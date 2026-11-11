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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Inside Arbitration Issue 22: Perspectives On Cross-border Disputes

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This edition of Inside Arbitration examines how technological transformation, geopolitical disruption, and evolving dispute resolution mechanisms are reshaping international arbitration practice. From AI's growing influence in hearing rooms to the contractual consequences of global supply chain disruptions, the publication explores critical challenges facing arbitration practitioners and businesses operating in an increasingly complex commercial landscape.

GlobalLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Andrew Cannon
Andrew Cannon
Simon Chapman KC
Simon Chapman KC
Elizabeth Kantor
Elizabeth Kantor
Vanessa Naish
Vanessa Naish
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Explore the latest issue of Inside Arbitration from our global Arbitration Practice, covering three forces that are reshaping international arbitration today

We are delighted to share with you the latest interactive issue of this publication from our leading global Arbitration Practice – Inside Arbitration Issue 22.

This edition features two special interviews. Our Global CEO, Justin D'Agostino, is interviewed following his appointment as ICC Vice-Chair in June 2026. He discusses the ICC's role in international business and dispute resolution, and the trends shaping global commerce in an increasingly complex world. Additionally, HSF Kramer partner Jonathan Ripley-Evans interviews Professor Lise Bosman, President of the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa's International Court and Senior Legal Counsel at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, about the development of arbitration in South Africa and how we can build the next generation of arbitration practitioners.

Alongside these interviews, this edition explores three forces that are reshaping international arbitration today. Beginning with the theme of technological transformation, we examine how space-enabled technologies are being deployed in the mining sector, creating new commercial risks and potential disputes as operators become increasingly reliant on satellite infrastructure and data. We then turn to geopolitics, where we consider the contractual consequences of conflict, sanctions and global supply chain disruption for energy and commodities businesses, including issues of force majeure, frustration and illegality. We also explore the unique risks arising from defence-sector construction projects, where national security considerations, emerging technologies and evolving project specifications present new challenges. Finally, we examine developments within arbitration and dispute resolution itself, assessing the impact of AI on arbitration practice, and consider the safeguards needed to ensure human judgment remains central to the process. We also explore the growing role of arbitration in resolving global FRAND licensing disputes and assess whether the latest ICC Rules have further strengthened arbitration's appeal for banking and finance disputes.

We hope you enjoy this edition of Inside Arbitration and we look forward to hearing your feedback.

Articles in this edition include:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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