Picture this: an advanced U.S. chip is legally installed in an overseas data center. It never moves. But a customer in a restricted country logs in and rents the computing power.

Does the fact that the chip never moved mean that export controls no longer apply?

Under the Bureau of Industry and Security’s (“BIS”) new rule, not necessarily.

On November 16, 2026, BIS announced an interim final rule (“IFR”), Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors, which was published in the Federal Register on November 19, 2026. Effective upon publication, the rule seeks to prevent existing export restrictions from being circumvented through remote-computing arrangements involving third-country data centers. BIS is accepting public comments for 60 days.

The message is clear: the location of the chip is only part of the story. Who receives the computing capability matters, too.

The Headline Change: BIS is Following the Compute

New EAR § 744.24 would require a license for certain exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of advanced computing items when a party has “knowledge” that the items will support a data center providing significant computing access to or for an entity headquartered in Macau or Country Group D:5, or whose ultimate parent is headquartered there.

The operative threshold is more than 12 million aggregate Total Processing Performance (“TPP”) made available to or for covered entities. The calculation can extend across “linked data centers,” meaning separate facilities cannot necessarily be evaluated in isolation.

That creates several important compliance questions:

Who is the contractual customer, and who ultimately benefits from the computing activity?

Where is the customer’s ultimate parent headquartered?

Is an intermediary providing computing access or model-training services for a restricted entity?

Is computing capacity distributed across connection facilities?

Has a previously acceptable end use changed after installation?

In other words, “the servers are in a friendly country” is no longer a complete compliance analysis.

The rule also addresses subsequent changes in end use. Under § 744.24(e), exporters, reexporters, and transferors shipping covered items without a license under specified circumstances must notify recipients that subsequent use for restricted computing activities requires BIS authorization.

Existing data centers already providing covered access have 90 days after the rule’s effective date to obtain a license if they wish to continue those activities. Applications under the new end-use control will be reviewed case by case.

A limited exclusion applies to qualifying commercial recommender systems, such as those used by retailer and social-media platforms. However, the exclusion is subject to reporting requirements and does not extend to systems incorporating generative models.

Five Countries Move Into the Compliance Spotlight

The rule separately adds license requirements for covered advanced computing items exported, reexported, or transferred in-country to or within five destinations:

Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand

BIS identifies these countries as presenting heightened diversion risks. The Secretary of Commerce may also designate additional countries in consultation with specified national security officials.

There is an important exclusion: the new five-country requirement does not apply when the ultimate consignee or end user is headquartered in the United States, or its ultimate parent is headquartered in the United States, provided the applicable reporting requirements are satisfied.

Under new § 743.10, parties relying on this exclusion must submit monthly reports identifying transaction parties, product classifications, quantities, processing performance, and other required information. Reports are due by the first business day of the following month.

For affected parties, country screening alone will not work. A Singapore address, for example, is only the beginning of the analysis. Corporate ownership, end users, product classifications, and eligibility for exclusions may all determine whether BIS authorization is required.

The Rule Reaches Beyond Cloud Providers

The new requirements have implications for semiconductor and accelerator manufacturers, advanced computing hardware exporters, cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers, data center operators, distributers, resellers, and systems integrators.

The rule also tightens the presumptions applicable to front-end fabricators and chip packagers producing advanced-node logic chips, narrowing the available pathways for overcoming those presumptions when chip designers are located in destinations subject to super intelligence (SI)-chip licensing requirements.

Finally, the rule formally rescinds the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, which BIS announced in May 2025 that it would not enforce.

“Know Your Customer” Now Needs an Engineering Department

One of the rule’s most consequential provisions concerns what exporters and other transaction parties are expected to know about foreign data centers.

Under § 744.24(a)(1), Note 3, a foreign data center’s refusal or inability to provide sufficient information to verify compliance is a red flag that presumptively establishes “knowledge” unless resolved before proceeding.

That raises the stakes for customer due diligence. A customer name, shipping address, and end-use certification may no longer be sufficient. Exporters may also need reliable information about corporate ownership, intended computing activities, and the infrastructure supporting those activities.

For data center operators and IaaS providers, this presents additional challenges. Computing resources may be shared among multiple customers, workloads may move between connected facilities, and intermediaries may obscure who ultimately receives the computing capability.

The practical takeaway: knowing where the hardware goes is not enough if the end use or ultimate beneficiary cannot be verified.

What Strong Compliance Looks Like Now

The answer is not simply another export screening checklist. Affected parties should assess whether their existing procedures adequately address the new licensing, due diligence, and reporting requirements.

That means identifying covered items, verifying customer ownership and intended end uses, evaluating TPP across relevant facilities, and reviewing contractual safeguards for subsequent changes in use. Compliance teams should also establish applicable notification and reporting obligations.

For transactions involving multiple jurisdictions, intermediaries, or linked data centers, applying these requirements may demand both legal analysis and an understanding of the underlying computing infrastructure.

Torres Trade Law can assist clients in assessing the applicability of the new restrictions, evaluating licensing and reporting obligations, reviewing customer due diligence procedures, and developing compliance measures tailored to their operations. Parties involved in existing or planned advanced computing transactions should evaluate whether their current arrangements require additional review or authorization.

The chip may stay put. Compliance cannot.