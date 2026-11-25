Key Takeaway

Temporary Importation under Bond (TIB) allows certain goods to enter the United States without duty if they are used for an approved purpose — such as repair, exhibition, testing, or limited manufacturing — and then exported or destroyed within a set time frame under bond (often up to twice the duty amount). TIB entries are tightly controlled: the goods cannot be sold or enter U.S. commerce without conversion to a regular entry and payment of duties, and failure to timely export or document proper disposition can result in liquidated damages and loss of the duty benefit.

This Week in International Trade

This week’s international trade developments include the following:

Tariff Refunds

Class Action Ruling Expands Protection for IEEPA Refund Claims. The Court of International Trade (CIT) has held that the filing and certification of a class action challenging unlawful International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs tolls the two‑year statute of limitations for all class members. This protects refund claims even where entries have finally liquidated or importers were unaware of the litigation, to give the CIT time to make its decision. At this time, the only certain way to get refunds of “finally liquidated” duties is for importers to file an individual 1581(i) filing.

The Court of International Trade (CIT) has held that the filing and certification of a class action challenging unlawful International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs tolls the two‑year statute of limitations for all class members. This protects refund claims even where entries have finally liquidated or importers were unaware of the litigation, to give the CIT time to make its decision. At this time, the only certain way to get refunds of “finally liquidated” duties is for importers to file an individual 1581(i) filing. CAPE Phase 3 Volume and Payment Delays. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) Phase 3 refund system has accepted 4,579 declarations covering more than 16 million finally liquidated entries subject to unlawful IEEPA tariffs, with about $138.3 billion in potential and certified refunds in processing. CBP is continuing to roll out Phase 3 access to additional importers every two weeks. Roughly 18,000 refunds, totaling about $737 million, remain on hold because importers or their designees have not provided ACH banking information to Treasury.

Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) Phase 3 refund system has accepted 4,579 declarations covering more than 16 million finally liquidated entries subject to unlawful IEEPA tariffs, with about $138.3 billion in potential and certified refunds in processing. CBP is continuing to roll out Phase 3 access to additional importers every two weeks. Roughly 18,000 refunds, totaling about $737 million, remain on hold because importers or their designees have not provided ACH banking information to Treasury. Prospects for CAPE Phase 4 (Type 03 Entries). CIT Judge Eaton has extended the government’s deadline to November 23, 2026, to respond to motions seeking court‑ordered refunds of unlawful IEEPA tariffs on Type 03 entries (imports subject to Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD) duties).

CIT Judge Eaton has extended the government’s deadline to November 23, 2026, to respond to motions seeking court‑ordered refunds of unlawful IEEPA tariffs on Type 03 entries (imports subject to Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD) duties). Relief for CAPE Technical Rejections. Plaintiffs have asked that the CIT order CBP to refund IEEPA tariffs on entries that CAPE is rejecting due to technical or tariff‑classification errors. They argue that CAPE’s limitations are blocking full implementation of earlier refund orders and are seeking a court‑mandated alternative process for thousands of affected entries that can no longer be fixed via post‑summary corrections.

Tariff Litigation

Former Officials Urge CIT to Strike Down Section 338 Tariffs. Former U.S. trade officials, advocacy groups, academics, and think tanks have filed amicus briefs at the CIT supporting the challenge to President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Canadian goods imposed under Section 338 of the Smoot‑Hawley Act. They contend that Section 338 was effectively superseded by Section 301, lacks modern procedural safeguards, and is being used to circumvent judicial and Supreme Court limits on presidential tariff authority.

Former U.S. trade officials, advocacy groups, academics, and think tanks have filed amicus briefs at the CIT supporting the challenge to President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Canadian goods imposed under Section 338 of the Smoot‑Hawley Act. They contend that Section 338 was effectively superseded by Section 301, lacks modern procedural safeguards, and is being used to circumvent judicial and Supreme Court limits on presidential tariff authority. Retail IEEPA Refund Class Actions Face Standing and Disclosure Fights. In several nationwide proposed class actions, retailers have moved to dismiss claims seeking refunds of IEEPA tariffs. Retailers are arguing consumers lack standing because they received goods at the agreed prices, retail transactions provide no legal right to retroactive tariff refunds, there is no duty to disclose or pass through costs such as tariffs, and there is no unjust enrichment when margins improve due to government refunds.

Tariff Policy

Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Signals Little Near ‑ Term Tariff Relief. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated the administration will maintain its aggressive tariff stance despite Democratic midterm gains, arguing that affordability concerns stem more from energy prices than tariffs and that reindustrialization enjoys bipartisan support. He downplayed tariffs’ role in inflation, defended using them as leverage over foreign countries on non-trade issues, and rejected claims that the administration’s tariff approach has been chaotic or reckless.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated the administration will maintain its aggressive tariff stance despite Democratic midterm gains, arguing that affordability concerns stem more from energy prices than tariffs and that reindustrialization enjoys bipartisan support. He downplayed tariffs’ role in inflation, defended using them as leverage over foreign countries on non-trade issues, and rejected claims that the administration’s tariff approach has been chaotic or reckless. Senate Democrats Target Trump’s Tariff Agenda. In contrast, Senate Democrats, set to assume control in January, say they will prioritize oversight and constraints on President Trump’s tariff‑driven trade agenda, particularly measures against Canada. While a veto‑proof rollback of his tariff authorities is unlikely, they plan to challenge reliance on statutes such as the Trade Act of 1974 (Section 301 and Section 122 tariffs) and the Tariff Act of 1930 (Section 338 tariffs), to use committee oversight and litigation to reassert congressional authority over tariff matters, and to slow further tariff expansion.

In contrast, Senate Democrats, set to assume control in January, say they will prioritize oversight and constraints on President Trump’s tariff‑driven trade agenda, particularly measures against Canada. While a veto‑proof rollback of his tariff authorities is unlikely, they plan to challenge reliance on statutes such as the Trade Act of 1974 (Section 301 and Section 122 tariffs) and the Tariff Act of 1930 (Section 338 tariffs), to use committee oversight and litigation to reassert congressional authority over tariff matters, and to slow further tariff expansion. Tariffs Remain a Foreign Policy Tool. The president has threatened to immediately double tariffs on imports from Mexico if migrant caravans reach the U.S. southern border, explicitly tying potential trade measures to migration enforcement. Mexican officials note no caravans have reached the United States since the president’s term began, while a senior lawmaker criticized the threat as political posturing and stressed that qualifying Mexican goods can still enter duty‑free under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The president has threatened to immediately double tariffs on imports from Mexico if migrant caravans reach the U.S. southern border, explicitly tying potential trade measures to migration enforcement. Mexican officials note no caravans have reached the United States since the president’s term began, while a senior lawmaker criticized the threat as political posturing and stressed that qualifying Mexican goods can still enter duty‑free under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Signals of Limited U.S.–China Trade Easing. Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met in Shenzhen and agreed to develop an action plan to stabilize U.S.–China relations and deepen cooperation on trade, AI, and energy, even as disputes continue over U.S. technology restrictions.

Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met in Shenzhen and agreed to develop an action plan to stabilize U.S.–China relations and deepen cooperation on trade, AI, and energy, even as disputes continue over U.S. technology restrictions. Canada Pursues Tariff‑Reducing Deals with China. Canada and China have concluded a new trade agreement that expands e‑commerce, extends and broadens mutual tariff reductions (including for Canadian agricultural and aquatic exports and Chinese steel and aluminum), and establishes a Canada-China CEO Roundtable, building on a January EV‑and‑agriculture deal. Canada is using these agreements to diversify trade away from the United States amid the worsening trade war and steep U.S. tariffs, drawing criticism from Washington while defending its China strategy as pragmatic.

Import Regulations & Enforcement

CBP Tightens Importer of Record Rules and Foreign IOR Access. CBP has issued an interim final rule, effective January 5, 2027, significantly tightening who can serve as importer of record (IOR) and how they are vetted. U.S. IORs must be organized and located in the United States and be either: (1) majority owned and controlled by U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents; or (2) directly own “significant” unencumbered U.S. real property (at least the prior year’s entered value or $20 million), subject to CBP verification. Foreign IORs are generally barred from acting as IORs for consumption entries unless validated under Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT), meaning most foreign parties must rely on CTPAT‑validated customs brokers. Companies without majority U.S. ownership or substantial domestic assets will need substantial cash or cash‑equivalent value and face higher, fully collateralized bond requirements, changes expected to sharply reduce Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) importing and tie up working capital. CBP is accepting comments through January 5, 2027.

CBP has issued an interim final rule, effective January 5, 2027, significantly tightening who can serve as importer of record (IOR) and how they are vetted. U.S. IORs must be organized and located in the United States and be either: (1) majority owned and controlled by U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents; or (2) directly own “significant” unencumbered U.S. real property (at least the prior year’s entered value or $20 million), subject to CBP verification. Foreign IORs are generally barred from acting as IORs for consumption entries unless validated under Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT), meaning most foreign parties must rely on CTPAT‑validated customs brokers. Companies without majority U.S. ownership or substantial domestic assets will need substantial cash or cash‑equivalent value and face higher, fully collateralized bond requirements, changes expected to sharply reduce Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) importing and tie up working capital. CBP is accepting comments through January 5, 2027. Form 5106 Data Errors Trigger IOR Voids and Penalties. CBP is actively voiding IOR numbers when data on CBP Form 5106 is inaccurate, incomplete, or does not belong to the actual importer, cutting off those entities’ ability to make entries. Importers and brokers should verify and correct physical address, email, and phone information promptly, as false details can lead to penalties and potential criminal liability, False Claims Act exposure, and loss of import privileges.

CBP is actively voiding IOR numbers when data on CBP Form 5106 is inaccurate, incomplete, or does not belong to the actual importer, cutting off those entities’ ability to make entries. Importers and brokers should verify and correct physical address, email, and phone information promptly, as false details can lead to penalties and potential criminal liability, False Claims Act exposure, and loss of import privileges. U.S.–Mexico Joint Operation Targets In‑Bond Abuse. CBP and Mexico’s customs agency conducted a joint enforcement operation at Otay Mesa focusing on in‑bond shipments of high‑value electronics and textiles, targeting transshipment, undervaluation, false origin claims, and documentation discrepancies. Most targeted shipments were inspected, with issues identified for further review, and the agencies plan to expand real‑time data sharing and coordinated enforcement, including on improper USMCA claims.

Trade Remedies

CBP Investigates Herbicide AD Evasion via Third Country Transshipment. CBP has opened an investigation into imports of dichlorophenoxyacetic acid herbicides for alleged evasion of antidumping duties on Chinese and Indian origin product by transshipping through Colombia and Poland with little or no processing.

CBP has opened an investigation into imports of dichlorophenoxyacetic acid herbicides for alleged evasion of antidumping duties on Chinese and Indian origin product by transshipping through Colombia and Poland with little or no processing. CVD Investigation on Railway Tank Cars from Mexico. The Department of Commerce has initiated a countervailing duty investigation on imports of railway tank cars and their subassemblies from Mexico and on certain plastic balloons from China.

The Department of Commerce has initiated a countervailing duty investigation on imports of railway tank cars and their subassemblies from Mexico and on certain plastic balloons from China. CVD Order on Truck Bed Covers from China. Commerce has issued a final affirmative determination in the countervailing duty investigation on truck bed covers from China, and a CVD order will now be imposed on those imports.

Export Controls & Economic Sanctions

U.S.–China Trade Détente Extends Selected Controls and Fees Relief. China has agreed to delay imposing rare earth export controls, while the United States is extending tariff exclusions on 178 Chinese products and suspending planned port fees on Chinese vessels until January 10, 2027, prolonging a limited trade détente that eases certain export controls and trade restrictions.

China has agreed to delay imposing rare earth export controls, while the United States is extending tariff exclusions on 178 Chinese products and suspending planned port fees on Chinese vessels until January 10, 2027, prolonging a limited trade détente that eases certain export controls and trade restrictions. BIS Tightens Controls on Advanced AI Chips and Remote Access. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has issued an interim final rule, effective November 19, 2026, tightening export controls on advanced AI chips and related computing capabilities, especially where they can be remotely accessed by Chinese users via foreign data centers or diverted through third countries. The rule: imposes new license requirements for AI‑related items used in high‑capacity data centers serving entities in Country Group D:5 or Macau; adds licensing for exports of advanced semiconductors to designated “higher‑risk” countries (including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil); mandates enhanced due diligence by data centers and chip suppliers; rescinds the unused “AI diffusion” rule; and includes a limited savings clause for shipments already en route.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has issued an interim final rule, effective November 19, 2026, tightening export controls on advanced AI chips and related computing capabilities, especially where they can be remotely accessed by Chinese users via foreign data centers or diverted through third countries. The rule:

Anticorruption

China Enacts Anti‑Cross‑Border Corruption Measure. China’s legislature has passed a new Anti‑Cross‑Border Corruption Law to strengthen tools for combating foreign‑related corruption. Notably, Article 6 authorizes countermeasures, including counter‑sanctions and blocking measures, against foreign states whose extraterritorial anti‑corruption enforcement is deemed to undermine China’s sovereignty or discriminate against Chinese entities.

Supply Chain Integrity

UK to Introduce Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence. The UK government has confirmed plans for a mandatory human rights due diligence regime for large businesses with turnover above £350 million, including non‑UK firms with equivalent UK revenue. Covered companies will have to identify, assess, and address human rights and labor‑exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains for goods placed on the Great Britain market and services in the UK, with authorities empowered to remove goods made with forced labor.

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