On November 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) released an Interim Final Rule titled “Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors” (the “Rule”).1

The Rule imposes new license, reporting, and due diligence requirements under the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) focused on the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) of advanced computing commodities, software, and technologies to China, certain Southeast Asian countries, and Brazil.

More specifically, these revised controls and requirements are designed to restrict exports, reexports, and transfers of such items to:

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil, and data centers in any jurisdiction when the exporter, reexporter, or transferor has “knowledge”2 that the data center is providing or will provide access to companies headquartered (or with an ultimate parent company headquartered) in Macau or Country Group D:5 destinations (“D:5 Jurisdictions”),3 including China (and, for these purposes, Hong Kong).

U.S. export controls in force prior to the Rule’s effective date generally restrict the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) of advanced semiconductors and certain related computing items directly to China (including Hong Kong) and Macau, as well as to entities headquartered (or with an ultimate parent company headquartered) in these jurisdictions.

However, entities within or headquartered in these jurisdictions have been able to remotely access these technologies through rented capacity from data centers located outside of these jurisdictions, including in certain Southeast Asian jurisdictions.

With this Rule, BIS imposes requirements designed to restrict the ability of those entities to access significant volumes of advanced semiconductors remotely, as well as licensing restrictions for exports, reexports, or transfers (in-country) to or within jurisdictions BIS has identified as presenting a higher-than-normal and/or unacceptable diversion risk for these technologies.

The Rule also formalizes the rescission of the Biden-era “Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion” (the “AI Diffusion Rule”), which BIS published in January 2025. BIS announced that it was rescinding and suspending enforcement of the AI Diffusion Rule in May 2025.

The Rule takes effect upon publication in the Federal Register (currently scheduled for November 19, 2026).4

“Regional stability” license requirements for five diversion-risk jurisdictions

The Rule amends existing “Regional stability” license requirements for certain advanced computing items and related software and technology under 15 C.F.R. § 742.6, adding a license requirement for the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) of advanced computing items to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil.

BIS has identified these jurisdictions as presenting an unacceptable risk of diversion in response to concerns that advanced computing items subject to EAR licensing requirements are being diverted to entities and countries of concern without authorization, such as China. The Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State or the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, may designate additional jurisdictions in the future.

The requirement does not apply to ultimate consignees or end users headquartered in the United States, or those with a U.S. ultimate parent company, provided the exporter files monthly reports under a new 15 C.F.R. § 743.10.

New end-use/end-user based controls

In addition to the regional stability license requirements, the Rule imposes new license requirements for exports, reexports, and transfers (in-country) of covered advanced computing items to any jurisdiction when the exporter, reexporter, or transferor has “knowledge” that the items are destined for a data center that provides or will provide access to more than 12 million aggregate total processing performance (“TPP”) to or for companies headquartered (or with an ultimate parent company headquartered) in Macau, China (including Hong Kong), or any other D:5 Jurisdiction.

Key features of these end-use/end-user based controls include:

Aggregation. TPP capacity is counted at a single data center or across “linked data centers,” including digitally linked facilities that share workloads or balance resources, not only physically connected ones.

Indirect access. The license requirement extends to the provision of compute to a customer neither organized nor located in Macau or a D:5 Jurisdiction that trains or supplies models for an end user in Macau or a D:5 Jurisdiction.

Later changes in use. The license requirement follows the items and applies regardless of who made the original export, and reexporters and transferors may not rely on de minimis provisions for incorporating or commingling covered U.S.-controlled items where there is “knowledge” at any point in the development chain that the item will be used for a prohibited end use. Exporters, reexporters, and transferors must also tell recipients that BIS authorization is needed if the items are later used for an end use requiring a license.

Due diligence. Non-U.S. data centers are expected to screen customers for direct or indirect ownership or control by persons located or headquartered in Macau or a D:5 Jurisdiction. Under the Rule, a data center that declines to provide sufficient information presents a “red flag” for an exporter, reexporter, or transferor that must be resolved before proceeding with a transaction.

Existing arrangements. Any data center providing a “significant volume” of compute power to companies headquartered (or with an ultimate parent company headquartered) in Macau or a D:5 Jurisdiction prior to the publication date of the Rule that intends to continue providing these services must obtain a license within 90 days of the effective date or face future export restrictions.

Note: The Rule does not define “significant volume” for these purposes, though it may be reasonable to expect this concept to include more than 12 million TPP to reflect the threshold established in the license requirement itself.

Note: The Rule does not define “significant volume” for these purposes, though it may be reasonable to expect this concept to include more than 12 million TPP to reflect the threshold established in the license requirement itself. Carve-out. The license requirement does not apply when the computing power access is only being provided for “commercial recommender systems,” such as retail or social media ranking tools, provided that the exporter, reexporter, or transferor submits certain information to BIS. The definition of “commercial recommender systems” excludes any system that generates text, images, audio, video, or software.

Rescission of the AI Diffusion Rule

The Rule also formalizes the rescission of the AI Diffusion Rule.

In effect, the Rule revokes the model weights control (ECCN 4E091), the country tiers implemented through “License Exception Artificial Intelligence Authorization,” “License Exception Low Processing Performance,” and “Data Center Validated End User Authorization.”

BIS decided to retain “License Exception Advanced Compute Manufacturing” and the worldwide destination scope of the advanced computing foreign direct product rule to ensure that advanced computing items incorporated into foreign-made products remain within BIS jurisdiction.

Shipments already en route on the publication date may proceed under the license exception for which they were previously eligible or, where no license was previously required, without a license, provided the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) is completed within 30 days of the Rule’s publication in the Federal Register.

The Rule also reverts the worldwide regional stability license requirement to one covering Country Groups D:1, D:4, and D:5 (excluding A:5 and A:6 destinations) and the United Arab Emirates (to the extent a license would otherwise be required by the separate final rule published in July 2026 titled “Enhanced Favorable Treatment for the United Arab Emirates Under the Export Administration Regulations”). The license review policy is:

case-by-case for certain lower-performance items destined for China (including Hong Kong) and Macau (or entities headquartered in such jurisdictions), a presumption of denial for all other transactions involving Macau or D:5 Jurisdictions, and a presumption of approval for transactions involving D:1 and D:4 destinations and the United Arab Emirates.

Next steps

The Rule extends the Trump Administration’s approach of replacing the AI Diffusion Rule’s global framework with narrower destination-based and end-use controls aimed at China (including Hong Kong) and Macau. Exporters and reexporters, data center operators, and other affected parties should assess the potential impacts of the Rule and may consider submitting comments to BIS.

We recommend that affected parties, such as overseas data center operators using U.S.-controlled advanced computing technologies, review their current business operations to assess any potential licensing requirements or enhancements to due diligence that may be necessary in light of the changes contained within the Rule and the 90-day license application window that begins once the Rule is published in the Federal Register.

A&O Shearman continues to monitor developments. Should you have any questions on the matters discussed in this alert, please contact the A&O Shearman International Trade Group.

Footnotes

1. See: press release, “BIS Issues Rule Addressing Remote Access to American Super Intelligence Technology” (November 16, 2026).

2. Under the EAR, “knowledge” of a circumstance (the term may be a variant, such as “know,” “reason to know,” or “reason to believe”) includes not only positive knowledge that the circumstance exists or is substantially certain to occur, but also an awareness of a high probability of its existence or future occurrence. See: 15 C.F.R. § 772.1 “Knowledge”.

3. See: 15 C.F.R. Part 740, Supp. No. 1 for the Country Group D chart.