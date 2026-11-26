On November 25, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) determined that the acts, policies, and practices of 14 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce, and proposed additional tariffs on goods from each of them. The determinations follow investigations opened on March 11, 2026 under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 against 16 economies. USTR has not made determinations for Mexico or Norway at this time.

The 14 are Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Nothing takes effect yet. USTR issued a separate notice for each economy, each with its own proposed rate and its own list of exempt products, and comments are due January 5, 2027.

The Proposed Rates

The rates differ by economy, and the structure differs depending on whether the economy already has a trade arrangement with the United States.

Economy Proposed If commitments are unsatisfactory With an agreement Bangladesh Up to 18% Up to 20% Cambodia Up to 18% Up to 25% China Up to 20% Up to 40% European Union 15% Up to 20% India Up to 25% 17% Indonesia Up to 18% Up to 25% Japan Up to 15% Up to 20% Korea Up to 15% Up to 25% Malaysia Up to 18% Up to 25% Singapore Up to 20% 10% Switzerland Up to 15% Up to 20% Taiwan Up to 15% Up to 25% Thailand Up to 18% Up to 25% Vietnam Up to 35% 20%

For the economies with existing arrangements, the lower figure is the proposal and the higher one applies only if USTR concludes that ongoing consultations and existing commitments are unsatisfactory. For Singapore, India, and Vietnam, which have no finalized agreement, the higher figure is the proposal and USTR would consider adjusting downward if the economy reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. China is structured differently again: up to 20 percent generally, up to 10 percent on the goods in Annex A, and no tariff on the Annex B goods drawn from the U.S.-China Board of Trade lists.

What “Net Of” Means, and What the Notices Do Not Say

Every rate is stated net of duties the goods already pay, but not the same duties in every case. For the European Union, Japan, Korea, and Switzerland, the figure is net of MFN rates and existing Section 301 tariffs, as is Taiwan’s 15 percent proposal, although Taiwan’s 25 percent alternative is net of existing Section 301 tariffs only. For the others it is net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with MFN duties sitting outside the figure. For China, it is net of the duty applied under the separate Section 301 forced-labor action.

The notices do not explain how the netting works. None gives a formula or a worked example, and none except China’s identifies which existing Section 301 tariffs it means. None addresses goods whose existing duties already meet or exceed the proposed figure, or states whether the figure is a ceiling on the combined burden or an amount added on top. USTR asks for comment on whether the rate should be adjusted for duties under other Section 301 actions and under Section 232 actions.

What Is Exempt

The exemptions matter as much as the rates. The notices share a common structure: articles already subject to Section 232 tariffs are excluded, covering aluminum, steel, and copper articles and their derivatives, passenger vehicles and light trucks and their parts, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and their parts, wood products, patented pharmaceutical articles, and semiconductor articles. Informational materials, donations, and accompanied baggage are also excluded.

Each notice then carries its own annex of exempt HTSUS provisions, built on four criteria: raw materials whose tariffing could make domestic supply unavailable, products whose tariffing could cause economy-wide disruption, products not grown or produced in sufficient U.S. quantities, and articles where tariffs may not contribute substantially to eliminating the practices at issue. Certain agglomerated iron ores and concentrates are excluded separately.

China is the exception. Its notice carries no Section 232 carve-out and no exemption for informational materials or baggage. Its only exemption is Annex B, drawn from the U.S. Imports List of the U.S.-China Board of Trade “30-For-30” lists.

Fourteen Notices Instead of One

In July, USTR imposed forced-labor Section 301 tariffs on 60 economies through a single notice, at near-uniform rates of 10 or 12.5 percent. The July action is being challenged at the Court of International Trade, where a three-judge panel heard argument on September 30, 2026 and has not yet ruled. One of the plaintiffs’ arguments is that USTR made no country-specific findings.

In the structural excess capacity investigations, USTR has issued fourteen separate notices, each with its own determination, its own findings on that economy’s practices and the resulting burden on U.S. commerce, and its own exemption annex.

How This May Affect Your Company

Written comments and requests to appear at the hearing are both due January 5, 2027. The hearing is January 25, 2027 at 10:00 a.m. in the main hearing room of the U.S. International Trade Commission, and may continue as appropriate. Each economy has its own comment docket; the requests-to-appear docket is shared across all 14.

The first question for any importer is whether its goods are already outside the proposed action. The Section 232 categories are broad, and for many manufacturers the useful work is confirming whether a particular subheading sits in an exemption annex. Where it does not, the comment period is the opening to ask. USTR has asked specifically which products should be retained or removed, whether the rate should be adjusted for duties under existing Section 301 and Section 232 actions, and whether tariffs on particular subheadings would cause serious dislocation or economy-wide disruption.

None of the notices states an effective date, and USTR describes what it would “consider applying” rather than what it will apply. The record built between now and the hearing is what any final action will rest on.