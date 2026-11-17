Trust and estate disputes are rarely just about the assets at stake. Behind disagreements over inheritance, estate planning decisions, and trust administration are often competing interests and longstanding family dynamics that can make reaching a resolution particularly challenging. For parties navigating these conflicts, mediation offers an opportunity to move beyond the limitations of traditional litigation and work toward solutions that account for their individual needs.

But reaching a resolution requires more than simply bringing the parties to the table. As the neutrals explain, the timing and structure of mediation can be just as important as the willingness to settle. Through their differing approaches and experiences, they offer insight into how mediators can manage difficult conversations, how attorneys can prepare their clients for meaningful negotiations, and why having the right information at the right time can make all the difference.

Together, their perspectives offer a practical look at how thoughtful preparation and a flexible mediation process can help parties resolve even deeply contested trust and estate disputes.

Transcript

Moderator (00:00:00): Welcome to a special podcast series from JAMS, The Mediation Table: Conversations in Conflict Resolution. This series focuses exclusively on mediation, exploring key issues, strategies, and best practices with leading JAMS neutrals and industry professionals. In this episode, we're discussing probate, trust and estate disputes stemming from family conflict, estate planning decisions, and questions of trust administration, and why mediation can be an especially valuable forum for resolving these matters. Our guests are Judge Catherine Gallagher, formerly of the Santa Clara County Superior Court, and Judge Reva Goetz, formerly of the Los Angeles Superior Court, both of whom bring deep experience helping parties navigate these emotionally charged disputes. Judge Gallagher, Judge Goetz, welcome to the podcast.

Judge Reva Goetz (00:00:56): Thank you for having us.

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:00:58): Thank you.

Moderator (00:01:00): Judge Gallagher, first of all, what's driving these disputes?

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:01:03): I think it's related to the generational transfer of wealth. This is the largest transfer of wealth that the United States has ever seen. Every home in California is now over a million dollars. Years ago, estates were much smaller, and with this wealth transfer, with the stock market doing well, there's enough money to fight over an estate, and particularly if the beneficiaries don't like the estate plan it is just opening it up for enormous amount of litigation.

Moderator (00:01:46): Judge Goetz?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:01:47): I actually think a lot of it is tied to people living longer, and there's more room for the elder wanting to make changes later in life, where we have gray divorce, and there may be issues relating to after the divorce, how the new estate plan is going to be drafted, and that would also relate to the children and any new partner. So, I think there's a number of reasons why these disputes are becoming more, more frequent.

Moderator (00:02:20): What type of conflicts are you seeing most often?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:02:23): For me, it's trust administration and accounting. I'd say those are very frequent. And then next in order would be late in life estate planning changes.

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:02:37): I see less accounting issues than I think Judge Goetz sees. I see an equal sort of division between the classic three: Sibling disputes, blended families where you have the second spouse and the children from the first marriage, and these trustee actions or how the trustee handled the trust. And those are, planners can see it coming when you make the trustee who's living in the house and has lived and taken care of perhaps the decedent for years, is going to get the house. That often causes the other beneficiaries to be concerned and litigate when the $5 million house isn't split up among all the beneficiaries.

Judge Reva Goetz (00:03:42): I agree with that, and I also think it goes to the allocation of assets between the various sub-trusts that are created after the settlor's death. I think that's also an area that we typically do see ripe for litigation.

Moderator (00:03:58): Help us understand why changes to estate plans late in life can be so fraught.

Judge Reva Goetz (00:04:04): I actually believe that that's the job of the estate planner to ferret out. Often you have somebody who's in a new relationship or a close friend has somehow returned into their life and I'm going to say has managed to take some control over their life, and that's often one or the other is a reason for a sudden change to the estate plan. But it could be something unrelated to that. It could be where the settlor, all of a sudden, is tired of the children. He has three or four children, two of them don't talk to him, where he had provided for them in a prior estate plan. He's just decided he doesn't want to do that anymore, and that's a legitimate reason to want to make that change to the estate plan. So I think it's incumbent on the estate planner to ferret out that information and figure out what's at the root of it. I think it depends on whether they're using an estate planner that they've been using for decades or has done the prior one or two amendments to the prior estate plan. Or if they all of a sudden are going to someone new. And then we want to look at the circumstances for why all of a sudden they're going to a new estate planner.

Moderator (00:05:25): What are the elements of changes that often do lead to disputes? And is that one of those elements when there's a new estate planner?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:05:37): 100%. Yes, that's a big indicator of a potential issue when you have a new partner in the person's life and all of a sudden where you've had a longstanding estate plan that benefited most people, most of the relatives equally, and then all of a sudden it's 90% to the newcomer and 10% to the rest of the family. Those kinds of significant changes will definitely invite a higher level of scrutiny and probably litigation.

Moderator (00:06:09): Can anything be done to head off some of those challenges and potential disputes?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:06:14): I think one of the things that the estate planner will want to do if they're really trying to ensure that their new estate plan is going to survive any challenge is to determine whether or not some kind of a neuropsychological evaluation might be appropriate to establish the reason for the changes and also the capacity and appropriateness of the changes, or some other method to establish the validity of that late-in-life estate plan that's being modified in a significant way.

Moderator (00:06:51): How do you both know that a case is ready for mediation?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:06:55): It's going to have to do with how amenable the parties are to resolving the case. Sometimes they're really desirous of it. They come in and they're like, "We just want to settle. We'll do pretty much anything today to get the case settled." And surprisingly, the other side may also be saying the same thing. And so there's a readiness factor there. There's other times when there's litigation fatigue. The parties have been in litigation for a while, and they're ready to get out from under the litigation, which is very stressful all by itself. And so those are two factors that will actually, from my perspective, let me know how amenable they are to the mediation process and eventual settlement.

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:07:42): I agree completely. I just had a case two weeks ago where the parties, in my opinion, really wanted to settle, but they needed an accounting to get it settled, and it was somewhat short accounting. It wasn't a formal, $25,000 accounting. They just wanted bank records and things like that, and they're coming back to settle the case once they get everything done. They definitely want to settle the case, or at least all three sides wanted to settle, but, it was just too early, and I'm sorry that that happened. I’d like to settle the case, see the parties, and settle it the same day, but sometimes it just can't happen.

Moderator (00:08:37): So there is such a thing as mediating too early?

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:08:40): The risk of mediating early is you don't have all the information. Getting the information in these kinds of cases requires depositions, accounting, and that is very expensive. But I must admit, I like mediating early before the litigation becomes very expensive.

Judge Reva Goetz (00:09:14): Early mediation is or can be a good thing. I think it's a mixed bag because I've seen certain cases where before the parties have spent a lot of money in terms of conducting discovery or depositions and things of that nature, they are able to come in and resolve the case. But I'm going to say that's the minority, not the majority of the cases that I've been able to do that with. I think often in other situations, a lot of people will look at me and they'll say, "But we don't know what we don't know, and we're afraid about, this issue or that subject matter that we haven't fully explored yet." And maybe you do an early mediation to really drill down and identify what the real issues are and then develop those further and come back for another mediation if the matter can't be resolved before that. So then you would want to identify what information needs to be developed. Maybe you need to take a couple of depositions. Maybe there is certain financial information that you need that you can subpoena from the banks and/or medical records that can be subpoenaed to help answer those unanswered questions that will enable someone to make a decision in terms of how to resolve their case.

Moderator (00:10:35): And talk to me, Judge Goetz, about what mediation can do that litigation cannot in terms of these family-driven trust and estate disputes.

Judge Reva Goetz (00:10:47): I think what's really important is that it provides a venue for the family members or other parties to vent and express their frustration with the situation. That can be related to the trust matter, it could be related to the courts. It can be related to a number of things. But it gives them a place that they can articulate what their frustrations or disappointments are that they are never going to be able to say in a courtroom. And it allows them to get those emotional issues acknowledged and get past those issues so they can meaningfully participate in the mediation process and subsequent negotiations and resolution of their cases.

Moderator- (00:11:35): Judge Gallagher, what kind of advantages would you add to that list that mediation has over litigation around these family-driven estate disputes?

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:11:45): A mediated settlement is much more flexible than going to litigation. Obviously, you're fighting generally over things, assets, property, those kind of items. If someone goes to litigation, obviously they're going to spend a lot of money, and somebody like a private professional will potentially come in once the litigation is over with, and usually they sell all the assets. So, if somebody is really interested in getting a vacation home up in Tahoe, and that is on the table in mediation, generally there can be some kind of equal distribution that can happen. I've had families that understand that one of the five children really need assets now for medical issues or for schooling or something like that. And if the family can agree, they can distribute assets to that person in an unequal distribution, or they can liquidate some assets and distribute them quickly, because the whole family needed money right now. Litigation takes a long time, so none of that can happen.

Moderator (00:13:21): I want to talk next about structuring these mediations. They are obviously very emotionally charged. Judge Gallagher, how do you decide whether parties should interact directly during a mediation or whether they should just remain in separate rooms?

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:13:41): I think I'm somewhat of an outlier in this area. I like starting everyone in a very non-confrontational meeting. Everyone is present. You can read a lot from body language. I can pick up if there's an unusual hostility between the parties. I've had people refuse to shake hands, and then I know that that mediation is going to be a difficult, emotional charged mediation. I've also had cases where people hug each other to start when we start in the meeting room. In this meeting room, I tend to give a pretty long mediation speech discussing things that I think are mandatory: what mediation is about, confidentiality, voluntariness, what we're going to need to get a settlement in that case, and how I've talked to the attorneys. I always add little parts about their case in the mediation speech so they know that the briefs have been read, and I understand the attorney's theory because we talked the day before or a couple of days beforehand. During my joint session, the attorneys only tell me their estimates of how long the trial will be and how long it's going take to get to trial in that particular court. I do not have them give any discussion of how they think they have the greatest case in the world. That tends to make people, I think, defensive, and then the other side has to add something, so the attorneys don't talk. Now, in cases where the attorney, the attorneys in my area know that's how I conduct mediations[ES1] . If there's some particular reason why the mediation parties shouldn't get together, I will honor that. You have cases where somebody alleges that one of the other beneficiaries sexually assaulted them, and that's not appropriate to put them in the same room together. Or if they're very fragile and they can't be in the same room, obviously I'd honor that. But by and large, most of my cases start with everybody in the same room. And I statistically have watched it, and there's a slightly better chance of settling cases, I've found when people are sitting in the same room. It surprised me, but it's trying to let everybody know we're working together, we're working collaboratively and cooperatively to get this issue settled. For me, it works best.

Moderator (00:17:24): So Judge Gallagher uses a joint session to get everybody on the same page. Judge Goetz, what's your approach?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:17:31): I don't. I don't do that. I've had a couple of situations where I've had a party see the opposing party and literally start hyperventilating and/or want to leave the building. I've had other cases where we get calls, the office will get calls ahead of time saying that the parties need to be kept separate, and they literally put them in opposite corners of the floor. I get my steps in those days. But as a practical matter, I find that when I'm meeting with each side separately, I still go through those conversations, not necessarily that early in the day. My process is a little bit different. First, I do a facilitative process to give people an opportunity to air what they think I need to hear, and then I move more into the evaluative process. So, I prefer to keep all the parties separate, and we have the same discussion that Judge Gallagher has in the plenary session, but I just do it separately and at different points during the mediation. I've had a very high success rate in terms of settling my cases. So, while I can't say that one method is better than another, I can say that my success rate is high, and I've found that people are relaxed and open to the conversations that we've needed to have.

Moderator (00:19:01): I want to end on one question. What are some things that trust and estate attorneys can do before a mediation to give the case a better chance at resolving?

Judge Reva Goetz (00:19:13): Please share your mediation briefs. Please, please share them. I've noticed a trend where people are filing confidential briefs, and I understand that the reason why, because they know that the opposing side is going to be reading the brief, and it may contain inflammatory information in it. They don't want to blow up a mediation before it gets started. My suggestion for that is to exchange briefs with the other side. If you have something that you do not want to disclose to the other side or you feel is particularly inflammatory but you want me to see it, just send it to me either in a confidential supplemental brief or even a letter, I'm fine with that. They all get posted up on JAMS Access, and they are marked as confidential, so the other side does not have access to those. But if the other side has an idea of, and I know they know generally what the other side's case is, but it's helpful for me because then I don't have to start educating one side or the other on what the other side's position is in terms of understanding their case. So please share your mediation briefs

Judge Catherine Gallagher (00:20:30): I couldn't agree more. Sharing mediation briefs saves an enormous amount of time in litigation. I also agree with if you have something you want kept private, send a confidential letter. In every case, I try and talk to the attorneys a couple of days ahead of time, and that's a lot of time when the attorneys are very frank and will help me get some pointers on what the party really needs, what the, the secret sauce is to settling this case. Another thing I like to do is have a pro forma settlement agreement already ready to go. All the attorneys that are in trust litigation, it's been my experience that they have done prior settlement agreements, and they're very very similar. It saves an enormous amount of time the day of mediation if you have something that you can plug in. They start maybe (if the court wants) with a statement of the facts, and then there's a section that we'll work on what the settlement is, and then the end is the same, always the same. having that available at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 when we settle the case really helps move the case along. Otherwise, you're spending another two, three, four hours drafting the settlement agreement just because these cases tend to be complicated, and maybe somebody wants to copy all the photographs from the family, and you have to discuss that, how it's going to be done and things like that, and it just takes an enormous amount of time.

Moderator (00:22:44): All right. Thank you both. We'll leave it there. You've been listening to a podcast from JAMS, the premier provider of alternative dispute resolution. Our guests have been Judge Catherine Gallagher and Judge Reva Goetz. For more information about JAMS, please visit www.jamsadr.com. Thank you for listening to this podcast from JAMS.