ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Writ-Bits: Where Do Writs Fit?
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Benjamin Shatz explores the strategic role and procedural nuances of writ petitions in appellate practice, examining when and how these extraordinary remedies should be deployed in California courts. The column provides practical guidance on navigating the complexities of writ practice and understanding where these petitions fit within the broader appellate landscape.
Please read “Writ-Bits: Where Do Writs Fit,” the latest “Exceptionally Appealing” column by Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz in the Daily Journal.
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