The midterm elections delivered the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate to Democrats, who will control both chambers in the 120th Congress. Below are some key points for clients to consider as we make sense of the midterm election implications for President Donald Trump's trade and tariff agenda.

Despite securing wide margins of victory for control of the House and Senate, Democrats will have limited capacity to force the Trump Administration's hand in the trade and tariff space. The tariff levers that President Trump has used are still available to him, and the veto-proof majorities necessary for Congress to limit the president's authority under current statutes are likely out of reach.

The president has hinted that bilateral agreements with Canada and Mexico are close – the midterm election results likely won't impact those efforts. Canadian and Mexican negotiators understand that the president and his administration still control the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) review process, so they should prepare for uncertainty but keep in mind that starting January 3, 2027, the president's trade and tariff actions will be subject to intense scrutiny, including symbolic votes to attempt to rein in his tariff authority.

During the next two years, the president, with limited prospects for legislative wins and with his administration subject to intense oversight activities, will very likely use the authority delegated to the executive under current statutes in new and more expansive ways. Expect new investigations (as appropriate) and possibly tariffs under existing statutes, including Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and perhaps Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

While Congress may have difficulty limiting the president's tariff authority via legislation, expect it to use its investigative powers to scrutinize companies that may have secured favorable tariff treatment from the Trump Administration.