Sixth Circuit Reverses State Court Remand Of PBM Dispute

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed a Kentucky state court decision that remanded a dispute between the state of Kentucky and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) over an alleged conspiracy to increase the availability of prescription opioids. Under this ruling, the dispute will remain in federal court rather than state court. The case is Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Express Scripts Inc. et al., Case Number 25-5866, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

A three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit based its holding on its January 2026 opinion in another case involving the state of Ohio and PBMs. In that case, titled Ohio ex rel. Yost v. Ascent Health Services, LLC, the appellate court reversed a state-court remand of the dispute over increased prescription drug prices and ruled the case belonged in federal court. Based on that precedent, the court reasoned, Kentucky could not disclaim federal jurisdiction to keep the case in state court.

According to the appellate panel, because the court rejected Ohio’s similar attempt in Yost to avoid federal jurisdiction by disclaiming liability for federal conduct, it must also reject Kentucky’s bid to disclaim federal jurisdiction.

In both the Ohio and Kentucky cases, the PBMs argued for federal jurisdiction on the claim that some health plans involved in the claims covered federal workers and thus fell within the purview of the Federal Employees Health Benefits Act (FEHBA). The Sixth Circuit panel ruled that FEHBA was only one of several factors that pointed to federal jurisdiction. The relevant factors derive from a three-factor test the appellate court established in Yost. These factors include the following:

A defendant who is a federal officer or acting under a federal officer;

The lawsuit targets conduct related to acts of federal office; and

The lawsuit involves colorable federal defenses.

In this case, the appellate panel noted that the PBMs offered colorable federal defenses, including preemption under FEHBA and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). The ERISA preemption defense applied because the lawsuit would affect how Optum structures its “standard formulary” in ERISA-governed plans.