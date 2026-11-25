ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
FDI Interactive Guide
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...View firm profile
Navigate the complex landscape of foreign direct investment regulations with comprehensive guidance on FDI clearance processes across multiple jurisdictions. Access detailed country-by-country analysis and strategic insights to help secure successful deal completion in an evolving regulatory environment.
Our global FDI team has extensive experience in formulating and implementing coordinated strategies to secure global FDI clearances and successful completion, taking the ever-changing landscape into account.
To aid investors in considering potential deal hotspots, we have produced an interactive map and country-by-country guide summarising the FDI/public interest control processes and trends in key jurisdictions. Click here for a teaser of the guide.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.