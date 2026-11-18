PODCAST · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 97: Questions After a Major Massachusetts Injunction Case
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Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episode 97 examines a significant Massachusetts case that addressed the preliminary injunction standard under the state's Uniform Trade Secrets Act. Jordan Grotzinger and Gregory Bombard analyze the implications of this ruling and explore the questions it raises for trade secret litigation practitioners.
You are invited to listen to Episode 97 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Questions After a Major Massachusetts Injunction Case.”
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Gregory Bombard discuss a key case out of Massachusetts that clarified the preliminary injunction standard under the commonwealth’s Uniform Trade Secrets Act.
View all Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episodes
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