Queensland Court Of Appeal Clarifies The Application Of Section 36 To Negligence Claims Against Public Authorities

In Dennison v Brisbane City Council [2026] QCA 193, the Queensland Court of Appeal unanimously allowed the Plaintiff’s appeal and awarded damages to a cyclist who collided with a temporary barricade across a shared path. The decision confirms that s 36 of the Civil Liability Act 2003 (Qld) is not confined to claims for breach of statutory duty and may apply to common law negligence claims against public authorities. It also provides practical guidance on when conduct will meet the demanding statutory threshold otherwise known as the “Wednesbury unreasonableness” standard of being so unreasonable that no authority could properly consider it a reasonable exercise of its functions.

Background

Before dawn on 18 December 2009, Victor Dennison was riding his bicycle along a concrete footpath beside Zillmere Road at Aspley when he collided with an orange mesh barricade erected by the Brisbane City Council (Council). The Council had excavated part of the path to undertake work on a water main, reinstated the concrete and left the barricade in place overnight while the concrete cured.

The barricade was made of non-reflective orange mesh supported by uncapped metal poles. Although four reflective witches hats had originally been placed nearby, they were no longer present at the time of the accident. There were no warning signs, hazard lights or a delineated alternative route. Lighting at the location was poor and the closest streetlight was not operating. Mr Dennison suffered serious injuries and had no recollection of the accident.

First instance decision

The primary judge found that, but for s 36 of the Civil Liability Act 2003 (Qld) (Act), the Council would have been liable in negligence. Section 36 provides that, in proceedings based on an alleged wrongful exercise of a function of a public authority, an act of the authority is not considered wrongful unless the act was so unreasonable that no authority could properly consider the act to be a reasonable exercise of the authority’s functions. While the primary judge was critical of the Council’s handling of the situation, it found the Council’s conduct was not so unreasonable that it satisfied the test in s 36. Accordingly, the primary judge allowed the Council to rely on the statutory protection in s36 and dismissed the Plaintiff’s claim.

Appeal

Mr Dennison appealed on three grounds, contending that the primary judge erred in finding that:

section 36 applied to his common law negligence claim;

the installation and maintenance of the barricade formed part of the Council’s statutory functions; and

the Council’s conduct did not satisfy the statutory standard of unreasonableness.

Section 36 is not limited to breach of statutory duty

Mr Dennison argued that, in Hamcor1, the Queensland Supreme Court found s 36 does not apply to breaches of a common law duty of care – only to breaches of statutory duties. This argument is premised, in part, on the heading to s 36: ‘Proceedings against public or other authorities based on breach of statutory duty (our emphasis)’. The Court rejected this argument, declined to follow Hamcor., and agreed with the trial judge that the approach of the NSW Court of Appeal in Rodriguez2 was to be preferred.

It found that, while the heading to a section is a part of an act, it is ultimately only a short guide to what follows and was not instructive where it was inconsistent with the wording of the section. Given that the words used in the section do not refer to statutory duties (but rather use broader language namely “wrongful exercise of or failure to exercise a function”), it would be incorrect to read this limitation into the section simply due to its heading. The Court found that the use of the term ‘statutory duty’ in the heading is more likely to be an inelegant way of referring to a duty to exercise a function originating in statute (i.e. a duty to use a statutory power rather than a duty imposed by statute). This argument was supported by reference to the explanatory notes to the Act as well as other authorities.

The barricade formed part of the Council’s functions

Mr Dennison also argued that the erection of the barricade was not a function of the Council’s statutory power (and thus the higher threshold imposed by s 36 of the Act did not apply). He argued the relevant legislation conferring this power on the Council only refers to ‘construction, maintenance or improvement’ of roads, which had already been completed by the time the concrete had been laid. Alternatively, Mr Dennison argued that erecting a barrier is not part of construction, maintenance or improvement, and is only incidental to the Council’s function (in the same way that a fire truck driving to a fire is only incidental to the act of putting out the fire, as discussed in Rodriguez).

The Court upheld the primary judge’s conclusion on this ground noting that erecting and maintaining the barricade was part of the Council’s statutory functions powers to construct and maintain roads (conferred by s901 of the Local Government Act or s66 of the City of Brisbane Act). The power to access, excavate, reinstate and maintain the path necessarily extended to protecting the reinstated work and making the site secure and safe while the concrete cured, it was not merely incidental. The court found the alleged negligence was therefore properly characterised as alleged wrongful performance of a council function.

The “no reasonable authority” standard was satisfied

The appeal succeeded on the third ground. The Court held that the Council’s combined omissions met the demanding standard in s 36(2). The risk of a cyclist colliding with the barricade in darkness was foreseeable and carried the potential for serious harm. Despite this, the Council provided no advance reflective warning, no lighting, no effective delineation and no signage directing users to a safe alternative route – all of which were required according to the relevant standards and the Council’s own policies.

The Council team leader accepted that signs delineating safe passage were required at the site during the night and there was no evidence that the further precautions were unavailable due to cost or inconvenience. The Court considered that the primary judge had understated these requirements by describing additional precautions as merely “optimal or preferable”.

The Council urged that, to meet the threshold under s 36, Mr Dennison would need to show that the care taken by the Council in this case was below the least demanding of steps taken by other public authorities in similar circumstances. The Court disagreed with this approach as the fact that a public authority has acted in a certain way does not mean that the public authority was acting in a way properly considered reasonable. A court can assess what a notional reasonable authority would consider reasonable by reference to the evidence available, including: applicable standards, internal procedures and the nature and magnitude of the risk. Further, the Plaintiff did not have to establish by way of evidence what steps other Councils exercising that function would have taken to determine if this Council’s actions fell below the acceptable standard. The court was empowered to make this finding on the basis of the evidence before it.

In this case, the Council did not even meet its own standards and the Court found that a reasonable local authority could not consider the Council’s actions to be a reasonable discharge of its powers.

Outcome

The Court allowed the appeal and entered judgment for Mr Dennison in the amount of $675,926.77, as assessed by the primary judge. The Council was ordered to pay Mr Dennison’s costs of the proceeding and appeal.

Implications

This decision provides clarification regarding the scope of s 36 of the Act, namely that:

section 36 of the Act may apply to common law negligence claims, and is not limited to breach of statutory duty claims, provided the claim is substantively based on an alleged wrongful exercise or non-exercise of a public function;

actions which are either integral or necessarily ancillary to a statutory function may attract the protection of s 36, while those merely incidental to the function may not;

the statutory threshold is demanding but not insurmountable. Courts may find it satisfied where a public authority disregards a foreseeable risk and fails to adopt basic precautions required by relevant standards and its own procedures.

The decision confirms the broad reach of s 36 while demonstrating that the provision does not confer blanket immunity on public authorities. Its protection depends on the character of the function and whether the authority’s response falls within the range that could properly be considered reasonable in the circumstances.

It is worth noting the comparable provisions in both the NSW Civil Liability Act (ss43 and 43A) and the Victorian Wrongs Act (s84) are worded slightly differently and are specifically limited to claims involving a breach of statutory duty. However, Victoria’s Road Management Act allows Councils to rely on this statutory protection in claims arising from negligent performance of road management functions provided they have complied with a Council policy which is not Wednesbury unreasonable (s103).

Co-authored with Liam Jeffery

Footnotes

1. Hamcor Pty Ltd v State of Queensland [2014] QSC 224.

2. Queensland Bulk Water Supply Authority (t/as Seqwater) v Rodriguez & Sons Pty Ltd (2021) 393 ALR 162.