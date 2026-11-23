What could Congress change about U.S. trade policy after the midterms? And where might it find bipartisan support?

In this episode of Simply Trade, hosts Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles sit down with Edward “Ned” Steiner of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg. They discuss what the election could mean for tariff oversight, the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the businesses that must plan around policy shifts.

Congress and Tariff Oversight

Steiner walks through possible changes to congressional oversight of Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. He sees potential bipartisan support for a congressional review of both.

Here are the questions that frame this part of the conversation:

Could Congress take a bigger role in tariff decisions?

Where might both parties agree?

What would a review mean for business planning?

Canada and USMCA as an Early Test

Steiner explains why the U.S. relationship with Canada could be an early test of bipartisan cooperation. Support for USMCA could show whether lawmakers can work across party lines.

Executive Deals vs. Legislated Agreements

Executive trade deals differ from agreements backed by legislation. For importers and exporters, that difference raises a practical question. How much certainty can you build into sourcing and market access decisions?

Executive flexibility lets the government move quickly. However, it can make deals harder for businesses to plan around. The hosts and Steiner discuss that trade-off.

China, the WTO, and Diversified Supply Chains

The discussion then turns to China and the World Trade Organization. Steiner also looks at the effect of tariffs on companies that have already diversified their sourcing.

Industry’s Role in Customs Enforcement

Steiner closes with a point for trade professionals to watch. Customs enforcement keeps evolving. Industry can help lawmakers understand how proposed changes would affect day-to-day operations. Real examples from your operations matter, because they show Congress what a proposal means in practice.

Key Takeaways

Tariff review could draw bipartisan support. Steiner sees potential agreement on congressional review of Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs.

Steiner sees potential agreement on congressional review of Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. Canada and USMCA could set the tone. U.S.–Canada trade may show whether lawmakers can cooperate across party lines.

U.S.–Canada trade may show whether lawmakers can cooperate across party lines. Executive flexibility has a cost. It can make trade deals harder for businesses to plan around.

It can make trade deals harder for businesses to plan around. Industry can inform enforcement policy. Trade professionals can explain how proposed customs changes affect daily operations.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team ready for whatever comes after the midterms? Explore GTC’s courses on USMCA, Importing Procedures, and Tariff Classification. Build the skills to plan around policy shifts with confidence.

There is always more to learn. Do it with GTC.