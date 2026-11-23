What the Midterms Could Mean for Tariffs, USMCA, and Customs Enforcement

What could Congress change about U.S. trade policy after the midterms? And where might it find bipartisan support?

In this episode of Simply Trade, hosts Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles sit down with Edward “Ned” Steiner of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg. They discuss what the election could mean for tariff oversight, the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the businesses that must plan around policy shifts.

Congress and Tariff Oversight

Steiner walks through possible changes to congressional oversight of Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. He sees potential bipartisan support for a congressional review of both.

Here are the questions that frame this part of the conversation:

Could Congress take a bigger role in tariff decisions?

Where might both parties agree?

What would a review mean for business planning?

Canada and USMCA as an Early Test

Steiner explains why the U.S. relationship with Canada could be an early test of bipartisan cooperation. Support for USMCA could show whether lawmakers can work across party lines.

Executive Deals vs. Leat consider themselves U.S. importers should review how the rule defines that status. This applies especially if you have foreign ownership or hold property through a separate entity. A U.S. address alone may not settle the question.

Cindy suggests bringing finance, legal, procurement, and supply chain teams together. They can work out who can document beneficial ownership and how the company holds its assets.

CTPAT Validation and Broker Capacity

CTPAT validation could also affect which brokers can serve certain foreign clients. Ask your broker how validation affects its ability to handle your entries. Ask whether it plans to keep serving foreign importers of record.

What Brokers Take On

When a broker acts as the importer of record, it takes responsibility for the information declared on the entry. Therefore, brokers should look closely at who owns or purchased the goods and who grants power of attorney. They should do that before they agree to serve.

Key Takeaways

Review the U.S. importer definition. Check it if your company has foreign ownership or holds assets through a separate entity.

Check it if your company has foreign ownership or holds assets through a separate entity. Bring teams together. Finance, legal, procurement, and supply chain can document beneficial ownership and asset structure.

Finance, legal, procurement, and supply chain can document beneficial ownership and asset structure. Ask your broker about CTPAT. Find out how validation affects its ability to handle your entries.

Find out how validation affects its ability to handle your entries. Know who owns the goods. If the broker acts as importer of record, it owns the declared information.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team ready for importer of record questions? Explore GTC’s courses on CTPAT, Country of Origin, and Importing Procedures. Build the skills to document ownership and support every entry.