Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

U.S. Customs Issues Interim Final Rule Updating Requirements For Importers Of Record

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Greenberg Traurig

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a new interim final rule implementing Executive Order 14411, establishing distinct criteria for U.S. versus foreign importers of record and imposing heightened requirements on non-resident importers. The rule introduces significant changes to importer qualifications, including ownership thresholds, asset requirements, and CTPAT validation mandates that will reshape customs compliance obligations.

United StatesInternational Law
Laura Siegel Rabinowitz
Laura Siegel Rabinowitz
Henry Scherck
Henry Scherck
Go-To Guide:
  • A new interim final rule pursuant to Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement,” outlines the qualifications to be considered a “U.S. importer of record” or a “foreign importer of record.
  • The new rule also places new requirements on non-resident (“foreign”) importers.
  • Inaccurate claims of importer status at entry may result in merchandise delivery delays. The rule takes effect on Jan. 5, 2027; the public comment period ends on the same date. 

On Nov. 6, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued an interim final rule (the Rule) entitled “Heightened Requirements for Foreign Importers of Record,” implementing Section 2 of Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement,” which President Donald Trump signed on June 3, 2026. The Rule, among other things, places new restrictions on certain non-resident importers and revises the definition of “U.S. importer.” It will become effective 60 days after publication, on Jan. 5, 2027.

The Rule establishes a new regulatory framework distinguishing U.S. importers of record (IOR) from “foreign” IORs, and lays out the following criteria for determining whether an importer qualifies as a U.S. IOR or is otherwise considered a foreign IOR:

  • An individual will qualify as a U.S. IOR if the individual is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.
  • An entity may qualify as a U.S. IOR if it is organized under the laws of the United States, is located in the United States, and maintains at all times:
    • at least 51% of the beneficial owner(s) are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents and have control of the entity; or
    • direct ownership of a significant amount of unencumbered real property in the United States.

To verify that an entity is “located” in the United States, CBP will take into account, among other considerations, the size and scale of the overall operations of the entity and whether it is an instrumentality of a foreign manufacturer without a substantial presence in the United States. The Rule lays out criteria that CBP may consider, including whether:

  1. the entity’s principal place of business is in the United States;
  2. the entity has a physical presence in the United States where substantial business transactions are conducted, such as paying employees, generating revenue, or operating retail locations;
  3. the entity maintains sufficient unencumbered physical domestic assets;
  4. the entity directly owns a sufficient amount of unencumbered real property in the United States;
  5. the entity’s gross sales generally exceed its cost of goods sold, and the entity is structured in a manner that it is anticipated to generate its own profit; and
  6. the entity is sufficiently capitalized.

The Rule defines a “beneficial owner” as an individual who directly or indirectly owns or controls no less than 25% of the ownership interests of the entity, including in situations where there are multiple layers of entity ownership between the individual and the entity.

“Physical domestic assets” are defined under the Rule as cash deposited in a U.S. bank account; U.S. Treasury bonds; and real property, inventory, machinery, and/or equipment that is physically located in the United States.

Importers claiming U.S. IOR status will be required to declare such status at the time of entry and entry summary; CBP is updating Forms 3461 and 7501 accordingly. Brokers will also be required to confirm whether the importer qualifies as a U.S. or foreign importer and must comply with the new regulations by May 6, 2027.

Under the Rule, CBP will only allow a foreign IOR to serve as the IOR if the foreign IOR is Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) validated. If a foreign IOR is not CTPAT validated, it must designate a CTPAT-validated and licensed customs broker to make entry on its behalf.

Currently, only Canadian entities may qualify as CTPAT foreign IORs. Interestingly, only 643 brokers, out of 3,100, are CTPAT validated.

The Rule will also allow CBP to impose enforcement measures against importers that inaccurately claim U.S. IOR status, including delay of delivery of merchandise.

Unlike the June 2026 executive order, which proposed prohibiting foreign IORs from entering informal shipments, the new rule will continue to allow such informal entries for foreign IORs who otherwise qualify under the new import framework. CBP will continue to monitor informal entries and may change its position and prohibit informal entries for consumption filed by a foreign IOR or a broker acting on the foreign IOR’s behalf. The Rule takes effect on Jan. 5, 2027, which is also the deadline for public comments.

Regulatory and Enforcement Environment

The Rule reiterates a central principle of the second Trump administration: “Economic security is national security, and customs law enforcement is essential to protect the economy of the United States and the health and safety of the American people.” The Rule is designed to give CBP additional tools to rectify insufficient enforcement mechanisms. Importers may see increased enforcement on the classification, valuation, and country of origin declarations for their shipments.

Considerations for Importers

In light of the Rule, importers may wish to determine whether the importing entity qualifies as a U.S. or foreign IOR under the Rule’s new requirements.

U.S. IORs should consider gathering documentation supporting their U.S. status, including relevant ownership, organizational, and U.S. asset records. Foreign IORs may wish to confirm that their customs brokers are both licensed and CTPAT-validated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

October 2026 Visa Bulletin Advances EB-5 Filing Date For Mainland China By 4 Years

The U.S. Department of State has released the October 2026 Visa Bulletin, marking the start of fiscal year 2027 with significant changes to employment-based immigrant visa categories. How will the advancement of priority dates, particularly the substantial four-year leap for mainland China-born EB-5 investors in the Dates for Filing chart, impact eligible applicants seeking adjustment of status benefits?
GlobalImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

DHS Continues Work Authorization For Ukrainian, Sudanese TPS Beneficiaries; I-9 Guidance Remains Unclear

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued formal determinations for Temporary Protected Status designations for Ukraine and Sudan despite the October 19, 2026 expiration date, creating uncertainty for employers navigating Form I-9 compliance and employment authorization documentation. USCIS states that affected individuals retain TPS protections and work authorization, but has not updated operational guidance to explain how employers should document continued employment eligibility or handle
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Updates And Priority Date Movement

The U.S. Department of State's November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories, with significant advances for certain countries and preference levels. USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility for adjustment of status applications, potentially allowing earlier filing for those whose priority dates fall before the applicable cut-off dates.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

China’s Proposed Biopharma And AI Technology Export Controls: Pre-Export Registration Already Applies

China has proposed adding 40 technologies to its export control catalogue, targeting AI, biopharmaceuticals, and photovoltaics with new restrictions that distinguish platform ownership from product licensing. The amendments create a framework separating reusable capabilities from their applications, requiring companies to navigate complex registration requirements while structuring deals around deliverable rights.
ChinaInternational Law
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Department Of State Announces Compliance With Court Order Ending Diversity Visa Issuance Pause

Following a federal court order in Medani v. Trump, the U.S. Department of State has resumed issuing Diversity Immigrant Visas after a nine-month pause that began in December 2025. DV-2026 selectees now face a critical deadline of September 30, 2026, to complete their visa processing or permanently lose their opportunity for permanent residence through the diversity visa lottery program.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

California SB 253: CARB Sets Nov. 10, 2026, Deadline For Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions Reports

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) establishes a November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, affecting U.S.-formed entities with over $1 billion in revenue that meet California's "doing business" test—regardless of physical presence in the state. The law carries penalties up to $500,000 per reporting year for non-compliance, with mandatory program fees and future Scope 3 reporting requirements on the horizon.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig