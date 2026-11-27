Article Summary

Defamation case cost in Queensland has no fixed price: it depends on how far the dispute goes, from a concerns notice to a contested trial.

The loser usually pays the winner’s costs (UCPR r 681), but a standard-basis order rarely covers the full bill, and solicitors must say so in writing (Legal Profession Act 2007 s 308). Under s 40 of the Defamation Act 2005, a party who unreasonably refuses a reasonable settlement offer must usually pay indemnity costs.

If a plaintiff wins an amount the Magistrates Court could have awarded (up to $150,000), costs are usually assessed on its lower scale (r 697). Contingency fees are banned, and Stonegate Legal charges a fixed $2,500 plus GST to draft and send a concerns notice.

For advice on whether a claim or defence is worth the cost, speak with our defamation lawyers.

Defamation case cost is usually the question that decides whether a claim is worth bringing, or a defence worth running. This guide is for people who have been defamed and for people who have been sued in Queensland. It explains what drives the cost, who ends up paying it, and the costs rules that catch out parties on both sides.

Key points

There is no fixed price for a defamation case. Cost depends mostly on how far it goes: a dispute resolved after a concerns notice costs a fraction of a trial. The loser usually pays part of the winner’s costs, but a party who unreasonably rejects a reasonable settlement offer can be ordered to pay almost all of them.

Costs follow the event: the losing party usually pays the winner’s assessed costs (UCPR r 681).

An order on the standard basis rarely covers the whole bill, and your solicitor must tell you so (Legal Profession Act 2007 (Qld) s 308).

Unreasonably refusing a reasonable settlement offer usually means paying indemnity costs (Defamation Act 2005 (Qld) s 40).

A plaintiff who wins an amount the Magistrates Court could have awarded may recover costs only on its lower scale (UCPR r 697).

Contingency fees based on a share of the damages are banned in Queensland (s 325).

How Much Does a Defamation Case Cost in Queensland?

The defamation case cost depends on the work involved, and the amount of work turns on how far the dispute goes and how hard the other side fights. A matter that ends with a concerns notice and an agreed apology may involve a few letters. A contested trial with a jury, expert evidence and a truth defence involves months of preparation and several days in court.

The first step has a known price. Stonegate Legal charges a fixed fee of $2,500 plus GST to draft and send a concerns notice. Beyond that point we do not quote ranges, because a figure without the facts is more likely to mislead than help. What we can say is where the money goes. Your solicitor must give you a written estimate of total legal costs, and in litigation an estimate of the range of costs you might recover if you win and might have to pay if you lose (s 308(4)). If you have not had those estimates, ask for them.

Stage What the work involves What drives the defamation case cost Advice and evidence Capturing the publication, identifying the publisher, assessing meaning, serious harm and likely defences Volume of material; whether the poster is anonymous Concerns notice and response Drafting the concerns notice, considering any offer to make amends, negotiation Whether the other side engages or ignores it Pleadings Statement of claim, defence and reply; arguments about imputations Disputes about how the imputations are framed Disclosure and evidence Exchanging documents, affidavits, witness statements, sometimes expert reports A truth defence usually multiplies this stage Mediation Preparation, mediator’s fees, a day of negotiation Usually shared mediator fees plus each side’s lawyers Trial Counsel, preparation, hearing days, court fees for each day Length of trial; whether either party elects a jury

Court fees are a small part of the total defamation case cost, but they are fixed. From 1 July 2026, an individual pays $1,058 to file a claim in the District Court ($2,083 if a plaintiff is a company), $1,716 to set the matter down for trial, and $685.70 for each hearing day from day 2 to day 4, with higher daily fees after that. The amounts are on the District Court fees page and usually rise each 1 July.

Who Pays the Legal Costs in a Defamation Case?

The losing party usually pays a large part of the winner’s legal costs. Under the Queensland rules, costs are in the court’s discretion but “follow the event, unless the court orders otherwise” (UCPR r 681(1)). The event is the result, so a successful plaintiff gets an order for costs against the defendant, and a successful defendant gets one against the plaintiff.

A costs order is not a cheque for your lawyer’s bill. Unless the court orders otherwise, costs are assessed on the standard basis (r 702), by reference to the court’s scale of fees. On the more generous indemnity basis, the costs assessor must allow all costs “reasonably incurred and of a reasonable amount” (r 703(3)). Even then, costs that were unreasonable or unnecessary are not recovered. The same rules apply in other civil claims, and our guide to when legal fees can be recovered from the other side includes a Magistrates Court example of how wide the gap can be.

The gap between what you pay your own solicitor and what you recover from the other side is real. The Legal Profession Act requires your solicitor to tell you in writing that an order in your favour “will not necessarily cover the whole of the client’s legal costs” (s 308(7)). When you budget for the defamation case cost, assume you will carry part of your own costs even if you win.

Basis of assessment What it covers When it is ordered Standard basis Costs assessed against the court scale; usually well short of the full bill The default (UCPR r 702) Indemnity basis All costs reasonably incurred and of a reasonable amount Where ordered, including under s 40 or after a formal offer under UCPR r 360 Lower court scale Assessed as if the case had been started in a lower court Where the judgment could have been given in that court (UCPR r 697) Reduced costs (Federal Court) Costs reduced by an amount the court specifies Damages under $100,000, or the case could more suitably have been brought elsewhere (FCR r 40.08)

How Section 40 Shifts the Defamation Case Cost

Section 40 of the Defamation Act lets a court look at how each party ran its case, and makes indemnity costs the usual result for a party who unreasonably refuses to settle. It is the provision that most often changes who bears the defamation case cost at the end.

In awarding costs, the court may consider “the way in which the parties to the proceedings conducted their cases”, including any misuse of a party’s superior financial position to hinder early resolution (s 40(1)(a)). Then, unless the interests of justice require otherwise, the court must order indemnity costs:

against a losing defendant who unreasonably failed to make, or to agree to, a settlement offer the plaintiff proposed (s 40(2)(a)); or

against a losing plaintiff who unreasonably failed to accept a settlement offer made by the defendant (s 40(2)(b)).

A settlement offer means any offer to settle made before the proceedings are determined, including an offer to make amends, “that was a reasonable offer at the time it was made” (s 40(3)). The offer is judged when it was made, not with hindsight.

Suppose a Gold Coast real estate agency is sued by a former property manager over a Facebook post. Early on, the manager offers to settle for a published apology, removal of the post and $20,000. The agency refuses and makes no counter-offer. If the manager wins $60,000 at trial, the agency is likely to face not just the damages but an order to pay her costs on the indemnity basis. The refusal to engage, rather than the final number, is what costs it.

The same rule cuts the other way. A plaintiff who turns down a sensible offer, then wins less or loses, can be ordered to pay the defendant’s costs on the indemnity basis. Our guides to settling a defamation dispute and Calderbank offers explain how to make an offer that will count.

Can Suing in the Wrong Court Reduce the Costs You Recover?

Yes. If a plaintiff in the District or Supreme Court obtains a judgment that, when the case began, could have been given in a Magistrates Court, the costs the plaintiff recovers “must be assessed as if the proceeding had been started in the Magistrates Court”, unless the court orders otherwise (UCPR r 697).

The Magistrates Court can hear personal actions for up to $150,000 (the “prescribed limit” in s 2 of the Magistrates Courts Act 1921). Because general damages in defamation are capped and most awards in neighbourhood and social media disputes are well below that figure, r 697 is a live issue in many Queensland defamation cases. The Magistrates Court scale is lower than the District Court scale, so a plaintiff who wins a modest sum in a higher court can recover noticeably less of the defamation case cost.

Suppose a Sunshine Coast plumber sues a former customer in the District Court over a false Google review and is awarded $30,000. Unless the plumber can persuade the court there was a good reason to sue in the District Court, his recoverable costs will be assessed on the Magistrates Court scale. A request for an injunction can change that, because the Magistrates Court cannot grant one, as Asbog (below) shows.

The Federal Court has its own version. A party may apply to reduce the costs payable if the applicant was awarded less than $100,000, or the proceeding could more suitably have been brought in another court (Faruqi v Hanson (Costs) [2024] FCA 1389 at [3], quoting r 40.08 of the Federal Court Rules 2011). Many Queensland plaintiffs choose the Federal Court for its procedures; the costs risk of a small award should be part of that choice.

Two Queensland Cases on Defamation Costs

Nationwide News v Weatherup: indemnity costs, but on a lower scale

A former Townsville court reporter sued over an item in The Australian that he said portrayed him as habitually drunk. A Supreme Court jury found for him and damages were assessed at $100,000, plus interest. The trial judge found the publisher had unreasonably failed to accept the plaintiff’s settlement offer, so s 40(2)(a) required indemnity costs, and he allowed them on the Supreme Court scale.

In Nationwide News Pty Ltd v Weatherup [2017] QCA 70, the Court of Appeal confirmed that indemnity costs under s 40(2)(a) are mandatory unless the interests of justice require otherwise ([73]), and that s 40 sits alongside the other costs rules rather than displacing them ([70]). But the judgment could have been given in a lower court, so r 697 applied. The Court said that position “is a starting point, not necessarily the end result” ([94]). Weighing the seriousness of the defamation, the jury election and the cap on damages, it ordered indemnity costs assessed by reference to the District Court scale ([100]).

Why it matters: winning the s 40 argument does not settle how much you recover. Where you sue still matters, and the cap on damages makes it hard to justify the Supreme Court for most claims.

Asbog Veterinary Services v Barlow (No 2): a rejected offer and an injunction

A Brisbane veterinary practice and its owner sued a former client over Facebook and Twitter posts and an online review. Before trial, the plaintiffs made a formal offer to settle for $17,500 plus a retraction and apology. The defendant rejected it within eight minutes ([17]). At trial the plaintiffs were awarded $25,000 plus interest, and an injunction restraining further publication ([20]).

In Asbog Veterinary Services Pty Ltd v Barlow (No 2) [2020] QDC 204, Sheridan DCJ ordered indemnity costs, relying on both the formal offer rule and s 40 ([18]–[25]). The defendant argued for the Magistrates Court scale. The court rejected that because “The Magistrates Court does not have jurisdiction to grant injunctive relief” ([24]), so the District Court was the right forum.

Why it matters: a quick rejection of a modest, sensible offer was expensive for the defendant. For plaintiffs, the case shows that seeking an injunction as well as damages can justify suing in the District Court even when the money claimed is small.

Can You Sue for Defamation on a No-Win, No-Fee Basis?

Partly. Queensland lawyers can act under a conditional costs agreement, where some or all fees are payable only if the matter succeeds (s 323). They can also charge an uplift fee for taking that risk, capped in litigation at 25% of the legal costs, excluding disbursements (s 324(4)).

What a lawyer cannot do is take a percentage of your damages. A costs agreement must not calculate the fee by reference to “the amount of any award or settlement” (s 325(1)). And a no-win, no-fee agreement with your own lawyer does not protect you from an order to pay the other side’s costs if you lose. That part of the defamation case cost stays with you.

Stonegate Legal does not act on a no-win, no-fee basis. In some matters we may agree to defer part of our fees until the matter ends, with appropriate security for payment.

Security for Costs in Defamation Proceedings

A defendant can ask the court to order the plaintiff to pay money into court, or provide a guarantee, as security for the defendant’s costs (UCPR r 670). The court can only do so on one of the grounds in r 671, such as a corporate plaintiff that is unlikely to be able to pay costs, or a plaintiff who is ordinarily resident outside Australia.

In deciding whether to order security, the court considers matters including the plaintiff’s prospects, whether the order would stifle the claim, and whether the plaintiff’s lack of money was caused by the defendant’s conduct (r 672). This matters for small businesses, because only an excluded corporation (a not-for-profit, or a company with fewer than 10 employees that is not part of a group) can sue for defamation at all. An order for security brings part of the defamation case cost forward, because the money has to be provided up front. Our guide to security for costs orders in Queensland explains the application in detail.

How to Keep Defamation Costs Under Control

Most of the defamation case cost is decided by early choices. These steps make the biggest difference:

Test serious harm first. A claim must show serious harm to reputation, and either party can ask for it to be decided before trial (s 10A). If the evidence is thin, find out early. Our article on the serious harm threshold explains what is needed. Put a reasonable offer on the record early. It protects you under s 40 whichever side you are on, and it often ends the dispute. Choose the court deliberately. Match the court to the realistic value of the claim, or be ready to explain why a higher court was needed. Keep the imputations tight. Every extra imputation pleaded is another issue to fight about, and possibly another truth defence. Mediate before the expensive stages. A mediation before disclosure and trial preparation is far cheaper than one held on the eve of trial. Ask for written estimates and update them. Your solicitor must give you estimates at the start; ask for them to be updated as the case develops.

Defamation Case Cost FAQs

Is it worth suing for defamation?

It depends on the harm, the evidence and what you want. If your goal is removal and an apology, a concerns notice may achieve it at a fraction of the cost of litigation. If you need vindication and compensation for serious harm, a claim may be justified, but weigh the likely damages against the part of the defamation case cost you will not recover.

Can I claim the cost of my lawyer if I win?

Usually you will get a costs order, but it will normally cover only part of what you paid. It may cover most of it if the court orders indemnity costs, for example because the defendant unreasonably refused your settlement offer.

What happens if I lose a defamation case?

You will usually be ordered to pay the other side’s costs, assessed on the standard basis, and on the indemnity basis if you unreasonably refused a reasonable offer. You also pay your own lawyers.

Can I be ordered to pay costs if I drop the claim?

Yes. A plaintiff who discontinues is generally liable for the defendant’s costs up to that point (UCPR r 307), unless a settlement deals with costs differently.

Can I represent myself to save costs?

You can, and some people do. But defamation is technical, pleading mistakes are common, and a self-represented party who loses still faces an order to pay the other side’s costs.

What to Do Next

Before spending money on a claim or defence, work out what outcome you actually need, gather the evidence of the publication and its effect, and ask for a written costs estimate that covers both your own costs and your exposure if you lose. Then decide whether an early offer, a concerns notice or a mediation could get you there. The wider law is covered in our guide to defamation in Queensland.