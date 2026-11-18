As we’ve explored in prior newsletters, recent Supreme Court authority has significantly changed the TCPA landscape. Below we explore three arguments, some more familiar than others, that are finding traction and curtailing TCPA claims brought under 47 U.S.C. § 227(c)(5)’s private right of action at the outset.

Cell Phones Are Not Residential

While decisions holding that text messages do not trigger the TCPA’s National Do Not Call Registry and internal do not call list regulations have been hogging headlines, courts have also recently held that wireless lines do not equate to residential lines.

In the context of a National DNC claim, for example, the Western District of Virginia recently explained:

[A] residential telephone is uniquely tied to a person’s dwelling. . . . By contrast, a cellphone is a portable device that can be used anywhere by connecting to a mobile network. Based on the readily apparent distinction between “residential” and “cellular,” Congress clearly intended to refer to a customer who paid for a residential landline when it used the term “residential telephone subscriber” in the TCPA.1

And with that reasoning laid out, the court dismissed the claim. Likewise, the Eastern District of Missouri recently concluded that “§ 227(c)(5) does not create a private right of action for wireless subscribers.”2

No Private Right of Action for National DNC Claims

Separately, the Middle District of Florida recently issued an order with a seismic development, holding 47 U.S.C. § 227(c)(5) provides no private right of action for claims premised on the National DNC regulations.

In a thoughtful decision, the Middle District of Florida noted:

The [TCPA] created a private right of action for “any person who has received more than one telephone call within any 12-month period by or on behalf of the same entity in violation of the regulations prescribed under this subsection.” 47 U.S.C. § 227(c)(5). The TCPA provided that “within 120 days” a commission must “initiate a rulemaking proceeding” [to conclude] “[n]ot later than 9 months after December 20, 1991.” Id. § 227(c)(2).3

The Middle District of Florida went on to explain that following the TCPA’s enactment the Federal Communications Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking but, critically, the notice did not involve adoption of a national do not call registry.4 Instead, the Federal Trade Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking in 2002 to create a national do not call registry.5 And, consequently, the Middle District of Florida concluded that Section 227(c)(5) “does not provide a private right of action under regulations that were not prescribed by the statutory deadline.”6 In other words, because the National Do Not Call Registry was not created as contemplated by the TCPA, Section 227(c)(5) does not provide a private right of action.

Courts Holding Texts Don’t Trigger the National DNC or Internal DNC List Regulations

Courts throughout the United States continue adding to the growing body of case law finding that text messages do not trigger the National Do Not Call Registry or internal do not call list regulations. One recent holding comes from the Middle District of Pennsylvania where, reviewing Section 227(c)(5)’s plain language and the TCPA’s legislative history, the court concluded that “the receipt of unwanted text messages . . . does not create a private cause of action under § 227(c)(5).”

While the above are welcome developments, companies engaged in consumer outreach should consult an attorney as this is a developing area and consumer outreach efforts may still be subject to state-specific mini-TCPAs.7

Footnotes

1 Lowrey v. Twilio, Inc., No. 25-cv-00116, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 226120, at *19–20 (W.D. Va. Oct. 1, 2026).

2 Koeller v. OX Appsec Security., Inc., No. 25-cv-0641, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 224112, at *5–7 (E.D. Mo. Sept. 30, 2026).

3 Internicola v. Mortgagepros, LLC, No. 25-cv-01613, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 218718, at *5–6 (M.D. Fla. Sept. 24, 2026).

4 Id. at *6.

5 Id. at *10.

6 Bronstin v. Happy Cabbage Analytics, Inc., No. 25-cv-01083, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 248072, at *11–13 (M.D. Pa. Oct. 29, 2026).