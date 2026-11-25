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The Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence may change the speed and scale of advertising, which draws attention to fundamental legal requirements.

Brands and advertisers remain responsible for claims made on their behalf by influencers.

Managing AI and influencer marketing risk is through a repeatable compliance framework that integrates claim review, disclosure controls, contractual protections, and post-publication monitoring.

Modern marketing is increasingly shaped by the convergence of influencer content and generative artificial intelligence. Brands are using creators, affiliates, virtual endorsers, synthetic performers, and AI-assisted production tools to create and distribute consumer-facing content at unprecedented speed.

That speed heightens familiar legal risks: Unsupported claims can spread quickly across channels, disclosures can be lost in platform formats, synthetic content can blur authenticity, and contractual rights may not match how content is ultimately used.

Regulators haven’t created a single AI-marketing framework. Instead, they’re applying familiar advertising, consumer protection, endorsement, and right-of-publicity principles to new technologies while adding targeted AI-disclosure rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in September signed Senate Bill 1050, making California the second state to require disclosure when an AI-generated “synthetic performer” appears in advertising. That law, which takes effect Jan. 1, doesn’t displace the broader framework governing AI-assisted and influencer campaigns from the Federal Trade Commission, state consumer-protection statutes, right-of-publicity laws, platform rules, and contract terms.

Here are practical tips for managing AI risks without overcomplicating campaign review.

Review AI and influencer content as advertising. Content used to sell a product or service should be reviewed as advertising, regardless of whether it was created by a brand, creator, affiliate, agency, AI tool, avatar, or synthetic spokesperson.

AI may change the speed and scale of content creation, but it doesn’t displace the core questions: What is the consumer takeaway? Is the claim truthful and substantiated? Are material limitations and relationships disclosed? Does the advertiser have the necessary rights?

Practical tip: Build review protocols around claims, not technology. Legal review should identify express, implied, visual, comparative, testimonial, and disclosure claims. If an AI tool generates copy, imagery, rankings, scripts, demonstrations, avatar dialogue, or product recommendations, treat those outputs as claim-generating materials subject to ordinary substantiation and clearance.

Lock down substantiation before content leaves controlled channels. The FTC requires advertisers to have a reasonable basis for objective advertising claims before dissemination. That duty extends to claims made on a brand’s behalf by influencers and in AI-generated content, even when the brand didn’t write the words.

Influencer and AI campaigns often carry risk because the final content outpaces the evidence. For example, creators may present individual experiences as typical when those experiences don’t match the product’s proven, representative results; demonstration videos may depict results the substantiation doesn’t support; and AI-generated visual comparisons to competing products may convey unsupported superiority claims. Influencers also may make health claims that risk triggering regulatory enforcement.

Practical tip: Use a claim-support matrix for higher-risk campaigns. The matrix should identify permissible claims, prohibited claims, substantiation, disclosure requirements, and escalation triggers. For regulated products, it should flag claims that could alter intended use, imply disease-treatment benefits, omit risk information, or create FDA or other sector-specific concerns.

Don’t let AI create fake testimonials, fake experiences, or fake independence. The FTC’s consumer reviews and testimonials rule is important for AI-enabled marketing because it reaches practices that AI tools make easy to generate at scale. It prohibits fake or nonexistent endorsers, including AI-generated reviews attributed to people who don’t exist, and testimonials that misrepresent the endorser’s use of, or experience with, the product.

AI avatars and virtual spokespeople are allowed, but they may qualify as “testimonials” and are unlawful where the underlying testimonial is false or would deceive consumers under Section 5 of the FTC Act and the agency’s endorsement guides. AI tools that generate or curate “independent” reviews on a brand’s own site can implicate the rule’s prohibitions on company-controlled review websites and review suppression.

Consumer reviews remain a key FTC enforcement priority. In 2026, the agency charged supplement marketer TruHeight with violating the rule by, among other things, using fake, bot-run Facebook and Instagram accounts to post AI-generated comments, a matter resolved with a $750,000 payment. Brands using or considering AI-powered review tools should confirm that the content they generate or display reflects real people, real experiences, and genuine independence.

Practical tip: Prohibit AI-generated purported consumer reviews, user experiences, star ratings, case studies, and testimonials unless the underlying experience is real, authorized, and substantiated. If an AI avatar or synthetic spokesperson delivers brand copy, avoid wording that implies personal use, independent evaluation, or real-consumer status unless those implications are true and appropriately disclosed.

AI-powered review tools, product-comparison widgets, rankings, and “best of” pages also require care. If the advertiser controls the review environment, the presentation shouldn’t imply independent review or neutral editorial judgment unless that is true. AI curation can create review-suppression risk if positive displayed reviews are represented as most or all reviews while negative reviews are withheld based on sentiment rather than neutral criteria.

Update synthetic-performer disclosure protocols. Two states now require disclosures for certain advertisements that use AI-generated performers.

New York’s law requires advertisers to conspicuously disclose when a commercial advertisement uses a “synthetic performer” — generally, an AI- or algorithmically created digital asset intended to give the impression of a human performer who isn’t recognizable as a real, identifiable person.

California’s SB 1050 similarly requires a clear and conspicuous disclosure when an advertisement prominently includes a synthetic performer. Both laws signal that synthetic-performer disclosure should become a standard part of advertising clearance for campaigns using realistic AI-generated people, voices, or performances.

Practical tip: Legal departments should confirm whether any ads prominently include a realistic AI-generated figure, voice, or representation performing, narrating, demonstrating, or otherwise helping sell a product or service. If so, analyze whether California, New York, platform rules, or other state disclosure obligations apply; whether the asset fits the statutory definition of a synthetic performer; and whether the disclosure is clear, conspicuous, and placed in the same medium as the performance.

Design disclosures before content is created. The FTC’s endorsement guides call for disclosure of any “material connection” between an endorser and a brand, meaning any connection that may affect the weight consumers give to an endorsement. Those connections can include influencer, affiliate, ambassador, employee, family, free-product, discount-code, commission, and paid-partnership relationships.

Disclosures must be clear and conspicuous, and made in the same medium as the endorsement. Platform “paid partnership” or automated affiliate labels may help, but they may not be sufficient if they aren’t visible, don’t identify the sponsor, appear only after a consumer expands a caption, or fail to describe the full relationship.

Practical tip: Decide disclosure language, placement, and format before content creation begins. For short-form video, disclosures often should appear on screen and, where practical, in audio. For affiliate content, require plain-language disclosure of commissions or sponsor relationships near the endorsement. For reposted, clipped, boosted, or translated content, confirm that disclosures remain visible and understandable in the final placement.

Treat oversight, monitoring, and contracts as core controls. Advertisers can be responsible for misleading or unsubstantiated claims made through creators, affiliates, brand partners, agencies, social media tools, and AI systems.

Formal sponsorship isn’t the only risk trigger: if a brand supplies product, provides claims guidance, reposts content, comments approvingly, boosts a creator’s post, or otherwise adopts the message, the legal team should assume the brand may be responsible for the content’s claims and disclosures.

Practical tip: Consider using a tiered oversight program: require pre-publication review for high-risk categories such as health, safety, children, and AI-generated endorsements, while lower-risk categories can use controls such as approved claim lists, creator training, spot-checking, and automated monitoring.

Document guidance, monitoring, escalation, and remediation. Although not a safe harbor, the FTC has indicated that effective guidance, monitoring, and remedial action should reduce the incidence of deceptive claims and an advertiser’s odds of facing an FTC enforcement action.

Contracts should align with the campaign’s use of content and technology. Agreements should address:

Claims guidance

Approvals

Takedowns

Monitoring cooperation

Reposting and paid amplification rights

Name, image, and likeness and right-of-publicity licenses

Platform compliance

AI-generated or AI-modified content

Digital replicas, synthetic voice or likeness use

Training or reuse of outputs

Post-term use

For digital replicas, don’t rely on generic content ownership; several states require specific descriptions of intended uses and counsel or union representation, or an opportunity for counsel review, depending on the statute.

Preserve campaign files and refresh governance. AI and influencer advertising risk isn’t limited to regulator enforcement. Plaintiffs may bring price-premium claims based on undisclosed influencer relationships; competitors may bring National Advertising Division challenges; performers, creators, or voice actors may assert contract, right-of-publicity, or digital-replica claims; and platforms may remove content, reduce reach, suspend monetization, or limit analytics access.

Practical tip: Preserve final creative, substantiation, creator briefs, approvals, disclosure instructions, platform screenshots, affiliate terms, monitoring logs, takedown requests, vendor representations, and versions showing how disclosures appeared across placements. Establish a cross-functional protocol with intake questions, approved and prohibited claims, disclosure matrices, contract templates, and post-publication monitoring. Revisit the protocol regularly because state statutes, platform rules, and agency priorities are developing quickly.

As AI tools, influencer programs, and synthetic-performer laws evolve, the most effective risk-mitigation strategy is a repeatable process connecting legal review, marketing execution, contract controls, and post-publication monitoring.

This article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg Industry Group Inc., the publisher of Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, and Bloomberg Government, or its owners.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law.