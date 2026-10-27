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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Personal Injury Demand & Settlement Negotiation Strategies

Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
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Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan

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Effective demand and settlement negotiation requires meticulous preparation and strategic execution. Learn how top plaintiff attorneys evaluate damages, build compelling demand packages, and navigate pre-suit negotiations to maximize case value and secure optimal recoveries for their clients.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan

Demand and settlement negotiation is both an art and a discipline. The attorneys who consistently secure the highest recoveries aren't just persuasive. They're diligently prepared.

Winning case preparation is no different than athletes practicing pure discipline day after day. Put in the hard, monotonous work to get your client’s cases resolved–filing the right motions, taking the right depositions–and your chances of winning magnify. 

On March 11, 2027, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Morgan & Morgan will be dedicating an entire day to case prep and pre-suit at The WorkUp 2027Join The Morgan Connection for The WorkUp Atlanta and walk away with tactics to maximize case value, resolve claims faster, and improve the client experience.

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Evaluating Damages Before Making a Demand

Before you submit a demand, you should be able to answer every one of these questions with confidence:

  • Is treatment complete, or are there outstanding damages still accruing?
  • Have all medical liens and subrogation interests been identified and accounted for?
  • Has lost earning capacity — not just lost wages — been fully evaluated?
  • Are there non-medical damages that haven't yet been fully documented?
  • Has an expert been engaged where the injuries or liability are complex or disputed?
  • For cases involving future medical expenses, line up the evidence: life care plans, treating physician reports, and projected costs. 

The right time to make a demand is when you've built the strongest possible version of your case.

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Building Stronger Demand Packages

Your demand package should go beyond paperwork–think of it like your first trial. 

A compelling demand package is a product of teamwork: attorneys, case managers, investigators, and occasionally accident reconstruction experts.

Master the tone and content. Your demand should be straightforward, simple, and concise — and free of legal jargon. Tell the story as if you were talking to somebody at the kitchen table.

Lead with the person not the policy: Begin with the human impact of the injuries. Explain how the incident disrupted your client's life, then clearly present liability backed by evidence before detailing economic and non-economic damages. 

Photographs are worth a thousand words: Include pictures of the scene, the client, and their injuries. Links to videos, where available, are highly effective. 

Personalize the request: Tailor the demand to reflect the unique nuances of your client's case — their profession, their hobbies, the specific ways their life has changed. Avoid generic language, as the more specific the story, the more compelling the ask.

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Understanding the Defense Perspective

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of pre-suit negotiation is understanding who the real audience is. The defense attorney may be in the room, but the person who controls the money is the insurance adjuster.

Build a rapport. Show respect. Acknowledge the adjuster's time and perspective. If you treat them like the opposition, you've already lost.

Use the "Golden Rule": At mediation, ask the adjuster to put themselves in your client's shoes to understand the real impact of the injuries. While inadmissible at trial, this analysis is fair game in mediation and can meaningfully shift the conversation.

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Pre-Suit Settlement Negotiations: Strategy, Not Reaction

Your initial demand sets the tone for the entire negotiation. 

Start with a number you can defend. Your demand figure should be grounded in your damages calculation, not in what you think the defense will accept. Referencing past verdicts, settlements, and jury verdict research in your specific jurisdiction provides a credible benchmark for the case's value. For complex or high-value cases, focus groups and mock trials can help validate your number and give you data points that resonate with adjusters who may be unfamiliar with the local jury climate.

Move deliberately. Negotiation is a sequence of decisions, not a single conversation. Know in advance how you'll respond to a lowball offer, what concessions — if any — you're willing to make and why, and what your walk-away number is before you begin. Don't be reactive. Be strategic when responding to settlement offers. 

Don't be afraid to walk away. Be willing to decline offers that don't reflect fair value. If your case has significant damages and the defendant carries a large commercial policy, don't expect the carrier to pay full value at the first mediation..

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Knowing When Negotiations Have Reached Their Limit

Ultimately, your job is to make sure the insurance company sees the full picture — and once they do, you want them to realize that paying now is better than facing you at trial.

Go into negotiation prepared, but understand that sometimes the mission is to check the box and keep the case moving toward trial. Set your client's expectations. After an impasse, work the case up thoroughly so you're ready to try it if the carrier doesn't pay. Settlement offers tend to increase as the case moves closer to trial — not necessarily because the facts change, but because the insurance company recognizes the increasing risk and cost of litigation.

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Master Pre-Suit at The WorkUp 2027

The strategies above are exactly what Morgan & Morgan's top trial attorneys will be breaking down at The WorkUp 2027on March 11, 2027, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — in a one-day, CLE-accredited pre-suit intensive built specifically for plaintiff attorneys and case staff.

Sessions will cover demand strategy, negotiating from the defense perspective, non-medical damages, and the decision-making process behind moving a case from pre-suit to litigation. Every session is led by attorneys who've used these frameworks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.

Seats are limited — reserve yours today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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