judgment held that “Harm to reputation is done when a defamatory publication is comprehended by the reader, the listener, or the observer” (at [26]). For material on the web, that ordinarily happens where it is downloaded (at [44]). The Court declined to make an “uncritical adoption” of the American single publication rule (at [28]).

Why it matters:Gutnick is the leading Australian statement of the multiple publication rule that the reform modified. It confirms that every download is a publication, and that position has not changed. Section 10AB did not overrule Gutnick. It only changes when the limitation period starts for republications by the original publisher.

Dadon v Fairfax Media: a clarification added to an online article

In February 2023, the Australian Financial Review published an article headlined “Bird’s Basement owner sued for firing sexual harassment complainant”. It reported a Fair Work civil penalty proceeding brought against Mr Dadon by a former employee. The one-year period for that article expired in February 2024. The Fair Work proceeding was discontinued in June 2024, and a few days later the publisher added a two-line clarification to the online article recording that fact. Mr Dadon gave concerns notices and sued in December 2024.

In Dadon v Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd [2025] FCA 899, the publisher argued that the updated article was substantially the same as the original, so the single publication rule in the Victorian Act meant the limitation period for it had also run from February 2023. Mr Dadon argued that it was a new publication carrying different meanings. McEvoy J did not decide that question, saying it might recede in significance once the extension application was decided (at [98]–[99]). His Honour then extended the limitation period for the February 2023 article to the date proceedings were filed, describing the matter as “finely balanced” (at [9]). Mr Dadon had been advised not to open a second front while defending the Fair Work proceeding, that advice was reasonable, and he acted within days of the proceeding ending (at [89]–[94]). The publisher identified no specific prejudice (at [96]).

Why it matters: the case shows how the single publication rule is likely to be argued, and its limits. Whether a corrected or updated article is “substantially the same” is still open. Even where the rule applies, it does not prevent the court extending time under the separate extension power, which the single publication rule expressly preserves.

The Single Publication Rule Only Affects Time Limits

A common misunderstanding is that the single publication rule means there is now only one publication, and therefore only one claim. That is not what s 10AB says. It deems the cause of action for the later publication to have accrued on the date of the first publication, for limitation purposes only.

In Cooper v Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd [2023] FCA 726, the respondents argued that the equivalent Tasmanian provision had abolished the multiple publication rule. McElwaine J rejected that argument (at [32]). Each publication still gives rise to a separate cause of action, and an online article and its print version can be separate publications.

That has three practical consequences:

Separate publications can still be pleaded. A plaintiff can sue on the print edition, the online version and a later republication, provided each is within time. It is safest to identify every publication in the concerns notice. How to plead multiple publications is covered in our guide to defamation pleadings.

A plaintiff can sue on the print edition, the online version and a later republication, provided each is within time. It is safest to identify every publication in the concerns notice. How to plead multiple publications is covered in our guide to defamation pleadings. Serious harm is assessed publication by publication. A republication that reaches few people may not cause serious harm on its own. See our article on the serious harm threshold in defamation.

A republication that reaches few people may not cause serious harm on its own. See our article on the serious harm threshold in defamation. Further proceedings need leave. A plaintiff who has already sued a defendant over a publication needs the court’s leave to bring further proceedings for damages against that defendant or an associate over the same or like matter (Defamation Act s 23).

Separately, where one publication carries several defamatory imputations, the plaintiff has a single cause of action for that publication, not one per imputation (Defamation Act s 8). That is a different rule from the single publication rule, and the two are often confused.

Can You Still Sue Over an Old Online Post?

Possibly, but you will usually need either a later publication that falls outside the single publication rule, or an extension of time. If the post was first published more than a year ago by the person you want to sue, and they have not republished it in a materially different way, your claim against them is likely to be out of time unless the court extends it.

The court can extend the period to up to three years from publication if satisfied that it is just and reasonable to allow the action to proceed (s 32A). It looks at the length of and reasons for the delay, when relevant facts became known, how promptly the plaintiff acted, and whether evidence has been lost or become less reliable. A reasonable explanation, such as parallel criminal or civil proceedings on the same facts, can carry real weight, as Dadon shows. Our article on extending the limitation period for defamation explains how courts apply those factors.

Old posts are often shared by others. If the material has been recently reposted by a third party, that person’s publication may be within time even if the original is not. Our guide to who is liable for defamation covers sharing, linking and page administrators.

Suppose a Sunshine Coast physiotherapist finds, in October 2026, a Google review posted in January 2025 that accuses her of overcharging and falsifying invoices. The reviewer has not reposted it. The one-year period expired in January 2026. She would need to apply for an extension and explain why she did not act sooner. If she can show she only discovered the review recently, acted promptly once she did, and the reviewer has suffered no real prejudice, she has an arguable case for an extension. If she knew about it in early 2025 and simply waited, she probably does not. Whether a negative review is defamatory in the first place is a separate question, covered in our article on defamation and bad online reviews.

What Publishers Should Do With Archived Material

The single publication rule gives publishers much more certainty about old material than they had before 2021, but it is not a blanket protection. Publishers should:

Keep a record of the date each item was first published online. That date is the starting point of every limitation argument. Think twice before giving old material new prominence. Re-promoting a contentious article, especially to a new audience, risks a materially different publication with a fresh limitation period. Treat substantive updates as potentially new publications. Adding allegations or changing what an article says may take it outside the rule. Remember that the rule does not protect people who share your content, and that your own staff and associated entities are treated as associates. Respond promptly to a concerns notice about archived material. Removing it, adding a correction or making an offer to make amends may resolve the matter whether or not a limitation defence is available.

Single Publication Rule: Common Questions

Does the single publication rule apply to material published before 1 July 2021?

Section 10AB applies to later publications made after it commenced. Under the transitional provision, it extends to a first publication made before commencement, but only for subsequent publications made after commencement. Older material that was still being downloaded after 1 July 2021 raises transitional questions that depend on the facts and should be checked carefully.

Does the single publication rule apply in every state?

Every state and territory that adopted the 2021 Stage 1 reforms has an equivalent rule, usually in its limitation legislation (in Tasmania, s 20AB of the Defamation Act 2005 (Tas)). As at mid-2026, Western Australia had not adopted those reforms, so the multiple publication rule still determines limitation for publications governed by Western Australian law.

Does the rule stop me suing someone who shared the original post?

No. The single publication rule protects only the first publisher and its associates. A person who shares, copies or reposts the material is a separate publisher, and their publication has its own one-year period running from when they published it.

Is a print edition and an online version the same publication?

Not necessarily. They can be separate publications, and each can be sued on if it is within time; it is safest to identify each one in the concerns notice. Whether the single publication rule links their limitation periods depends on whether the later one is substantially the same and published in a similar manner.

If a publisher deletes the post, does the limitation period stop running?

No. Deleting the post does not change the date of first publication or the limitation period for what has already been published. It may reduce damages and support a reasonable offer to make amends.

What to Do Next

If you have found an old online publication about you, work out the date it was first uploaded and whether anyone has republished it since. Those two dates decide whether you are within time, whether you need an extension, and who you can sue. Keep screenshots showing the date and any reposts before anything is changed or removed.

If you are a publisher, check the original publication date before responding to a complaint, and take advice before republishing or promoting contentious archived material.

Stonegate Legal advises individuals and publishers on defamation limitation periods, extensions and claims about online material.

This article is general information only and is not legal advice. It is current as at November 2026.