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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Writ-Bits: Where Do Writs Fit?

Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
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Benjamin Shatz explores the strategic role and procedural nuances of writ petitions in appellate practice, examining when and how these extraordinary remedies should be deployed in California courts. The column provides practical guidance on navigating the complexities of writ practice and understanding where these petitions fit within the broader appellate landscape.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Benjamin G. Shatz
Benjamin G. Shatz
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Please read “Writ-Bits: Where Do Writs Fit,” the latest “Exceptionally Appealing” column by Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz in the Daily Journal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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