Episode 7: Part 2 – Readying For The Inevitable: Former FBI Leaders On Incident Response And Business Resilience (Podcast)

Building on last week’s discussion of sophisticated cyberattack campaigns, today’s episode focuses on preparing for and responding to these large-scale threats. Organizations can successfully navigate cyber events by planning, testing, and coordinating their people, processes, and communications long before a crisis emerges.

Pam Signorello continues her conversation with Lyn Brown and Erin Joe, two former senior FBI officials who collectively spent more than 50 years investigating matters of national security and overseeing cyber investigations. As members of Wiley’s Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice, Lyn and Erin share insights on what drives resilience – including building leadership depth, eliminating single points of failure, understanding contractual and regulatory reporting obligations, and conducting realistic tabletop exercises.

Cyber incidents are inevitable, but chaos is preventable. How can organizations strengthen their resilience before a crisis occurs? Find out in this episode of The Cyber Periscope.

The Pratt’s Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Report article referenced in Part 1 of this discussion is available here.