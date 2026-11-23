VIDEO · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
CTPAT 2027 (Video)
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CTPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) is your supply chain’s strongest link to building supply chain security and mitigating risk. Beginning January 5, 2027, a foreign importer of record must be CTPAT-validated or use a CTPAT-validated customs broker.
United StatesInternational Law
CTPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) is your supply chain’s strongest link to building supply chain security and mitigating risk. Beginning January 5, 2027, a foreign importer of record must be CTPAT-validated or use a CTPAT- validated customs broker.
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