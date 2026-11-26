On November 18, 2026, domestic producers filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), seeking antidumping (AD) and countervailing (CVD) duties on imports of certain plastic balloons from the People’s Republic of China. Petitioners are Anagram International, LLC and Betallic, LLC.

According to Petitioners, the domestic industry was materially injured and is threatened with further material injury by inflated import volumes of Chinese balloons and deflated prices. Petitioners cite import data that China accounted for approximately 78% of total U.S. balloon imports in 2025, with a total value that year of $3.3 billion. Petitioners further allege that average unit values of Chinese-origin imports decreased by over 22% over the expected periods of investigation for the AD and CVD proceedings. In August 2019, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) added plastic balloons to the Section 301 List 4 tariffs, but ultimately suspended those tariffs indefinitely only four months later. There have been no prior AD/CVD proceedings on this product.

Under U.S. law, a domestic industry may petition the government to initiate an AD investigation into the pricing of an imported product to determine whether it is sold in the United States at less than fair value (i.e., “dumped”). A domestic industry may also petition the government to initiate a CVD investigation into the alleged subsidization of foreign producers and exporters by a foreign government. Additional duties can be imposed if DOC determines that imported goods are “dumped” and/or subsidized, and if the ITC makes an affirmative determination with respect to material injury by reason of imports.

If the ITC and DOC make preliminary affirmative determinations, U.S. importers will be required to post cash deposits in the amounts of the AD and CVD rates for all entries on or after the dates that DOC’s preliminary determinations are published in the Federal Register.

Scope

The physical characteristics of the covered products, which define the scope, are as follows:

The merchandise subject to this investigation is certain plastic balloons manufactured in the People’s Republic of China with a maximum single body dimension not exceeding 20 feet in uninflated size, made in whole or in part of any type of non-textile plastic film or sheet. Subject plastic balloons include, but are not limited to, plastic balloons constructed of flexible, single or multi-layer non-textile plastic film. The non-textile plastic film is typically composed of a nylon or polyester substrate to which a polyethylene film has been laminated or coated, but may be made in whole or in part of any type of plastic, including, without limitation, plastic derived from petroleum products and plastic derived from cellulose products. The plastic film can also include non-plastic layers or elements, such as a metallic layer made of aluminum or another metal. Subject plastic balloons may also be made of plastic material consisting of only one plastic polymer such as polyurethane. Subject plastic balloons are typically, but not exclusively, constructed of two or more pieces of film that are adhered at the edges except where they are inflated.

Subject plastic balloons can be of any shape and can have any surface finish, including, but not limited to, printed, metallized, non-metallized, holographic, glitter, clear and matte. Subject plastic balloons that are metallized are commonly referred to as “metallic” or “foil” balloons or inflatables. Non-metallized and/or clear subject plastic balloons are commonly referred to as “non-foil balloons,” “non-foil foil balloons,” “stretch-film balloons” and “bubble-style balloons.”

Subject plastic balloons can be transparent, opaque, or of any color or combination of colors, and/or unprinted or printed or with images of any type.

Subject plastic balloons include plastic balloons with the foregoing physical characteristics without regard to any accessories (such as weights, ribbons or sticks) introduced in the manufacturing process or added to the packaging. Subject plastic balloons may or may not have an integrated valve used to inflate the balloon.

Subject plastic balloons remain covered by the scope of this investigation whether imported alone or in combination with non-subject merchandise. When subject plastic balloons are imported in combination with nonsubject merchandise, including balloons not meeting the physical characteristics of subject merchandise, only the plastic balloons covered by this investigation will be considered subject merchandise.

Subject plastic balloons are currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 9503.00.0090 and 9505.90.6000. Subject plastic balloons also enter under HTSUS subheadings 9503.00.0071 or 9503.00.0073. While the HTSUS subclassification is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope remains dispositive.

Foreign Producers and Exporters of Subject Merchandise

A list of foreign producers and exporters of plastic balloons, as identified in the petition, is provided in Attachment 1.

U.S. Importers of Subject Merchandise

A list of the U.S. importers of plastic balloons, as identified in the petition, is provided in Attachment 2.

Alleged Margins of Dumping/Subsidization

Petitioners allege a dumping margin of 50.20 to 276.01%. DOC generally assigns duties at this alleged dumping rate to exporters that fail to cooperate during the investigations. The Petition did not allege a specific subsidy rate.

Estimated Schedule of Investigations