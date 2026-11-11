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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Three Strikes And You’re Out – Sort Of

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A federal court in New York has issued a series of rulings that demonstrate the serious consequences of filing legal documents containing AI-generated hallucinated citations and fabricated case law. The decisions trace an escalating pattern of sanctions, from initial warnings to substantial fee awards and disciplinary referrals, as counsel repeatedly submitted filings bearing unmistakable signs of unsupervised generative AI use.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Kathryn C. Cole
Kathryn C. Cole

A recent case out of the Southern District of New York (No. 24-CV-6290 (DEH) (BCM), SDNY) reads like a manual of how not to use AI. In fact, the court repeatedly found that the plaintiff’s filings bore the hallmarks of unsupervised generative-AI drafting — including hallucinated, non-existent case citations — and sanctioned the plaintiff accordingly. The AI-related findings appear across three principal decisions:

  • LiveVideo I — Report & Recommendation (the Report or the R&R), Aug. 12, 2025 (Moses, M.J.) (2025 WL 2933706 (S.D.N.Y. Aug. 12, 2025));
  • LiveVideo II — Opinion & Order adopting the R&R, Sept. 30, 2025 (Ho, J.) (2025 WL 2778110 (S.D.N.Y. Sept. 30, 2025)); and
  • LiveVideo III — Opinion & Order on sanctions, June 9, 2026 (Ho, J.) (2026 WL 1662131 (S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2026)).

The AI-Related Findings

1. “Telltale signs” of AI drafting (Aug. 12, 2025)

Magistrate Judge Moses first flagged the AI problem in the Aug. 12, 2025, Report. Although the plaintiff’s Rule 59(e) papers bore counsel’s typed signature, the court observed that they were marked by odd formatting, a poor grasp of citation basics, jumbled and incomplete sentences, incomprehensible paragraphs, and random quotations from inapposite cases. The court noted that the brief included passages bearing “telltale signs of having been supplied by…an AI tool”— pointing specifically to a leftover line reading, “Here’s a revised and more coherent version of the text, with duplicate ideas removed and missing ideas added to lists.” (2025 WL 2933706 (S.D.N.Y. Aug. 12, 2025)).

The R&R did not, however, rest its Rule 11 recommendation on the AI drafting as such. The recommended sanctions at that time were grounded in other issues, including the improper purpose behind the suit, and counsel’s abdication of his nondelegable Rule 11 duties (including allowing his ECF credentials to be used by others to file papers he did not write, review, or authorize). The AI drafting functioned as evidence of that abdication rather than as an independent basis for sanctions.

2.Adoption of the Report (Sept. 30, 2025)

Judge Ho adopted the Report in full, imposing the financial penalty jointly on plaintiff and its counsel, referring counsel to the District’s Grievance Committee, and entering a filing injunction restricting further motions in this case as well as future related suits in any federal district court (2025 WL 2778110 (S.D.N.Y. Sept. 30, 2025)) (The Filing Injunction). This order did not include any independent AI analysis – significantly, it made the Report’s recommendations binding and set up the contempt/sanctions posture that produced the central AI ruling.

3. The Central AI Ruling — Fee Sanctions for AI-Fabricated Filings (June 9, 2026)

Then on June 9, 2026, Judge Ho issued an opinion and order granting in full defendants’ motion for sanctions. In granting the motion, the court agreed with defense counsel that the action was part of a yearslong pattern of vexatious litigation and found that the challenged filings were pursued in bad faith. The court also found that, in direct violation of the Filing Injunction, the plaintiff filed a flurry of motions, and “nearly all of the motions … contain the hallmarks of artificial intelligence (‘AI’) fabrication, including non-existent hallucinated cases, formatting unchanged from that produced by AI platforms, and remnants of prompts that the drafter declined to delete before filing.” The court also noted counsel’s admission that he did not prepare, review, or file at least one of plaintiff’s motions. (2026 WL 1662131 (S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2026)). The court found the pattern continued even into the sanctions briefing itself: Plaintiff’s April 14, 2026, opposition “again appears to be drafted entirely by AI and contains hallucinated case citations.” (2026 WL 1662131 (S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2026)).

In the operative analysis, the court held that each of the struck motions was sanctionable for three independent reasons: (1) motions filed in violation of the Filing Injunction are per se meritless; (2) the motions were repetitive of previously rejected arguments; and (3) each “appears to have been drafted by AI, contains hallucinated, non-existent quotations, and provides no real authority to support the arguments made within.” For the AI point, the court relied on the Second Circuit’s decision in Park v. Kim,1 which referred an attorney to the Grievance Committee for a Rule 11 violation for preparing filings with an AI tool and failing to ensure their accuracy. (2026 WL 1662131 (S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2026)).

Legal Standards Applied

The June 9, 2026, sanctions were imposed under 28 U.S.C. § 1927 and the court’s inherent power, not Rule 11. Under both, the court may award fees on clear evidence that the offending party’s claims were entirely without color and were brought in bad faith — and bad faith may be inferred from conduct so meritless it must have been undertaken for an improper purpose such as delay or harassment. AI-driven, hallucination-laden, authority-free character of the filings supported both the “without color” and “bad faith” findings.

Having determined that sanctions were warranted, the court applied the Second Circuit’s lodestar framework and awarded $85,056 in attorneys’ fees and costs, payable within 21 days, and again referred plaintiff’s counsel to the Grievance Committee.

What This Means for Attorneys Using Generative AI

There are several notable takeaways from this series of decisions. First, AI misuse is corroborating evidence of sanctionable conduct, and not alone sanctionable activity. The court never treated the sloppy “use of AI” as itself sanctionable. The sanctionable conduct was filing frivolous, injunction-violating papers containing fabricated authority. The AI findings mattered because they confirmed that the filings were untethered from any genuine legal research and that counsel had not discharged his personal duty to verify what was filed under his name. This tracks the emerging judicial consensus reflected in Park v. Kim: the violation lies in failing to check AI output, not in improperly using the tool.

Second, the attorney’s nondelegable certification duty is the linchpin. The recurring theme across all three decisions is that counsel signed, or allowed to be filed under his credentials, papers he did not write, review, or authorize. Hallucinated citations are the visible symptom; the Rule 11 problem is the absence of the “inquiry reasonable under the circumstances” that an attorney’s signature certifies. An attorney may not insulate himself by attributing AI-generated work to someone else.

Finally, the AI-fabrication conduct persisted despite a $10,000 penalty, a Grievance Committee referral, and the Filing Injunction — and even appeared in the very brief opposing the fee motion. That unbroken pattern drove the court from a modest deterrent penalty to a full fee-shifting award and a second disciplinary referral. The case illustrates how repeated, uncorrected AI misuse compounds the exposure for both party and counsel. The decisions underscore that filing AI-assisted papers without verifying every citation and quotation may expose counsel to Rule 11 sanctions, § 1927 and inherent-power fee awards, and disciplinary referral — and that courts now recognize specific “hallmarks” of unsupervised AI drafting as red flags.

Footnote

Park v. Kim, 91 F.4th 610 (2d Cir. 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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