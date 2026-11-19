Law Conference of Champions Ticket Prices as I type: $379.00 (and rising)

In a TCPA class action the phone number the Plaintiff received calls on is the most basic fact needed to evaluate a claim. So it only makes sense a Plaintiff would have to allege that information to state a claim.

But in a decision out yesterday in the W.D. Wash. a court held that is not a requirement after all.

In Littman v. Mortgage One Funding, 2026 WL 3150829 (W.D. Wash. Oct. 21, 2026) Defendant moved to dismiss a TCPA class action contending the Plaintiff had failed to allege the phone number and other critical components of his claim. The Court disagreed.

Holding the Plaintiff only needed to give Defendant “fair notice” of the claim the Court determined merely alleging the Defendant made illegal telephone solicitations was sufficient– the precise contours of the claim (including the number at issue) could be sorted out in discovery.

Hmmm… I guess this depends on what you think of as “fair notice.” Depriving the defendant of the basic information needed to determine whether the allegations are true or false seems a little unfair. How is defendant supposed to answer the complaint’s allegation if they do not know what the number at issue is?

The Court also denied the motion as to Mortgage One’s claim the complaint did not otherwise state facts asserting a cause of action– accepting conclusions and vague allegations as sufficient:

Littman plausibly alleges that Mortgage One violated both the TCPA and TSA by sending him four communications in November 2025 to solicit the purchase of financial services. He need not identify every call or message that Mortgage One sent him over the past four years or provide further details at this stage. His allegations that Mortgage One contacted him without his consent, despite his phone number being listed on the Do Not Call Registry, support a reasonable inference that it contacted him to solicit financial services.

Hmmm.

A mere allegation that a company called you despite having your number on the DNC absolutely does NOT give rise to an inference the calls were marketing calls in my view– they could have been serving calls for all we know. Disagree with this piece as well– and I suspect the Court reached this conclusion because Mortgage One had done something to piss off the judge (Troutman Amin, LLP has had favorable rulings before him and I am surprised how roughly the court treated Mortgage One here.)

Last, the Court finds the Washington CEMA claim was well plead. The CEMA bans commercial text messages without consent– and it is a VERY dangerous law and one we will need to discuss at LCOC V in detail!

Speaking of Law Conference of Champions V, prices have already nearly DOUBLED since they first went on sale for $199.00. If you haven’t obtained your tickets yet you now must pay $379.00. Sorry about that– but the good news is if you buy today you will save a TON of money because prices rise $10.00 a day so by next month tickets will be over $700.00 and by January, 2027 you’ll be paying over $1,000.00 a ticket.

If you like TCPAworld content you are going to LOVE two full days of CLE covering TCPA, CEMA, CIPA, Ai, Date Privacy– brought to you by the best in the business. The lawyers of Troutman Amin, LLP.

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