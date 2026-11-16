Foul Play? Sports Fan Data Is Fueling The Next Class Action Boom

Fan data is now one of the sports industry’s most valuable assets – and is simultaneously becoming one of its most litigated. Leagues, teams, venues, sportsbooks, media platforms, and their technology vendors face a steady stream of class actions targeting how they collect, share, and monetize video-viewing histories, biometric identifiers, wagering behavior, and youth and athlete data. Recent months have brought a Supreme Court VPPA argument, a California rollback of one popular wiretap theory, high-profile venue and ticketing breach suits, and novel AI-focused sportsbook claims. Here are six trends to watch:

1. Tracking Pixel and Video Content Claims

Sports properties are some of the largest publishers of online video – game highlights, press conferences, and behind-the-scenes content – and many of them pair that video with fan accounts, newsletters, and advertising pixels. That combination has made them a favorite target for plaintiffs alleging that sports websites and apps use tracking pixels to share fans’ video-viewing histories with advertising platforms in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA), a 1988 statute originally aimed at video rental stores. That theory is now before the Supreme Court. On October 14, 2026, the Court heard argument in Salazar v. Paramount Global, d/b/a 247Sports, No. 25-459, which asks whether a “consumer” includes subscribers to any of a provider’s goods or services – such as a free newsletter – or only its audiovisual offerings. The circuits are split 2-2, and a decision is expected by June 2027. A broad ruling could dramatically expand class sizes for sports properties that pair video with newsletters, loyalty programs, or ticketing accounts. The NBA is fighting a parallel battle. In Salazar v. National Basketball Association, the same plaintiff alleges that, after he signed up for a free NBA.com newsletter, the Meta Pixel on NBA.com sent his video-viewing history and Facebook ID to Facebook. In 2024, the Second Circuit revived the case, holding that a newsletter subscriber can qualify as a VPPA “consumer.” On remand, the district court dismissed the claims again in October 2025 on a different ground – that the data transmitted was not “personally identifiable information” an ordinary person could use to identify what he watched, an issue on which the circuits are split 3-1. The Second Circuit heard the second appeal on June 16, 2026, and a decision remains pending as of this writing. Between the two cases, sports properties face two separate questions – who counts as a “consumer” and what counts as protected viewing data – either of which could reshape VPPA exposure.

2. State Wiretap and Eavesdropping Theories

Sports digital properties are built for fan engagement – live chat for ticketing questions, session replay to optimize checkout, pixels that power sponsorship and advertising revenue, and SDKs embedded in team and league apps. Each of those tools can draw claims under state wiretap statutes, most prominently the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), on the theory that the vendor is a third party “intercepting” fans’ communications. On September 30, 2026, Governor Newsom signed SB 690, which, effective January 1, 2027, eliminates private CIPA pen-register and trap-and-trace claims under Section 638.51 based on website and app conduct – reaching pending claims in cases filed on or after January 1, 2025. Plaintiffs’ firms have signaled a constitutional challenge to that retroactivity provision, but the law is already shaping pending cases: at least one judge has cited SB 690 in dropping claims. But SB 690 leaves the wiretapping and eavesdropping provisions (Sections 631 and 632) untouched, and plaintiffs are expected to shift theories rather than retreat. Courts are trending toward defendants – one tally counted four of six September 2026 rulings in defendants’ favor – and on July 20, 2026, a California federal judge declared the most prolific individual CIPA plaintiff a vexatious litigant. At the federal level, the Halt Abusive Internet Lawsuits (HAIL) Act was introduced in September 2026. For teams, leagues, and ticketing platforms, the bottom line is that SB 690 narrows – but does not eliminate – the exposure created by fan-facing chat, checkout, and app tools.

3. Biometric Privacy Exposure

Biometric privacy remains a major exposure area, from venue facial recognition and credentialing to fingerprint timeclocks and athlete wearables. Madison Square Garden now illustrates how biometric programs compound breach risk: beginning June 16, 2026, proposed class actions were filed in the Southern District of New York against MSG entities after the ShinyHunters group claimed to have taken more than 26 million records. The complaints allege the data included facial-recognition data captured at venue entry; MSG has not confirmed what, if anything, was taken. The claims sound principally in negligence – proof that biometric risk extends beyond BIPA notice-and-consent theories – and in July 2026, New York lawmakers renewed a push to ban facial recognition at venues like the Garden.

4. Data Breach and Account Takeover Litigation

Ticketing, loyalty, and fan-account databases remain prime targets. On October 1, 2026, Live Nation notified the Vermont Attorney General of an incident exposing sensitive information for a small number of individuals, and at least three proposed class actions followed in the Central District of California within a week, although all three plaintiffs dropped their suits by early November. Ticketmaster also reported a Brazilian customer-data incident tied to a third-party analytics tool. In youth sports, Stack Sports began notifying individuals on July 27, 2026 of a breach exposing payment card and checking account data. And on October 20, 2026, a North Carolina federal court approved a $132,000 settlement for a NASCAR team’s employees while doubting the strength of the claims – a reminder that even weak breach cases tend to settle.

5. Sensitive Data Concerns in Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports

Sportsbooks and fantasy platforms hold some of the most sensitive data in sports: precise geolocation, identity documents, financial information, and detailed wagering profiles. A new wave of suits targets AI-driven personalization. Several recent lawsuits have alleged that sportsbooks built machine-learning models from betting records to target promotions, in breach of their privacy notices, and that the apps bypass self-exclusion tools and are defectively designed. These complaints recast data use as both a privacy violation and a product defect.

6. Youth Data, Athlete Data, and Regulatory Pressure

Regulators are filling gaps that private plaintiffs cannot. The FTC’s amended COPPA Rule – which adds biometric identifiers to the definition of personal information – became enforceable on April 22, 2026. The California Privacy Protection Agency fined PlayOn Sports, parent of the GoFan ticketing platform and NFHS Network, $1.1 million in its first decision involving students, and issued a string of data broker decisions in August and September 2026 – a signal for organizations that license fan data. On the athlete side, the NCAA has issued guidance emphasizing institutional governance of wearable and performance data, which teams and schools should evaluate under overlapping biometric, consumer privacy, and employment frameworks.

What to be on the lookout for: