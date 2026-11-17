VIDEO · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Webinar – What If My Lawyer Doesn’t Agree With Me? (Video)
Explore more from Beresford Booth
Beresford Booth
Attorney Andrew McKenzie explores the complex dynamics that arise when clients and their legal counsel have differing perspectives on case strategy or legal approach. This webinar addresses how to navigate disagreements with your lawyer while maintaining an effective attorney-client relationship and ensuring your interests are properly represented.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
In this webinar, Attorney Andrew McKenzie from our Litigation Group discusses “What if My Lawyer Doesn’t Agree with Me?”
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.