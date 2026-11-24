On November 16, 2026, the Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) of the U.S. Department of Commerce issued an interim final rule on Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors (the “IFR”), which is designed to prevent companies based in certain countries, including China, from avoiding U.S. export controls on advanced computing integrated circuits (or chips) through remote access or computing services arrangements. Specifically, the IFR: (a) adds a new end-use control to the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) for operators of advanced chips at non-U.S. data centers (“Remote Access Providers”) that provide a significant volume of computing power to companies headquartered in, or ultimately owned by a company headquartered in, China or any other country that is the subject of a U.S. arms embargo, as identified in Country Group D:5 of supplement no. 1 to part 740 of the EAR, or Macau (each a “Restricted End User”); (b) establishes a destination-based license requirement for exports of advanced chips to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil; and (c) amends presumptions for front-end chip fabricators and packagers when exporting advanced-node logic chips.

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