On December 18, 2025, the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law. Among its provisions is the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025 (the “COINS Act”). The COINS Act codifies the Outbound Investment Security Program (OISP) established in 2023 during the Biden administration by executive order1, which is directed at foreign investments in specified critical technologies. Under the existing rules (31 C.F.R. Pt. 850), OISP is directed exclusively at critical investments—some prohibited, some only notifiable—in persons in China or with specified connections to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. The COINS Act adds a number of other countries, but these jurisdictions are separately subject to sanctions, so that China for all practical purposes remains the principal subject of OISP.

The proposed regulations would preserve the basic architecture of the OISP, including, for example, its distinction between prohibited and notifiable transactions, investor-led diligence, and specified exceptions. However, the continuity in structure should not obscure the potentially significant expansion of the substantive reach of the regulations, if enacted in current form. Some of the more significant substantive changes include the following:

Broader AI/SI prohibitions . The proposal would treat activities to “develop” any “super intelligence” or SI system as prohibited. The term “develop” is broadly defined and the proposal removes the carveouts for uncovered AI activities that were defined by reference to training compute thresholds and end uses.

. The proposal would treat activities to “develop” any “super intelligence” or SI system as prohibited. The term “develop” is broadly defined and the proposal removes the carveouts for uncovered AI activities that were defined by reference to training compute thresholds and end uses. Sweeping biotech coverage . Although not included as a covered sector in the COINS Act, Treasury has proposed prohibitions on specified biotechnology activities, including activities involving pharmaceutical compounds, certain biological tools and equipment, and brain-computer interfaces. The potential scope extends far beyond companies traditionally associated with military or intelligence applications.

. Although not included as a covered sector in the COINS Act, Treasury has proposed prohibitions on specified biotechnology activities, including activities involving pharmaceutical compounds, certain biological tools and equipment, and brain-computer interfaces. The potential scope extends far beyond companies traditionally associated with military or intelligence applications. Greater reach beyond China-incorporated targets . The proposal expands the scope of covered entities through the ownership and direction-or-control provisions and expands the definition of an entity’s principal place of business. This requires companies to undertake a more costly and searching inquiry of relevant Chinese connections.

. The proposal expands the scope of covered entities through the ownership and direction-or-control provisions and expands the definition of an entity’s principal place of business. This requires companies to undertake a more costly and searching inquiry of relevant Chinese connections. Expansion of due diligence and disclosure obligations. In addition to other forms of due diligence, the proposal expressly adds consideration of information provided by Treasury itself to the diligence assessment. It also expands disclosure for notifiable transactions.

The proposal does not specify a final effective date; Part 850 would continue to govern activities occurring from January 2, 2025 until the new regulations take effect, and would remain applicable to conduct during that period. Investors should assess pending transactions, follow-on funding and existing commitments against both the current rules and the proposed changes.

Finally, Treasury has demonstrated its willingness to enforce the existing OISP regulations; companies should anticipate an equal or greater focus on enforcement under the proposed regulations. In July 2026, Treasury imposed its first OISP civil penalty, fining a US company $200,000 for failing to notify Treasury of a $92,478 investment made through the US company’s Chinese subsidiary in a Chinese AI company. The penalty, more than twice the amount invested, underscores the potential consequences of noncompliance, even for relatively small transactions.

Background and the Congressional Mandate

OISP is administered by the Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security. The COINS Act directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue regulations by March 13, 2027 to implement its provisions addressing prohibited and notifiable investments. On October 26, 2026 the Treasury’s proposed regulations, which are slated to be codified in Part 851 of Title 31 of the CFR, made their appearance in the Federal Register.2,3 While there are important changes to the regulatory regime, which are summarized below, there are also broad areas of continuity where the rules have remained the same.4 Part 850 remains applicable pending the final rule’s effective date and would continue to govern relevant activities occurring before that date.

The COINS Act instructs the Secretary of the Treasury, “as necessary,” to “amend, terminate, supersede, revoke, or streamline” the existing rules, minimizing compliance burdens to the extent consistent with US national security and regulatory objectives.

In a few ways, the new proposed regulations may reduce complexity. In others, the compliance requirements have increased, reflected in the greater length of the new regulations.5

OISP in Brief

The OISP regime is bifurcated into transactions for which notice must be provided to the Department of the Treasury, referred to as “notifiable transactions,” and transactions involving higher levels of technological sensitivity that are prohibited, referred to as “prohibited transactions.” The regime applies to transactions involving a “country of concern,” currently defined in the OISP regulations as the People’s Republic of China (importantly, including Hong Kong and Macau). The COINS Act and the proposed regulations add Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia as “countries of concern.”6

The technologies that are subject to OISP include certain semiconductors and microelectronics, including certain supercomputers, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. The COINS Act adds hypersonic systems, while the proposed regulations add biotechnology.

OISP identifies specified types of covered transactions, including the acquisition of equity interests, certain types of debt financing, conversion of contingent equity interests, acquisition or leasing of assets, entry into a joint venture and acquisition of fund interests, subject to certain exceptions. A transaction is generally notifiable or prohibited, depending on the type of technology and/or its level of sophistication, if (i) it is engaged in by a U.S. person or a foreign person that a U.S. person controls (including jointly with others), and (ii) involves one of the enumerated technology activities and the requisite connection to China.

What Has Changed?

The following table summarizes certain principal changes between the existing regulations, codified in Part 850, and the proposed regulations, to be codified in Part 851.7 The proposed regulations make various other definitional and operative changes to the current regime.

Topic Part 850 (Existing) Part 851 (Proposed) Technologies Artificial intelligence The technology is referred to artificial intelligence (AI). The regulations distinguish between transactions that are notifiable and those that are prohibited. The prohibited transactions are characterized by certain enumerated end uses and systems having a specified level of computing power. This technology is referred to under the proposed regulations as super intelligence (SI).8 The term “SI system” does not imply that a covered system must exceed any particular threshold; it is generally consistent with the use of the term “AI system” under the current regulations. The proposed regulations do not have a notification-only category for AI/SI. The proposed regulations also substantially expand the investments in artificial intelligence that fall under the OISP prohibition. Subject to applicable exceptions and exemptions, covered transactions involving a covered foreign person developing any SI system would be prohibited, without the existing distinctions based on training compute or specified end-uses. The proposal defines and distinguishes “develop[ment]” from mere use of third-party systems for “internal, non-commercial purposes.” Enhancing or extending a third-party system’s capabilities can constitute development, but use of an off-the-shelf third-party system strictly for internal, non-commercial purposes would not, solely on that basis, constitute development. Hypersonic systems Not included. Included, as required by the COINS Act. Hypersonic systems are defined as vehicles or weapon-delivery systems capable of sustained atmospheric flight or very-low-Earth-orbit flight at Mach 5 or greater. While investments in companies engaged in development or production of such systems are in all cases prohibited, development or production of components, materials and software may be notifiable or prohibited. Biotechnology Not included Included under the proposed regulations. Biotechnology activities include, among other things, specified uses of biological systems to modify, enhance, produce, or control agents and toxins, energetic materials, novel or high-performance functional materials, pharmaceutical compounds, and biofuels, as well as brain-computer interfaces and supporting technologies (e.g., sequencing technology). All transactions in this category are prohibited. Other The proposed regulations expand semiconductor and microelectronics coverage to include specified radiation-hardened integrated circuits, photonic integrated circuits, high-bandwidth memory, additional advanced integrated circuits, and additional semiconductor equipment. All covered transactions in quantum computing remain prohibited. There is no notification-only category. And under the proposed regulations, coverage would expand to include additional software, algorithms, and applications for quantum technologies. Definitions Generally Country of concern The PRC (China), including Hong Kong and Macau. As provided in the COINS Act, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, the PRC (China, including Hong Kong and Macau) and Russia. Covered activity Any activities referred to in the definition of notifiable transaction or the definition of prohibited transaction. This term is not used under the proposed regulations. Its functional equivalent would be activities constituting notifiable technology or a prohibited technology. Covered foreign person To fall within OISP, the transaction must involve a person or entity associated with a country of concern, such as a citizen or permanent resident of such a country, an entity organized under the laws of such a country or headquartered there, a government entity there, or an entity in which any of the foregoing owns a 50% or more interest and has specified financial interests.9 The term for such a person or entity under the existing regulations is “person of a country of concern.” A person of a country of concern that engages in a covered activity or directly or indirectly has the power to direct a person of a country of concern that engages in such activity or participates in certain related joint venture activity is referred to as a “covered foreign person.” The proposed regulations do not employ the term “person of a country of concern.” The term “covered foreign person” in the proposed regulations corresponds more closely to “person of a country of concern” under the existing regulations. The proposed regulations may apply where a covered foreign person engages in a transaction involving notifiable technology or prohibited technology. There is also a substantive expansion of the term. If a covered foreign person controls an entity outside a country of concern, by contract or otherwise, the controlled entity will also be a covered foreign entity. For example, if a Chinese national controls a company in Viet Nam, while holding less than 50% of the equity—the Vietnamese entity will be a covered foreign person. Covered national security transaction The equivalent term under the existing regulations is “covered transaction.” These are the types of transactions that may be either notifiable or prohibited, as described above under “OISP in Brief.” The proposed regulations follow the COINS Act in using the term “covered national security transaction.” There is also a substantive change. Following the statute, “covered national security transaction” includes directing a foreign person to engage in a transaction that a US person knows would be a covered national security transaction if engaged in by a US person.10 Develop Not defined. The term “develop” is defined in the proposed regulations to include, among other things, activities undertaken through or in collaboration with affiliates, as well as high-level oversight, direction, approval, conceptual input, and strategic planning in connection with pre-serial-production stages. Principal Place of Business Definition focuses on the primary location where an entity’s management directs, controls, or coordinates the entity’s activities, or, in the case of an investment fund, where the fund’s activities are primarily directed, controlled, or coordinated by or on behalf of the general partner, managing member, or equivalent. The proposed regulations expand the definition significantly by including headquarters and the location of main business activities, in addition to management and fund-management locations. This expanded definition broadens the scope of the term “covered foreign person.” An entity may have more than one principal place of business. This increases the importance of examining the entity’s actual operations and management rather than relying solely on the place of incorporation or formal headquarters. Operational Definitions Knowingly directing A US person is prohibited from “knowingly directing,” individually or as part of a group, a transaction by a non-US person that the US person knows would be prohibited if engaged in by a US person. So, for example, if a US person serves on the board of a foreign controlled entity that participates in or approves a transaction that would be prohibited if undertaken by a US person, the US person could be in violation of OISP. A US person may avoid being treated as knowingly directing by recusing himself/herself from transaction approval and decision-making; reviewing, editing, commenting upon, approving, or signing transaction documents; or engaging in the negotiation of the transaction. The knowing direction concept is extended under the proposed regulations to notifiable transactions, by importing it into the definition of covered national security transaction. The recusal exception would apply to notifiable transactions as well. Joint ventures Entry into a joint venture may constitute a covered transaction. Clarifies that entry into a joint venture does not require the formation of a new entity. Investment in funds etc. A covered transaction includes acquisition of a limited partner or equivalent interest in a non-US fund that a US person knows will likely invest in a transaction that would otherwise be prohibited or notifiable if engaged in by a US person. Clarifies that acquisition of an interest in a fund with a pre-existing interest in a covered foreign person may constitute an indirect covered national security transaction.11 Government lists Engagement in a transaction that would otherwise be notifiable becomes a prohibited transaction where the relevant covered person or joint venture is on specified government sanctions and export control lists, including the Commerce Department Entity List, its Military End User List and the Treasury Department SDN List. The proposed regulations add two additional lists, including the Department of [War/Defense]’s list of Chinese “military companies” and the Office of Management and Budget’s list of biotechnology companies of concern. Also, a notifiable transaction becomes prohibited not only if the covered foreign person is on one of the government lists, but also if any of its affiliates or subsidiaries is on such a list. Excepted Transactions12 De minimis transaction No such exception. The COINS Act includes an exception for transactions that Treasury determines to be de minimis. The proposed regulations provide for a $50,000 de minimis “basket” aggregated over all covered national security transactions with the relevant covered foreign person within the preceding 12 months. The de minimis provision would be applicable only to notifiable transactions but not prohibited transactions. Secondary transactions No exception. The statute includes an exception for a transaction that is secondary to a covered national security transaction. The examples offered include banking activities, underwriting, debt rating, prime brokerage, global custody and equity research. This means that US banks, brokerages and securities research firms may be able to provide specified types of support for transactions in which US persons could not substantively engage.13 The proposed regulations incorporate the text of the statute verbatim. Ancillary transactions No exception. The statute includes an exception for specified ancillary transactions undertaken by financial institutions, including payment processing, underwriting, credit rating, and other services ordinarily incidental to financial services.14 Intercompany transfers Permits a transaction between a U.S. person and its controlled foreign entity that supports operations that are not covered activities. Consistent with the statute, the proposed regulations limit this exception to the provision of cash or credit by a US parent entity to support operations of a controlled foreign entity outside of prohibited or notifiable technologies, or to “maintain operations” in a notifiable or prohibited technology that the controlled foreign entity was engaged in before the final rule’s effective date. Business development companies Exempts investments in securities issued by qualifying business development companies pursuant to section 54 of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The proposed regulations do not include this exemption, as it is not in the statute. Treasury seeks comment on whether to reinstate it. Derivatives Exempts derivatives that do not confer rights to acquire equity, equity-associated rights, or assets in or of a covered foreign person, subject to applicable limitations. The proposed regulations limit the exception to derivatives of specified publicly traded securities, investment-company securities, or qualifying LP interests. They remove the existing exclusion for instruments that confer equity- or asset-acquisition rights. Notification Required for Notifiable Transactions15 Identity of investor Basic information, such as name, place of business and organization, address, website and ultimate owner. Also, a post-transaction chart of intermediate and ultimate parents, controlled foreign entities and relevant transaction persons. Additional information required, including English/native-language names, all principal places of business, individual citizenship, and the identity and citizenship of directors, officers, or other key personnel expected to oversee or collaborate with the target. A more detailed statement of relationships and interests, including foreign beneficial owners holding more than 5% of the investor’s voting or economic interests. Transaction rationale A brief description of commercial rationale. Details of planned involvement in target operations; expected investment return, drivers and timing; employee transfers; and a chronology of how the opportunity arose, initial consideration and subsequent negotiation. Transaction documents Documents must be retained as supporting material and made available at Treasury’s request. Must include all transaction documentation Relationships with the target No requirement to describe. Must describe all past, current, and future commercial arrangements with the target. Target information Basic target identity, ownership, management, organizational chart, covered activities, and known technology end uses/end users. Also required is a target ownership chart. Adds current and expected future products/services, annual revenue and profitability, total assets, customer make-up, operating/export/sales jurisdictions, and key suppliers. Also must describe relationships through economic/voting percentages, LP interests, and investment-adviser/manager status. National Interest Exemption Scope A national security exemption may be requested both with respect to prohibited transactions and notifiable transactions. Under the proposed regulations, the provision on requesting a national security exemption only addresses prohibited transactions. Treasury must notify the appropriate congressional committees within five business days after granting such an exemption, identifying the national interest justifying the exemption. Separately, the COINS Act requires Treasury to submit annual reports to Congress identifying notified transactions, providing transaction-specific information and aggregate analyses, and addressing enforcement actions and investment trends. Basis for requesting an exemption The list includes supply-chain needs, national-defense production, technological leadership, and national-security effects. The proposed regulations add US public health needs. This may reflect the inclusion of biotechnology among the technologies addressed in the regulations. Voluntary Self-Disclosure Mitigation Not addressed in the existing regulations. Under the proposed regulations, a person seeking to avail itself of the voluntary self-disclosure program for conduct that may have violated the regulations must include a proposal to mitigate the harm caused by the violation, for example divestment or disgorgement. Violations Burden of proof No such provision. The proposed regulations provide that in any enforcement action under the regulations, the Secretary of the Treasury bears the burden of proof. Penalties The current regulations provide for both civil and criminal penalties. Consistent with the statutory text, the proposed regulations provide for only civil penalties16 (although criminal penalties might be available under other laws).

Obtaining Feedback from Treasury

The COINS Act requires the regulations to “include a process under which a person can request to receive non-binding feedback on a confidential basis, or as anonymized guidance to the public, as to whether a transaction would constitute a covered national security transaction in a prohibited technology.” There is no such formal process under the existing regulations, although Treasury may engage with investors and has published FAQs and other public guidance.

The proposed regulations implement this directive on the following terms:

The person seeking feedback must have a direct financial interest in an actual, prospective transaction. Its material terms must be identified in a binding document.

Feedback is only available for determining whether a transaction is prohibited.

A request for feedback must include material facts, transaction structure, technology information, available documents, and a certification.

Treasury may provide confidential feedback, publish anonymized guidance, answer only part of the request, or decline to respond.

Feedback can be modified or revoked; it does not bind Treasury or courts, authorize the transaction, or preclude enforcement. In practice, however, Treasury in other contexts has generally not taken enforcement action inconsistent with the agency’s written guidance to the parties.

Disclosure Issues for US Investors and Foreign Persons

The burdens of the proposed regulations fall in the first instance on US investors rather than the foreign persons in whom they invest. However, foreign persons will need to assess the practical need, and in some cases a local-law obligation, to disclose whether they are covered foreign persons or are engaged in a prohibited or notifiable activity. Inaccurate or incomplete disclosures could lead both to possible COINS Act liability for US persons making an investment, as well as possible securities fraud claims under foreign law.

The proposed regulations do not provide a “safe harbor” where a US person has relied on inaccurate issuer disclosures, but there remains a knowledge (or “reason to know”) standard, which requires that US persons make a “reasonable and diligent inquiry” concerning the facts determining whether a transaction is notifiable or prohibited. Thus, US investors cannot rely on statements which they know, or have reason to believe, are false.17 In assessing whether an investor conducted a reasonable and diligent inquiry, under the proposed regulations Treasury would continue to consider purposeful avoidance of relevant information, warning signs such as evasive responses or refusals to provide information or contractual assurances, and use of available public and commercial databases, and would additionally consider whether the investor appropriately evaluated information Treasury made available before closing, including assessments of the target’s technology activities.

Assessment

The proposal would preserve OISP’s core framework, and would carry over many of its concepts and definitions, while materially expanding the technologies, entities, and transactions that investors must assess. Its practical significance will turn on the final scope of those provisions and their application to particular investment structures and business activities.

In a handful of ways, the proposed regulations attempt to reduce the burdens of compliance. For example, eliminating the notifiable transaction category for AI/SI in one sense simplifies the decision tree for these types of investments. On the other hand, by dropping quantitative training and computing criteria, investors may be left guessing whether their AI/SI transaction is covered and may have to seek interpretive guidance from Treasury. The $50,000 de minimis basket for notifiable transactions may be hailed as a step in the direction of burden reduction, but it is questionable whether an exemption of that size is truly meaningful. In its commentary on the proposed regulations, Treasury repeatedly observes that it has retained existing provisions and concepts because investors are familiar with them. However, this hardly represents a reduction in complexity.

There are various ways in which the compliance burden would increase, as noted above, many of them required by statute. There are now more covered technologies, and the new regulations require investors to cast a wider net in assessing whether their transactions are captured. They must now consider whether covered foreign persons control entities outside the PRC engaged in prohibited or notifiable technologies, or whether affiliates of covered foreign persons appear on the enumerated government lists. The initial notification filings would become much more robust. Treasury maintains that it probably would have asked for the additional information anyway. Even so, notification must be made within 30 days of completing a transaction,18 and the additional information may need to be assembled in a compressed timeframe.

Conclusion

In its release, Treasury estimates “an average time burden to be 10 total person-hours per transaction for understanding the Proposed Rule.” Given the complexity of the regulations, which have now grown in length by a third, this would seem to be overly optimistic, at least for newcomers. Even if well-understood, implementation of the new regulations will add new timing considerations, as the technologies covered by prohibited and notifiable transactions have expanded and the procedural reach of the regulations has increased in certain respects. With a sunset at the end of 2032 under the COINS Act,19 the new OISP regulations will likely remain in place in material respects for at least that long. US technology investors in the PRC are sure to take note.

Footnotes

1. Executive Order 14105 (2023). The order was implemented by regulations of the Department of the Treasury effective January 2, 2025.

2. The proposed rule is available at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/10/26/2026-21786/outbound-investment-security-program-regulations. The notice of proposed rulemaking was issued on October 22, 2026; see Press Release, Treasury Proposed Rule to Implement Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act available at https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0667/. At the same time, Treasury released a fact sheet on the notice of proposed rulemaking, available at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/206/Fact-Sheet-FAQs-COINS-Act-NPRM.pdf.

3. The public comment period for the proposed regulations expires on Monday, December 7, 2026.

4. For a description of OISP under the current regulations, see our prior alert, “Codifying the Outbound Investment Security Program — the 2025 COINS Act’s impacts on prohibited and notifiable US outbound investments” (February [•], 2026), available at [•].

5. There are 73 sections in the new regulations, as compared to 59 sections in the existing rule; 11 subparts as compared to 9; and 34 definitions as compared to 29. The word count has increased from approximately 11,700 to approximately 15,600, an increase of about a third.

6. The COINS Act also includes Venezuela under the regime of Nicolas Maduro. As acknowledged in the rule proposal, this regime has ceased to exist.

7. The summaries in the table necessarily omit certain details, for which reference is made to the existing and proposed regulations.

8. The usage of SI rather than AI is required by Executive Order 14434 (September 29, 2026).

9. Importantly, a “50% interest” may involve less than 50% ultimate equity ownership where an interest is held indirectly through several 50% or greater interests in holding entities. For example, if Company A, a “covered foreign person,” owns 50% of Company B, which in turn owns 50% of Company C, then Company C is a “covered foreign person” notwithstanding that Company A’s indirect equity stake is less than 50%.

10. Even under the existing regulations, US companies cannot avoid the rules by investing through a subsidiary or other controlled vehicle. Under the proposed regulations, a US person serving on the board of a foreign company that approves a notifiable or prohibited transaction may also be in violation of OISP.

11. The proposed rule lacks detail concerning aspects of how this restriction will operate in practice, including how the knowledge or reasonable inquiry standard will be applied where the fund’s covered foreign person interest is undisclosed by the fund, and the interaction with the provisions exempting certain limited partnership and pooled fund investments.

12. The proposed regulations include a series of 15 excepted transactions, some of which are prescribed by the statute.

13. Treasury is seeking comment on the scope of a bank lending exemption.

14. The COINS Act also includes an exception for any ordinary or administrative business transaction as may be defined in the regulations. Given the broad scope of the exception for ancillary transactions and secondary transactions, Treasury has determined not to include such a definition in the proposed regulations, but seeks comment on the matter.

15. According to Treasury, the additional information would likely have been requested in follow-up communications with the notifying party, so that requiring the additional information in the initial notification will streamline the process.

16. The maximum civil penalties are as prescribed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. As under the current regulations, a divestment remedy remains available to the Secretary of the Treasury.

17. Importantly, under the proposed regulations, where a US person acts through a controlled foreign entity, the controlled foreign entity’s own knowledge (in addition to the US person’s knowledge) will be relevant to whether there exists a notification obligation.

18. Where a US person acquires knowledge of a notifiable transaction after its completion, the notification must be filed within 30 days after acquisition of that knowledge. The additional informational burden under the proposed regulations may impose even greater time pressure in these circumstances.