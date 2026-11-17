North Carolina has long recognized that under the “right for any reason” rule, a trial court’s ruling can be affirmed even on a ground that was rejected or ignored below. Thus, it’s common to remark that appellees can argue any alternative basis for affirmance on appeal. While these rules sound simple, exploring their contours raises some tricky questions.

A few weeks ago, Kip Nelson blogged on the Supreme Court of North Carolina’s statement in State v. Lingerfelt that “appellate courts must affirm lower court rulings if there is any legal ground to do so, even if the appellee did not raise that legal issue in its briefing” (emphasis added). Since then, Beth Scherer and I have been discussing what that looks like in practice and what we as appellate practitioners can do to advance our clients’ interests, regardless of which side of the podium we’re sitting on. This post was written in collaboration with Beth and draws on her expertise in all things North Carolina appellate.

In his post, Kip noted the tension between Lingerfelt’s “must affirm” statement and doctrines like the party presentation principle. Beth then flagged in a LinkedIn post that while appellate courts probably shouldn’t be required to turn a blind eye to an appellee’s unpreserved alternative grounds for affirmance, the idea that appellate courts “must” affirm causes some discomfort. Rather, if grounds for affirmance not raised in the trial court come to an appellate court’s attention, the appellate court should have discretion to consider them for the first time on appeal, but it should normally reserve that discretion for exceptional cases or purely legal issues that are well established under current law. Conversely, when alternative arguments implicate factual questions or new, complicated or novel theories, the more prudent course (in our opinion) would be to remand so the trial tribunal can address those issues first.

State v. Hickman: The Only Things Certain in Life Are Death, Taxes and Surprises in the Kitchen Cabinets

While we were lingering over what Lingerfelt meant, the Supreme Court was grappling with similar questions in State v. Hickman—an appeal argued the day after Kip’s blog post. (H/t to Robert Montgomery for bringing Hickman’s oral argument to our attention.)

Hickman illustrates that when the tax man cometh, he may leave with more than just your wallet. Defendant Hickman owed unpaid taxes on her prior illegal drug sales. The Department of Revenue (armed only with a general tax warrant) arrived at Ms. Hickman’s residential camper, retrieved the necklace around her neck and then asked if she had valuables inside. When Ms. Hickman stepped inside to check her purse, the agents followed and began searching her camper for additional assets. While searching the kitchen cabinets, they found a container with 400 grams of methamphetamine—leading to another drug trafficking arrest for Ms. Hickman.

During a suppression hearing, the State acknowledged that the tax agents didn’t have a search warrant. The State also acknowledged that Ms. Hickman or her mother told the agents to leave the camper. But according to the State, that was irrelevant because when “the tax man comes,” he doesn’t need consent to seize assets. The trial court agreed and denied the motion to suppress.

On appeal, the Court of Appeals reversed, holding that the State’s tax warrant theory was foreclosed by clearly established Fourth Amendment jurisprudence requiring a valid search warrant to search private property. It’s unclear whether the State’s appellee brief actually raised as an alternative ground for affirmance the Fourth Amendment’s good-faith exception to the exclusionary rule. Regardless, the Court of Appeals refused to address that alternative theory because the State had not presented it to the trial tribunal.

On discretionary review to the Supreme Court, the State’s new brief maintained that because the State was the appellee defending the trial court’s judgment, it could raise any arguments supporting the trial court’s denial of the suppression motion—including arguments not raised below. A few days before oral argument, the State submitted the Supreme Court’s opinion in Lingerfelt as a memorandum of additional authority.

During oral argument, the State doubled down on the idea that appellees do not have to raise arguments in the trial or appellate courts for an appellate court to affirm. Defendant’s counsel countered that Appellate Rule 10 doesn’t give appellees a blank check to win on every unpreserved issue they think of after the case reaches the appellate courts. That seems especially true when an appellee is raising new issues that would require the development of a factual record or issues that the appellee has the burden of proof on. In short, the oral argument included lots of discussion not only on Lingerfelt’s limits, but also on how far the “affirm for any reason” doctrine can stretch before it starts undermining the adversarial process and the roles of trial and appellate courts.

Reading the Fine Print: What Appellate Rules 10 and 28 Say About Preservation and Presentation

Before adding our thoughts, we concede that both Lingerfelt and Hickman involve complex issues of practice and procedure that appellate courts nationwide are struggling with. These issues deserve a deeper dive than what we can offer in this blog post. But we suspect that Appellate Rules 10 and 28 already provide insight on how the Supreme Court might approach the right-for-any-reason doctrine.

Appellate Rules 10 and 28 address related but different concepts: Appellate Rule 10 governs error preservation in the trial court, while Appellate Rule 28 addresses forfeiture or waiver in the appellate courts. While both impose a duty to timely raise an issue before the relevant decisionmakers, Appellate Rule 28, unlike Appellate Rule 10, has different rules for appellants and appellees.

Appellate Rule 10 states that, “[i]n order to preserve an issue for appellate review, a party must have presented to the trial court a timely request, objection, or motion, stating the specific grounds for the ruling the party desired the court to make if the specific grounds were not apparent from the context.” N.C. R. App. P. 10 (emphasis added). Appellate Rule 10’s use of the word “party” suggests that trial court preservation rules should apply equally to both appellants and appellees. But Appellate Rule 10 restricts only one type of action: “appellate review.” That phrasing suggests that if either party (appellant or appellee) fails to raise an issue in the trial tribunal, then that party is not entitled to “appellate review” of that issue—at least absent an appellate court invoking Appellate Rule 2 to address it.

But the absence of “appellate review” doesn’t mean that an appellee’s unpreserved issues are automatically waived or forfeited. Appellate Rule 28 states that an appellee’s brief “may present issues on appeal based on any action or omission of the trial court that deprived the appellee of an alternative basis in law for supporting the judgment, order, or other determination from which appeal has been taken.” N.C. R. App. P. 28(c) (emphasis added). Appellate Rule 28’s use of the word “present” means that this rule is not focused on whether appellees have a right to “appellate review” of an unpreserved issue. Rather, it allows appellees to “present” to the appellate courts alternative legal bases to support the judgment in their appellate briefs—with the appellate courts getting to decide what should be done with those alternative issues if they decide that the order on appeal was wrongly decided.

Admittedly, one could read “action or omission” to encompass only those trial court actions or omissions made in response to arguments actually raised by a party. On that reading, an argument not presented to the trial court isn’t the trial court’s act or omission at all—it’s the appellee’s.

But a comparison of the text of Appellate Rules 10 and 28 suggests a different reading. Appellate Rule 10 expressly requires “a timely request, objection, or motion.” Appellate Rule 28 does not. Rule 28 refers broadly to “any” action or omission of the trial court, without requiring that anyone ask the trial court to rule on a particular ground. If Appellate Rule 28’s presentation requirements were meant to track Appellate Rule 10, it could have borrowed Rule 10’s party-presentation language. Instead, Appellate Rule 28’s text focuses on what the trial court did or failed to do.

That choice makes sense when you consider how much sua sponte power trial courts possess. Unlike appellate courts, trial courts are not bound by the same waiver, error preservation, and party presentation limits. They can (and often do) act on their own motion, or using their own reasoning, to reach the right results in the trial court. So, when a trial court fails to rest an arguably correct outcome on an available legal ground, that is fairly described as an “omission”—even if no party pointed the way.

Thus, when an appellee’s brief presents the appellate court with unpreserved but alternative grounds for affirmance, an appellant’s ability to point to prejudicial error on all legal grounds considered by the trial court will not automatically result in reversal and victory for the appellant. Rather, appellate courts can elect to reverse and remand so that the trial court can consider the appellee’s new but plausible alternative arguments for reaching the same outcome. In doing so, appellate courts aren’t providing “appellate review” of unpreserved issues under Appellate Rule 2—they’re giving the trial court an opportunity to address previously unpreserved grounds in the first instance. See, e.g., Value Health Sols., Inc. v. Pharm. Rsch. Assocs., Inc., 385 N.C. 250, 272, 891 S.E.2d 100, 117 (2023) (declining to address appellees’ unpreserved issue while remanding case to trial court).

On the other hand, an appellee that wants “appellate review” of an alternative issue would need to comply with Appellate Rule 10 and Appellate Rule 28 by raising that alternative issue in both the trial and appellate courts.

The Escape Hatch: An Appellate Court’s Power to Go Off Script

But what happens when an appellee doesn’t raise an alternative ground in the trial court, N.C. R. App. P. 10, its appellee brief doesn’t present the issue as an alternative ground, N.C. R. App. P. 28, and then the appellate court spots a never-before-raised theory that might support the trial court’s ultimate judgment or decision? Under the party presentation principle, unpreserved and unbriefed issues normally wouldn’t warrant appellate review or remand for the trial court’s consideration. See, e.g., In re E.H., 388 N.C. 100, 101-02, 919 S.E.2d 233, 234-35 (2025).

Can an appellate court remand for consideration of this new issue anyway? Sure. Can an appellate court elect to decide an issue in the first instance? Yup. Appellate Rule 2 gives appellate courts discretion in extraordinary cases to suspend appellate norms or to prevent manifest injustice to a party.

Still, the Supreme Court has suggested that the better practice is for the appellate courts to call for supplemental briefing, rather than resolving an appeal on a never-before-addressed theory. See, e.g., State v. Lancaster, 385 N.C. 459, 461, 895 S.E.2d 337, 339 (2023); State v. Lingerfelt, 933 S.E.2d 819, 822 (N.C. 2026). Supplemental briefing can help weed out needless remands that might have little chance of success.

No Bright Lines: The Messy Reality and Unpredictability of Appellate Rule 2 Discretion

Appellate Rule 2 essentially puts in writing a power that courts have had since the common law: an escape valve that provides flexibility to depart from procedural norms when strict adherence to those rules would produce unjust results.

The subjective nature of that standard explains the struggle to find the correct balance when unpreserved or unraised issues come to the appellate court’s attention. There are no simple answers when balancing doctrines relating to party roles, the division of labor between trial and appellate courts, finality concerns, and the efficient use of judicial resources.

For example:

An issue that only became apparent once the case reached the appellate court will likely receive more grace than an error the appellee invited or consented to at trial.

The nature of the case matters too. Courts may be more willing to address unpreserved—or even unbriefed—issues when a child’s safety or well-being is at stake than when the parties are simply fighting over money.

The multitude of calculations that go into deciding what preventing a “manifest injustice” requires likely explains why it is more common in criminal cases for appellate judges and justices to disagree on what to do when issues are not properly preserved or presented.

Criminal cases sharpen the tension. We recoil at criminals escaping punishment on technicalities. On the other hand, the state and federal constitutions embody a healthy suspicion of government power. And because the State’s enforcement powers and resources dwarf those of the average citizen, giving prosecutors extra bites at the apple carries its own dangers. These competing concerns resist bright-line rules, which is likely why appellate judges so often disagree in this area.

That’s why different courts can reasonably strike different balances in the same case: the Court of Appeals may decline to invoke Appellate Rule 2 to reach an issue, while the Supreme Court may exercise its own Rule 2 discretion to reach the opposite result. Flexibility is baked into the system, with the Supreme Court getting the final say on how that flexibility will come down in a particular case.

So how do you think the Supreme Court will strike the balance in Hickman? Will the Supreme Court provide clarification on Lingerfelt? Linger a bit longer, and the Supreme Court will likely give us some answers.