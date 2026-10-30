The Week In Recalls: Week Of October 9th, 2026

The following product recalls have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

Walgreens and Other Eye-Care Products

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services has recalled nearly 750,000 eye-care products, including more than 500,000 Walgreens-branded eye drops, due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Nonsterile eye products can pose an infection risk because products applied directly to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

ONTHEWEI Baby Bath Seats

ONTHEWEI has recalled its Baby Bath Seats due to a drowning hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The seats are unstable and can tip over while in use.

PACEARTH Swing Seats

Pacearth Direct has recalled its PACEARTH Swing Seats due to a fall hazard and a risk of serious injury. The seats, metal carabiners or quick links, or webbing straps can break during use.

Romorgniz Six-Drawer Dressers

Romorgniz has recalled its Six-Drawer Dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

Snow Peak Takibi Fireplace Propane Inserts and Lava Rocks

Snow Peak has recalled its Takibi Fireplace Propane Inserts and Lava Rocks due to burn and fire hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. The fireplace’s lava rocks can ignite and explode when heated in the propane insert.

DR Power Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers

DR Power Equipment has recalled its Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers due to fire and burn hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. Grass and debris can accumulate in the trimmer mowers and ignite.

Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Medals

The Conqueror has recalled its Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Medals due to a magnet ingestion hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The high-powered magnets can detach from the medals and may be swallowed by children.

Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles

Decathlon America has recalled its Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles due to a crash hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The bicycles’ front lock nut can loosen during use, causing the front wheel to dislodge or loosen over time.

Giant Bicycle LED-Light Keys

Giant Bicycle has recalled LED-light keys included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets due to a battery ingestion hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The button batteries in the keys can be accessed easily by children.

2022–2026 Ram ProMaster Vans

Chrysler has recalled more than 265,000 Ram ProMaster vans due to an increased risk of a crash. Water can leak into the electronic power steering system and cause drivers to lose steering assistance.

Babies’ Magic Tea Baby Sleep Gripe Water

Pacific Health Sciences has recalled one lot of Babies’ Magic Tea Baby Sleep Gripe Water due to undeclared alcohols that may pose a health risk. FDA testing detected ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol that were not listed on the product label.

2023–2026 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen has recalled more than 22,000 ID.4 electric vehicles due to a battery issue that can increase the risk of a fire. Certain charging profiles when the battery is above an 80% state of charge may trigger thermal propagation within the high-voltage battery.

Amazon Extra Strength Acetaminophen Caplets

Aurobindo Pharma USA has recalled more than 112,000 bottles of Amazon-brand Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500 mg caplets. The recall was initiated after consumer complaints about discolored tablets.

Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractors

Kalmar has recalled certain Ottawa T2 terminal tractors due to an electrical issue that can lead to thermal events. The power distribution board in the cabin can experience a breakdown of electrical insulation resistance and may also short circuit.