Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Welcoming Regulation: The NBA's Venture Into Prediction Markets

Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Contributor
Steptoe LLP

Steptoe LLP

Steptoe International (UK) LLP has built a strong reputation for providing top-quality regulatory,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Steptoe LLP

The NBA has entered into groundbreaking partnerships with prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket, marking the league's first formal venture into this emerging space. These agreements grant the platforms access to NBA intellectual property and data while establishing an unprecedented regulatory framework through an information-sharing agreement with the CFTC. The move reflects the league's effort to balance fan engagement opportunities with integrity protections following recent high-profile betting scanda

United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Andrew C. Adams
Andrew C. Adams
Matt Galvin
Matt Galvin
Patrick F. Linehan
Patrick F. Linehan
Ross Weingarten
Ross Weingarten
Alex Wolf
Alex Wolf
Ethan Fintzen
Ethan Fintzen
John Mucciolo
John Mucciolo

On October 26, the NBA announced partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket, making them the league's official prediction markets.1 These are the first formal partnerships that the NBA has entered into with prediction markets.2 The NBA's agreements permit Kalshi and Polymarket to use the NBA's "IP, marketing rights and promotional activations" and access NBA data.3 However, this partnership comes with a regulatory twist: the NBA simultaneously announced that it has reached an agreement with the CFTC that allows information-sharing between the league and the regulator "ensuring that NBA-related prediction markets are subject to appropriate regulatory oversight and integrity protections."4

Previously, the NBA imposed restrictions on its affiliated sports books5 following several high-profile betting scandals involving NBA players and coaches.6 For example, the Department of Justice indicted NBA guard Malik Beasley in June 2026 for his alleged role in an illegal betting scheme, through which Beasley allegedly sought to pay off millions in gambling debts by ensuring his lenders won their wagers.7 The restrictions imposed by the NBA on sports books prohibit bets that are susceptible to abuse, including "[u]nder bets on players expected to play fewer than 12 minutes per game…[and] single-event player markets—wagers that are placed on a player's single play and dependent on a negative outcome."8

The agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket demonstrate that the NBA is seeking to strike a balance between, on the one hand, promoting fan engagement and recognizing that sports books and prediction markets are a feature of the professional sports landscape and, on the other hand, ensuring that the integrity around event contracts remains intact.9 The NBA's approach is consistent with that of the MLB and NHL, which similarly partnered with specific prediction markets while also signing information-sharing agreements with the CFTC to ensure the integrity of their sports.10

The NBA's posture signals a growing recognition that greater regulation of sports betting and prediction markets is necessary to prevent abuse and manipulation. Furthermore, as Democrats assume control of Congress, the likelihood of major sports betting and prediction market regulation increases. Look for an upcoming client alert that further explores the impact of the recent elections. Steptoe's Sports Integrity Team advises leagues, conferences, and teams on sports integrity issues across the sporting landscape.

Footnotes

1 Press Release, NBA, NBA Establishes Integrity Framework and Com. P'ships for Prediction Markets (Oct. 26, 2026), https://www.nba.com/news/nba-establishes-integrity-framework-and-commercial-partnerships-for-prediction-markets.

2 Mike Vorkunov, NBA Announces Partnership with Prediction Markets Kalshi, Polymarket, The Athletic (Oct. 26, 2026), https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7723134/2026/10/26/nba-kalshi-polymarket-agreement-prediction-markets/.

3 NBA Establishes Integrity Framework and Com. P'ships for Prediction Markets, supra note 1.

Id.; Memorandum of Understanding Between the Commodity Futures Trading Comm'n and the Nat'l Basketball Ass'n.

5 Kurt Helin, NBA Works with Sportsbook Partners to Remove Specific Wagers, Prop Bet Parlays on Games, NBC Sports (Oct. 16, 2026), https://www.nbcsports.com/nba/news/nba-works-with-sportsbook-partners-to-remove-specific-wagers-prop-bet-parlays-on-games.

Id.

7 Robby Kalland, Malik Beasley Indicted on Illegal Sports Gambling Charges Along with Fellow Ex-NBA Player Ed Davis, CBS Sports (June 29, 2026), https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/malik-beasley-illegal-sports-gambling-indictment-ed-davis/.

8 Mike Vorkunov, NBA, Sportsbooks to Restrict Bets on Single Plays, Other ‘Low-Likelihood, High-Payout' Wagers, The Athletic (Oct. 16, 2026), https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7694070/2026/10/16/nba-gambling-policy-bets-rules-update/.

See id.

10 Davis Giangiulio, NBA Enters Prediction Markets with Kalshi, Polymarket Partnerships, CNBC (Oct. 26, 2026), https://www.cnbc.com/2026/10/26/nba-kalshi-polymarket-prediction-markets.html; Press Release, CFTC, CFTC and MLB Sign Groundbreaking MOU (Mar. 19, 2026), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9199-26; Press Release, CFTC, CFTC and National Hockey League Sign MOU Related to Integrity in Professional Hockey (May 21, 2026), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9235-26.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

California Requires Disclosure Of AI-Generated People In Advertising

California has enacted a groundbreaking AI disclosure law requiring advertisers to clearly identify when synthetic performers appear in their marketing materials. The legislation, set to take effect in 2027, includes a private right of enforcement that could potentially open the door to class action litigation against brands using AI-generated performers without proper disclosure.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

FCC Revises TCPA Consent Revocation Rules: Exclusive Opt-Out Methods, Category-Specific Revocations, And Other Key Changes

The Federal Communications Commission has unanimously approved sweeping changes to its Telephone Consumer Protection Act consent revocation rules, fundamentally altering how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests for calls and texts. These new regulations replace the controversial 2024 "revoke all" rule with more flexible options that allow companies to designate exclusive opt-out methods while distinguishing between marketing and informational messages.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Nationwide EAS Test Coming November 17, 2026

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on November 17, 2026, requiring participation from all radio and television stations, cable systems, and satellite services. EAS Participants must file three separate forms through the EAS Test Reporting System, with specific deadlines ranging from October 30, 2026, through January 2027. Certain translator and repeater stations are exempt from the registration and filing requirements.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Sanctions Update: October 26, 2026

This comprehensive sanctions update examines the US Department of Homeland Security's exclusion order on DeepSeek AI products across federal agencies, exploring implications for US-China tech competition and potential escalation in AI controls. The analysis covers recent international sanctions developments including Iran's shadow fleet network, intellectual property theft enforcement, and evolving regulatory measures across US, EU, and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

The Analysts' Brief: The US-Russia Diesel Deal

The Trump administration's October 2025 diesel deal with Russia promises temporary sanctions relief to ease US fuel prices before midterm elections, but analysts question whether the limited supply will meaningfully impact global markets or represent a lasting shift in US-Russia relations. The agreement has already strained transatlantic partnerships and US-Ukraine cooperation while raising compliance uncertainties for businesses navigating evolving sanctions regimes.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 14, 2026

The Treasury Department intensifies economic pressure on Iran through Operation Economic Outcast, suspending aviation licenses and sanctioning dozens of entities while implementing a presumption of denial for Iran-related transactions. Meanwhile, new enforcement actions target Chinese cybercrime platforms, Ecuadorian terrorist organizations, and Israeli settlers, as Congress considers comprehensive Russia-Iran sanctions legislation.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP