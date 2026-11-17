A class action settlement at mediation is often the culmination of a long and demanding process. The parties have exchanged discovery necessary to evaluate liability and damages, negotiated the principal settlement terms, addressed attorneys’ fees and worked through the broad terms of the agreement. What typically follows is the hard work to finalize the settlement agreement and release, and draft the necessary forms of class notice and ultimately the motion for court approval.

A class action settlement is not complete until it receives court approval. Recurring issues at the preliminary and final approval stages can lead to additional briefing, continuances and, in some cases, costly appeals. Addressing those issues during negotiations can help the parties anticipate questions that may arise during court review.

The following 10 considerations can help counsel prepare for the approval process.

1. Give the court a clear and complete record.

Several courts publish checklists or guidance for motions seeking preliminary and final approval of class action settlements, including the Los Angeles, Orange County and Santa Clara superior courts and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. These resources are useful even when the case is pending elsewhere because they identify many of the questions a court is likely to ask.

The court may have limited familiarity with the case’s history. A clear explanation of the claims, litigation trajectory, negotiation process, proposed class certification and reasons supporting approval can provide context for its review. Close scrutiny of the proposed settlement at the preliminary approval stage may help avoid problems down the line at final approval. Ensuring that the class definition is clear, verifying that the notice encompasses all necessary disclosures, anticipating timing problems for opt-outs or objections and providing a clear explanation of class-wide remedies are all helpful at this stage before the parties incur substantial administration costs.

2. Revisit the class definition and representatives.

Class and subclass definitions should be sufficiently precise that a reader can determine whether they are a member of the class. Relevant considerations include a clear definition of the class and the applicable date range for class members. It is helpful to review the operative complaint to confirm that it encompasses the class period and claims being settled, as well as whether amended pleadings are needed. If the settlement creates subclasses, each typically has an appropriate representative.

Another consideration is whether the proposed class representative has standing for every relevant claim. Typically, a supporting declaration describes the representative’s role and standing to serve as the class representative, and the class representative’s declaration describes their participation, the time they devoted to the litigation and their approval of the settlement, as well as facts supporting any requested service award.

3. Keep the release tied to the pleadings.

The scope of the release often receives close attention. Generally, a settlement cannot release claims untethered to those alleged in the operative pleadings, and a California Civil Code section 1542 waiver is not appropriate in a class action settlement.

If the settlement includes claims under the California Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, explain how the release relates to the claims described in the PAGA notice and attach the relevant notices to the preliminary approval motion. A clearly defined release helps reduce uncertainty about the settlement’s preclusive effect in future litigation.

4. Support every proposed deduction.

The motion for preliminary approval typically identifies the proposed deductions from the gross settlement, including attorneys’ fees and costs, administration expenses and any service award. Often, the request for attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of costs is presented in a separate motion. Detailed records describing the work performed and itemizing costs can support the fee request. Because courts may cross-check a percentage-based award against the lodestar, counsel should be prepared to provide both forms of analysis when appropriate.

The timing of the fee motion is also a consideration, particularly regarding whether class members have an opportunity to review it before the deadline to object or opt out.

5. Calculate administration costs early.

Administration expenses can materially affect the amount available to the class. Realistic estimates obtained before mediation, whenever possible, can help the parties address notice and distribution costs as part of their negotiations.

By the preliminary approval stage, close coordination with the administrator can help establish an accurate figure, often expressed as an amount not to exceed a specified limit. This information can help the class and the court understand the settlement’s practical bottom line.

6. Apply the correct preliminary approval standard.

At preliminary approval, the question is not yet whether the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate. That determination comes at final approval, after notice and an opportunity for class members to object.

The preliminary inquiry is whether the settlement falls within the range of possible approval and is likely to satisfy the final approval standard. The court will typically consider whether negotiations occurred at arm’s length, whether there are signs of collusion or conflicts within the class and whether the settlement provides preferential treatment to certain class members.

7. Draft the final approval order with the future in mind.

A proposed final approval order typically contains all findings necessary to support the settlement. Because that order may later become relevant in a follow-on case or appeal, precision matters. Relevant provisions include the court’s conclusion that the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, and deadlines for the compliance report and hearing.

A separate, reasoned order addressing attorneys’ fees and costs can be especially useful. If the award is challenged, the record should allow an appellate court to understand how the trial court reached its decision.

8. Request judgment, not dismissal.

When a California court approves a class action settlement, it must enter judgment and retain jurisdiction to enforce the settlement. Rule 3.769(h) of the California Rules of Court provides that the court may not dismiss the action “at the same time as, or after, entry of judgment.” The judgment should also identify each class member who opted out.

Even when the parties seek to dismiss class allegations without a class settlement, court approval is required under Rule 3.770. The request must disclose whether any direct or indirect consideration was provided and describe it in detail. Counsel should expect the court to examine the settlement agreement for potential collusion.

9. Prepare for the compliance hearing.

Final approval is not the end of the court’s oversight. The court must schedule a compliance hearing to determine whether the settlement was implemented as approved, generally after the deadline for the final required act, such as cashing settlement checks.

The compliance report typically includes declarations from class counsel and the administrator addressing notice, distributions, fees and costs, service awards, uncashed checks, unclaimed benefits and any cy pres distribution. Tracking these obligations early and obtaining supporting documentation, including a receipt from any cy pres beneficiary, can help the hearing proceed without unnecessary delay.

10. Address cy pres and PAGA funds carefully.

Code of Civil Procedure section 384 governs cy pres awards in California class actions. Facts showing that the proposed recipient advances purposes related to the underlying action, along with disclosure of any affiliation between counsel and the recipient, can inform the court’s review. Following distribution, the court must report the disposition of the funds to the California Judicial Council under section 384.5.

A cy pres distribution generally is not appropriate for unclaimed PAGA penalties. Some courts instead require additional rounds of distribution to aggrieved employees. Those rounds can add time and administration costs. Considering these potential additional costs at the time the settlement is negotiated is helpful.

Preparation Can Prevent Avoidable Delays

No checklist can address every issue that may arise in a class action settlement. Still, viewing the agreement and supporting papers from the court’s perspective can provide useful context for the approval process. Clear definitions, a release anchored to the pleadings, transparent financial information and a well-developed record can help clarify questions early, before they become expensive obstacles to final approval.