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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Creditors Prevail Again: DC District Court Enforces Four ICSID Awards Against Spain

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In two late-September opinions, the D.C. District Court enforced four International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) awards against Spain, all now held by assignee Blasket.1 The court rejected Spain’s European Union law defenses and held that assignees may enforce ICSID awards in the United States, deepening a split with the English High Court’s decision in OperaFund.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Felipe Nazar Pagani
Felipe Nazar Pagani
Bianca McDonnell
Bianca McDonnell
Matheus Bastos Oliveira
Matheus Bastos Oliveira
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In two late-September opinions, the D.C. District Court enforced four International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) awards against Spain, all now held by assignee Blasket.1 The court rejected Spain’s European Union law defenses and held that assignees may enforce ICSID awards in the United States, deepening a split with the English High Court’s decision in OperaFund.

Together with the D.C. Circuit’s ruling in NextEra that U.S. courts have jurisdiction to enforce intra-EU awards against sovereigns under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) (see our previous alert), these decisions strengthen the United States, and D.C. in particular, as a forum for enforcement. Below, we analyze the key holdings and flag practical issues for award creditors and assignees.

Spain’s Defenses and the District Court’s Reasoning

Full Faith and Credit of ICSID Awards. Under 22 U.S.C. § 1650a, ICSID awards receive the same full faith and credit as state court judgments.2 Spain sought to escape that obligation by relying on Blinder, which permits collateral attack on a judgment that substantially infringed the authority of another tribunal—here, Spain said, the European Commission and EU courts, which have found intra-EU investment arbitration incompatible with EU law and payment of intra-EU awards to be unlawful state aid that Spain must prevent.3

The court refused to stretch the exception that far. Full faith and credit bars relitigating what the tribunal already decided,4 and Blinder reaches only a prior court’s jurisdictional determinations—it is “not ‘a freewheeling exception to full faith and credit.’”5 Because Spain did not dispute the tribunals’ jurisdiction, the exception could not help it, “particularly … where, as here, the challenging party had a full and fair opportunity to litigate the defense at issue before the tribunal.”6

International Comity and Foreign Sovereign Compulsion. Spain also invoked comity and the related foreign sovereign compulsion doctrine, contending that complying with a U.S. judgment would force it to violate EU law.7

The court found the doctrines inapposite. Both, it explained, are “defenses to liability under U.S. law that seek to alleviate conflicts between the regulatory law of the United States and of other sovereigns.”8 An enforcement petition raises no such conflict: the petitioner “simply asks the Court to enforce a foreign judgment, not to apply U.S. regulatory law to extraterritorial conduct or to compel compliance with U.S. law.”9 Nor does enforcement require Spain to do anything the ICSID Convention does not already require: “it is Spain that asks this Court to issue a decision that would conflict with international law, as embodied in the ICSID Convention and Energy Charter Treaty.”10

Act of State Doctrine. Spain’s act of state defense fared no better.11 The doctrine applies only where “the relief sought or the defense interposed would [require] a court in the United States to declare invalid the official act of a foreign sovereign performed within its own territory.”12 An enforcing court’s role, however, is “cabined to examining ICSID’s jurisdiction over the dispute, the authenticity of the award, and whether ICSID would treat the award as binding.”13 The court thus had no occasion to apply the European Commission’s state-aid determination, let alone declare it invalid.14

Award Assignability: The D.C. Court Parts Ways with the English High Court

Before reaching Spain’s merits defenses, the court addressed a threshold question: whether Blasket, as assignee, could enforce the awards at all. Blasket had acquired the awards from the original claimants and was not a party to any of the arbitrations.15 Spain contended that ICSID awards cannot be assigned, because the phrase “a party” in Article 54(2) of the ICSID Convention—which sets out what “a party seeking recognition or enforcement” must furnish to the enforcing court—means only a party to the underlying arbitration.16

The High Court of England and Wales agreed with Spain in OperaFund Eco-Invest SICAV PLC v. Kingdom of Spain.17 Applying the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the court noted that the ICSID Convention uses “party,” “parties” and “parties to the dispute” interchangeably to refer to the parties to the arbitration, and nothing indicated that “a party” in Article 54(2) was intended to mean “anyone other than a party to the arbitration.”18 It faulted the U.S. District Court for the S.D.N.Y.’s decision in Blue Ridge Investments, LLC v. Republic of Argentina—which permitted an assignee to enforce an ICSID award—for focusing “exclusively on United States law relating to the interpretation of statutes” without once mentioning the Vienna Convention.19 The English judgment is on appeal.

The D.C. District Court, following Blue Ridge, took the opposite view, applying “principles similar to those governing statutory interpretation.”20 Article 54(2), the court reasoned, “does not speak to which individuals and entities have a right to enforce ICSID awards at all” and “says nothing about assignability.”21 The Convention never defines “party” and uses it variously—Article 64 refers to Contracting States, Article 67 to parties to the Statute of the International Court of Justice—and its frequent use of “party to the dispute” would be redundant if “party” always meant a party to the arbitration.22 Finally, because Articles 54(1) and (3) require Contracting States to enforce awards as final judgments of their own courts under local law,23 a State that allows assignees to enforce domestic judgments should likewise allow them to enforce ICSID awards.24

The decision deepens a split between U.S. and English courts—the Federal Court of Australia has also sided with assignees—on a question central to the secondary market for sovereign awards. Until the English appeal is decided, assignees may sue in their own name in the United States but may need to proceed in England in the original claimant’s name, relying on contractual control and turnover provisions.

Bottom Line

With jurisdiction upheld in NextEra, Spain’s EU law defenses rejected and assignees cleared to enforce, D.C. now offers sovereign award creditors one of the most predictable enforcement paths available. That receptiveness extends beyond ICSID: on September 30, 2026, on remand, the same court again confirmed an UNCITRAL investment award in favor of Deutsche Telekom against India, dismissing India’s sovereign immunity objection and its New York Convention defenses.25

Three questions remain: whether creditors can attach Spain’s assets and actually collect in the United States; whether the English Court of Appeal will entrench the transatlantic split on assignability; and how far EU institutions will escalate pressure on member states, courts and award holders to block payment. In the meantime, creditors and investors in sovereign awards should file in D.C., structure assignments to withstand scrutiny in every enforcement forum and start identifying assets while confirmation is pending.

Footnotes

1. Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. v. Kingdom of Spain, No. 25-cv-1842 (RDM), slip op. at 5 (D.D.C. Sept. 24, 2026); Blasket Renewable Invs., LLC v. Kingdom of Spain, No. 25-cv-1756 (RDM), slip op. at 5–8 (D.D.C. Sept. 30, 2026) (Blasket (OperaFund)).

2. 22 U.S.C. § 1650a(a) (“An award of an arbitral tribunal rendered pursuant to chapter IV of the convention shall create a right arising under a treaty of the United States. The pecuniary obligations imposed by such an award shall be enforced and shall be given the same full faith and credit as if the award were a final judgment of a court of general jurisdiction of one of the several States.”). Section 1650a gives effect to Article 54(1) of the ICSID Convention.

3. Eurus, slip op. at 17 (quoting Spain’s briefs); Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 16. See Blinder, Robinson & Co. v. SEC, 837 F.2d 1099, 1104 (D.C. Cir. 1988).

4. Eurus, slip op. at 15 (citing Valores Mundiales, S.L. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 87 F.4th 510, 519 (D.C. Cir. 2023)).

5. Id. at 17 (quoting Blasket Renewable Invs., LLC v. Kingdom of Spain, No. 23-cv-2701, 2024 WL 4298808, at *9 (D.D.C. Sept. 26, 2024)); see also Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 16.

6. Eurus, slip op. at 18–19; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 18.

7. Eurus, slip op. at 20; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 20.

8. Eurus, slip op. at 22; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 22.

9. Id.

10. Eurus, slip op. at 22; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 22–23.

11. Eurus, slip op. at 24; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 25.

12. Eurus, slip op. at 25; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 25 (quoting W.S. Kirkpatrick & Co. v. Env’t Tectonics Corp., Int’l, 493 U.S. 400, 405 (1990)).

13.Eurus, slip op. at 25; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 25.

14. Id.

15. Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. v. Kingdom of Spain, ICSID Case No. ARB/16/4, Award (Nov. 14, 2022); OperaFund Eco-Invest SICAV PLC and Schwab Holding AG v. Kingdom of Spain, ICSID Case No. ARB/15/36, Award (Sept. 6, 2019); Steag v. Kingdom of Spain, ICSID Case No. ARB/15/4, Award (Aug. 17, 2021); Renergy v. Kingdom of Spain, ICSID Case No. ARB/14/18, Award (May 6, 2022); see Eurus, slip op. at 5; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 5–8.

16. Eurus, slip op. at 7; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 11.

17. OperaFund Eco-Invest SICAV PLC v. Kingdom of Spain [2025] EWHC 2874 (Comm).

18. Id. [39]–[43], [51].

19. Id. [64]–[66].

20. Eurus, slip op. at 8; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 11.

21.Eurus, slip op. at 9; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 12.

22. Eurus, slip op. at 9–10; Blasket (OperaFund), slip op. at 12–13.

23. Eurus, slip op. at 10–11.

24. Id. at 11.

25. Deutsche Telekom AG v. Republic of India, No. 21-cv-1070 (RJL), slip op. at 1, 5–17 (D.D.C. Sept. 30, 2026); see also Deutsche Telekom AG v. Republic of India, 155 F.4th 694, 704 (D.C. Cir. 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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