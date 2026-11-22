A party that has suffered a breach of contract in Vietnam usually starts from the value of what it was promised. Vietnamese courts and arbitral tribunals start somewhere else, with the loss the claimant can prove was caused by the breach. Most damages disputes are about the gap between those two figures.

Damages for breach of contract in Vietnam compensate the actual loss the breach caused, together with the profit or other benefit the injured party would have received had the contract been performed. The claimant must prove the breach, the loss and a direct causal link between them, and must show it took reasonable steps to limit the loss. Damages are compensatory only, and Vietnamese law does not award punitive damages for breach of contract.

Which rules apply depends on the contract. Contracts between traders for a commercial purpose currently fall under the Commercial Law 2005, and other contracts under the Civil Code 2015. On 13 November 2026, the National Assembly passed amendments that will remove the Commercial Law’s contract remedies chapter from 1 January 2028, leaving the Civil Code to govern contracts signed after that date.

What Damages for Breach of Contract Cover in Vietnam

Under the Commercial Law, damages cover the actual and direct loss caused by the breach and the direct profit the injured party would otherwise have earned. The Civil Code describes the same ground in different words. The injured party can claim the benefit the contract would have brought it, plus the costs it incurred because the contract was not performed, provided the two do not overlap. The Civil Code also allows a court to award compensation for non-material harm on the claimant’s request, though in commercial disputes this is rarely the focus.

In practical terms, recoverable loss usually falls into three groups:

The cost of replacing what was not delivered, such as the extra price paid to a substitute supplier

Costs wasted or incurred because of the breach, such as storage, transport, rework or penalties the claimant itself had to pay to its own customers

Lost profit on business that depended on the contract, such as resale orders that had to be cancelled

Loss that is indirect, speculative or caused by something other than the breach falls outside the claim. Where a party has no contract with the business that caused its loss, the claim becomes one for pure economic loss, which Vietnamese law treats very differently.

Proving Loss in a Breach of Contract Claim

Liability for damages under the Commercial Law requires three things: a breach, actual loss, and a direct causal link between the breach and the loss. The burden of proving each of them rests on the claimant, including the amount of the loss and the profit it says it would have made.

Lost profit is where claims most often fall short. A projection, a business plan or an estimate of market share carries little weight on its own. Courts look for documents showing that the profit was real and would have been earned, such as signed resale orders, past margins on the same product, or invoices from a substitute supplier.

Consider a manufacturer that agrees to buy components worth VND 10 billion from a supplier, which fails to deliver. The manufacturer buys the same components elsewhere at a VND 1.2 billion premium, and cancels two customer orders on which it would have earned VND 800 million. It also claims VND 3 billion of profit it projected from expanding into a new market with the finished product. The replacement premium and the margin on the cancelled orders are documented and directly caused by the breach, so they are recoverable. The VND 3 billion projection is not. When a supplier or manufacturer breaches its contract, the damages claim is built on records like these, assembled from the moment the breach occurs.

Penalty Clauses, Late-Payment Interest and Damages

Many contracts in Vietnam include a penalty clause, and its interaction with damages is one of the clearest differences between the two regimes.

Issue Commercial Law 2005 Civil Code 2015 Penalty amount Capped at 8% of the value of the breached obligation Agreed freely, with no general cap Penalty and damages together Both recoverable where a penalty was agreed Penalty only, unless the contract expressly provides for both Late-payment interest Average market rate for overdue debt, unless agreed otherwise Agreed rate up to 20% a year, or 10% a year if not agreed

In the manufacturer example, a commercial contract with an 8% penalty clause would give the manufacturer a penalty of VND 800 million on top of its VND 2 billion of proven damages. Under the Civil Code, a penalty clause of 10% would produce VND 1 billion, and if the contract did not expressly preserve the right to damages as well, that VND 1 billion would be all the manufacturer could recover, half of its proven loss.

Pre-agreed damages raise a separate question, because outside specific regimes Vietnamese law does not expressly provide for liquidated damages, and a fixed sum agreed in advance risks being treated as a penalty, which under the Commercial Law brings the 8% cap into play. The Construction Law 2025 is an exception, expressly allowing construction contracts to fix damages by reference to the obligation breached and the seriousness of the breach.

When Breach of Contract Damages Are Reduced or Excluded

Several rules reduce or remove a claim even where the breach is clear, and for a party defending a damages claim they are usually the main lines of defence:

Failure to mitigate. Under both regimes, the injured party must take reasonable steps to limit its loss. Under the Commercial Law, where it does not, the breaching party can ask for damages to be reduced by the loss that could have been avoided.

Under both regimes, the injured party must take reasonable steps to limit its loss. Under the Commercial Law, where it does not, the breaching party can ask for damages to be reduced by the loss that could have been avoided. The claimant’s own fault. Where the loss was caused partly by the injured party, the breaching party compensates only in proportion to its own fault.

Where the loss was caused partly by the injured party, the breaching party compensates only in proportion to its own fault. Statutory exemptions. Force majeure, or a breach caused entirely by the other party’s fault, can exempt the breaching party from liability. Under the Commercial Law, so can compliance with a decision of a state authority that the parties could not have known about when they signed. The breaching party must prove the exemption applies.

Force majeure, or a breach caused entirely by the other party’s fault, can exempt the breaching party from liability. Under the Commercial Law, so can compliance with a decision of a state authority that the parties could not have known about when they signed. The breaching party must prove the exemption applies. Limitation of liability clauses. Under the Civil Code, the breaching party compensates the whole of the loss unless the parties have agreed otherwise, and the Commercial Law also recognises exemptions the parties have agreed. A contract can therefore cap damages or exclude certain types of loss. A court will still examine whether the clause is valid and whether it covers the loss claimed, so its precise wording usually decides how much protection it gives.

Under the Civil Code, the breaching party compensates the whole of the loss unless the parties have agreed otherwise, and the Commercial Law also recognises exemptions the parties have agreed. A contract can therefore cap damages or exclude certain types of loss. A court will still examine whether the clause is valid and whether it covers the loss claimed, so its precise wording usually decides how much protection it gives. Limitation periods. A commercial contract claim must currently be brought within two years of the breach, and a civil contract claim within three years of when the claimant knew or should have known of it. A strong claim brought out of time is dismissed if the defendant raises limitation.

Commercial Law Changes for Contracts Signed From 2028

The law passed on 13 November 2026 repeals Chapter VII of the Commercial Law, the chapter containing the 8% penalty cap, the damages rules and the two-year limitation period, with effect from 1 January 2028. Most of the law’s other changes take effect on 1 July 2027.

The repeal does not reach back to existing contracts. Contracts for the sale of goods and services validly concluded before 1 January 2028 continue to be governed by the law in force when they were signed, including for limitation purposes, unless the parties agree otherwise. That applies whether the contract is still being performed or was completed before 2028 and is disputed later. Contracts signed from 2028 will be governed by the Civil Code. For those contracts, the size of a penalty depends on what the parties agreed, with no statutory cap, and a penalty clause will exclude damages unless the contract says both are recoverable.

Businesses signing long-term supply, distribution or service agreements now are working under two regimes at once. Penalty and damages clauses drafted around the 8% cap, and liability caps set with the current rules in mind, will need revisiting for contracts entered into from that date.